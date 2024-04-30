Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ("Carmanah" or the "Company") wishes to announce the record date for the Company's two for one (2:1) stock split of its common shares (the "Stock Split") previously announced on November 9, 2023

The record date of the Stock Split has been fixed on May 8, 2024. (the "Record Date"). The Stock Split is conducted on a "push-out basis," with each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the Record Date receiving one (1) additional common share for each common share held on such date from the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company. Shareholders of the Company do not need to take any action with respect to the Stock Split and there is no change to the CUSIP/ISIN number for the Company's common shares in connection with the Stock Split.

Following completion of the Stock Split, the Company will have approximately 46,416,770 common shares outstanding. The common shares will begin trading on a post-Stock Split basis under the existing stock ticker symbol effective at the opening of markets on May 7, 2024.

Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the Stock Split ratio and the respective exercise prices of outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

For further information, please view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fraser Rieche
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Email:info@carmanahcorp.ca
Telephone: +1 (604) 716-1036

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes certain forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information (collectively, "forward‐looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward‐looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward‐looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward‐looking statements in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE:Carmanah Minerals Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Carmanah Minerals (CSE:CARM)

Carmanah Minerals


×