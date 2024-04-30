Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold Investing

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com said many technical targets line up with a gold price of US$2,650 or US$2,700.

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, shared his thoughts on what's behind gold's big price rise and current pullback, plus what could be next for the yellow metal.

In his view, gold's move back below the US$2,400 per ounce level is completely normal — Hemke noted that nothing ever goes straight up, and emphasized that a "two steps forward, one step back" pattern is healthy.

With that said, he does see strong upside potential for the precious metal in 2024. In his view, there are a lot of technical targets that line up with US$2,650 or US$2,700, and he said that's probably the next point to watch for. While those heights won't necessarily be achieved this year, Hemke thinks gold could finish the period at US$2,400 or US$2,500.

Taking a step back to provide a look at the larger picture for gold as well as silver, he emphasized the importance of preparing for the inevitable collapse of the current debt-based system.

"You reach a terminal phase, and I think we're finally now getting there, where the debt is growing exponentially and so quickly that the amount of new fiat money creation even just to service the debt — it all just begins to spin tighter and tighter and out of control," he explained during the interview. "Your protection against that sort of collapse has always been the ownership of physical gold and physical silver too."

Watch the interview above for more from Hemke on gold and silver.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

