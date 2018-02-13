Daré Bioscience Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE), a clinical-stage, women’s biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it intends to offer primary shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in a public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to, advancing its product portfolio, acquiring the rights to new product candidates, and general and administrative expenses.

