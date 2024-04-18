Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an expansion of the Company's Global Generative Alliance (the " Generative Alliance ") program with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC ").  Building on Year One progress and positive momentum achieved to-date, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to an expanded Year Two budget.  The program will remain focused on the global identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel properties similar in geological character to the Company's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights

  • Global Generative Alliance budget increased from initially planned $650,000 to $1,500,000 for Year Two
  • Through ongoing evaluations in five international and three Canadian jurisdictions, the Generative Alliance program remains on track to define Designated Projects to be joint ventured by FPX and JOGMEC starting in Year Two
  • The Generative Alliance program has staked approximately 120 km 2 of prospective ground in British Columbia

"We are pleased with our progress during Year One of our Generative Alliance with JOGMEC and look forward to increasing momentum through a significantly expanded Year Two budget," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX's Senior Vice-President of Projects and Operations. "Our shared vision of realizing new globally significant awaruite nickel deposits remains resolute, and with ongoing evaluations in multiple Canadian and International jurisdictions, we are on track to achieve our shared objective of defining Designated Projects starting in Year Two."

A JOGMEC representative commented: "JOGMEC has decided to increase funding for Year Two activities with a view to identifying significant new awaruite deposits, which could be a globally significant, low-carbon, source of nickel for the electric vehicle battery supply chain toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society."

In April 2023 , FPX and JOGMEC initiated a Generative Alliance to carry out mineral exploration activities for the identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel targets on a worldwide basis. Under the terms of the agreement, JOGMEC funded 100% of the $650,000 budget in Year One (covering the year ended March 31, 2024 ) and will fund 100% of the first $650,000 budgeted for Year Two (for the year ended March 31, 2025 ).

Building on Year One progress and the positive results of work completed to-date, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to expand the Year Two budget to a total of $1,500,000 .  Under the terms of the agreement for Year Two, after JOGMEC has funded a cumulative total of $1,300,000 , the parties will fund ensuing exploration activities on pro-rata basis (FPX 40% and JOGMEC 60%).

Subject to agreement between FPX and JOGMEC, one or more specific targets identified by the Generative Alliance may be advanced to a second phase to be further developed as a separate designated project (" Designated Project ").  Each Designated Project will have its own work program and budget with the objective, of testing and further developing the identified targets.  For each Designated Project, JOGMEC and FPX will respectively fund 60% and 40% for approved work programs.

During Year One of the Generative Alliance, FPX's exploration team conducted evaluations and/or sampling programs in five international and three Canadian jurisdictions.  With multiple evaluations ongoing, and further prospective opportunities identified, the program is on track to identify Designated Projects in its second year.

Representing the first ground staked under the Generative Alliance, the Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of approximately 120 km 2 of new mineral claims in British Columbia.  This staking was based on historic sampling by FPX coupled with updated geological interpretation based on FPX's learnings at Baptiste.

The Company is currently strategizing on additional mineral tenure acquisitions within British Columbia , elsewhere in Canada , and in multiple international jurisdictions across multiple continents; one or more of such land packages may ultimately be selected as a Designated Project under the terms of the Generative Alliance.  As and when Designated Projects are confirmed, FPX will provide additional disclosure regarding the location and planned work programs for such Projects.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Generative Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/18/c3991.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


FPX Nickel Establishes Technical Advisory Committee with Representatives from Strategic Investors

FPX Nickel Establishes Technical Advisory Committee with Representatives from Strategic Investors

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the creation of a Technical Advisory Committee (" TAC ") to provide guidance to FPX's management regarding the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The TAC includes representatives of FPX's three strategic investors, each holding an approximate 9.9% interest in the Company's issued and outstanding shares – Sumitomo Metal Mining, Outokumpu Oyj, and the confidential corporate strategic investor first announced in November 2022 .

The TAC will benefit from the contribution of members from each of the strategic investors with diverse experience covering mineral exploration, mine project development and operations, sustainability and external relations. The group will review project materials and meet with FPX management on a quarterly basis to address risks and opportunities pertaining to the development of Baptiste. Consistent with the terms of the Company's investor rights agreements with each of its three strategic investors, the mandate of the TAC is strictly of an advisory nature; decisions regarding the Project will be subject to the sole determination of FPX's management and board of directors.

"We are grateful for the engagement of our three strategic investors in supporting the development of Baptiste," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "Each of the three strategic investors brings unique technical capabilities, collectively covering the key aspects of mining, processing and downstream nickel consumption in the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery supply chains. The FPX management team looks forward to benefiting from this technical collaboration as we continue to advance Baptiste."

Market Maker Services

On March 1, 2024 , FPX retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") Policies. As disclosed in the Company's March 1, 2024 news release, in consideration of the Market Making Services, the Company is paying PI a monthly fee for a minimum term of three months. For additional clarity, the agreement provides an initial term of 12 months, which after three months may be terminated by the Company upon 30 days' written notice‎. After the initial 12-month term, the agreement continues on a month-to-month basis for an unspecified period. As of March 1, 2024 , PI did not have any interest, directly or indirectly in FPX or its securities, and did not possess any right to acquire such interest.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/04/c5838.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Outlines Baptiste Nickel Project Advancement Activities

FPX Nickel Outlines Baptiste Nickel Project Advancement Activities

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to outline plans for advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in 2024. Building on the completion of the robust 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "), the Company's strategy is designed to prioritize critical path activities in preparation for entry into the Provincial and Federal environmental assessment (" EA ") in the first quarter of 2025.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights

  • Critical readiness activities for the EA are focused on three key areas:
    • Collaboration with Indigenous communities: Achieved through building of relationships and progression towards establishment of EA agreements with potential participating Indigenous communities. This will include enshrining protocols for collaborative decision-making and consent-based processes with each community.
    • Cultural and environmental baseline studies: FPX is committed to an Indigenous-led baseline program, and the Company's ongoing and expanded program will continue to build the comprehensive dataset required for the EA process and engineering studies.
    • Engineering studies and feasibility readiness: Through desktop and laboratory programs, the Company will continue to refine key Project elements, readying the project for the EA and feasibility study processes.

"FPX is focused on prioritizing and advancing the key workstreams to successfully enter the EA process, which sits along the critical path for the overall development of the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "We are committed to executing project development activities in partnership with Indigenous communities in the Project area and look forward to supporting the development of Canada's critical minerals ecosystem in keeping with our core values of safety, respect, and collaboration."

Collaboration with Indigenous Communities

In 2024, the Company will work to establish EA agreements with all potential participating Indigenous communities. FPX is committed to building relationships with Indigenous communities early and through inclusive processes, to providing resources to enable engagement and collaborative decision-making, to enabling Indigenous communities to advance self-determined goals, and to optimizing long-term sustainable benefits and opportunities connected to the Project.

FPX will continue collaborative Project design in advance of the EA process, building on a series of mine design workshops initiated in 2023. Initial discussions in these workshops have focused on community values and preliminary learnings from Indigenous-led environmental baseline studies and have emphasized the importance of respect and protection of the environment.

A collaborative decision-making process with Indigenous communities is planned in 2024 to determine key aspects of mine design including tailings facility location and powerline routing, in advance of entering the EA process. Agreements with Indigenous communities are a priority for the Company in 2024 as they will be a mechanism to formalize these commitments and initiatives.

Cultural and Environmental Baseline Studies

Cultural and environmental baseline studies have been ongoing for the Baptiste Nickel Project since early 2022 and include surface water hydrology and water quality, wildlife, vegetation, fisheries and aquatics, and archeology programs. Ongoing and expanded 2024 programs have been scoped in preparation for the EA process. The 2024 field program will include an expansion of activities in the Project area, and commencement of studies focused on linear infrastructure, including the Project access road and powerline corridors.

FPX is committed to the ongoing execution of an Indigenous-led cultural and environmental baseline program. To achieve this, the Company has prioritized engagement of Indigenous-owned businesses and partnerships, such as Shas-Ti Environmental LP and Sasuchan Environmental LP, to ensure integration of Indigenous perspectives into the scoping and execution of these studies.

"The environmental consulting group Ecofor and the community of Binche have a long history of working together and in 2022 this was formalized by the establishment of Shas-Ti Environmental, a partnership undertaking the Indigenous-led baseline studies and training of community members for the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Dwayne Martin , Community Liaison Manager for Shas-Ti Environmental. "A Dakelh phrase that guides our approach to collaboration is Alhgoh 'uts'ut'en, meaning we all work together . We are extremely proud of the work we are doing and that FPX is committed to this philosophy of working together."

Project Design & Engineering

Following completion of the PFS in October 2023 , the Company conducted a comprehensive planning exercise to define the path forward for Baptiste through project development and into production, and to ensure the Company will enter the EA process with the level of engineering definition necessary to de-risk the overall Project timeline. In 2024, engineering work will be centered on metallurgical testing and value engineering activities.

Metallurgy

The PFS was robustly supported by an extensive metallurgical testwork program which included extensive bench and multiple pilot-scale testwork programs. The Company has now commenced the feasibility study (" FS ") metallurgical program, which is focused on refining select elements of the flowsheet while also completing the typical testwork elements required to support FS detailing.

The FS metallurgical program commenced with pilot-scale testing of the concentrator flowsheet to (a) refine select elements of the Baptiste concentrator flowsheet, and (b) produce sufficient awaruite concentrate to support larger-scale testwork of the downstream refinery flowsheet. The concentrator pilot-scale testwork program is nearing completion, and results along with the confirmed plan for refinery testwork for the production of battery-grade nickel sulphate will be presented in April 2024 . Both of these programs are being funded in part by a non-repayable grant from the federal government of Canada under the Critical Minerals Research, Development, and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program.

Other elements of the FS testwork program in 2024 include the types of typical and routine testwork required to support FS detailing, including bulk material handling characterization, solid-liquid separation, comminution variability, briquetting, and flotation tailings leach optimization testwork. Additionally, the Company will evaluate the potential opportunities which were presented in the PFS, such as nickel sulphide flotation and upgrading of a potential iron ore concentrate. The FS testwork program is expected to run through to 2025, and material findings will be sequentially released when completed.

Value Engineering

Building on the technical and commercial viability demonstrated in the PFS, the Company has commenced a value engineering program which looks to further improve project value, and also provide suitable layout and execution certainty ahead of the EA process. To this effect, concurrent value engineering studies are focusing on optimization of the following areas: process plant design, overall site layout, carbon intensity, and linear infrastructure (access road and powerline).

The value engineering exercise has identified several potential improvements to the conceptual Project design; the Company will report the full results of the value engineering program in the second quarter of 2024. Technically and economically feasible alternatives that are identified through value engineering will be further evaluated through collaboration with Indigenous communities, as described above.

Feasibility Study Planning

The Company will also progress scoping and planning for the 2025 field season, which will focus on data collection to support the feasibility study, including geotechnical investigations, continued environmental baseline data collection, and resource drilling.

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX's Senior Vice President, Projects & Operations, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/05/c6824.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Appoints Market Maker

FPX Nickel Appoints Market Maker

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") Policies.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

PI, an investment dealer located in Vancouver, British Columbia , will trade the securities of FPX on the TSX-V, adhering to regulatory exchange policies to maintain a reasonable, fair market and to enhance the liquidity of the Company's shares (" Market Making Services "). In consideration of the Market Making Services, the Company will pay PI a monthly fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months. After three months, the agreement with PI may be terminated by the Company at any time upon 30 days' written notice. FPX and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and the capital used for market-making will be provided by PI.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the Marketing Making Services and the frequency of any trades in connection with the Market Making Services. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company does not assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/01/c5688.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), its majority-owned subsidiary specializing in carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") via permanent mineralization. CO2 Lock has completed a comprehensive field program at its SAM site in central British Columbia including the first-ever successful injection of CO 2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic mineral project. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of CO2 Lock's innovative in-situ CO 2 mineralization technology.

Highlights
  • Successful injection of CO 2 at depth, with downhole sensors verifying the desired CO 2 content throughout the carbonated water injection, bolstering confidence in the effectiveness of CO2 Lock's proprietary approach
  • Geological analysis confirms that the SAM deposit has promising mineralogy for CO 2 mineralization and permanent storage, with high values of brucite (key carbon-reactive mineral)
  • Extraction of multi-tonne surface bulk sample for use in an ex-situ CO 2 mineralization pilot at CO 2 Lock's laboratory in the Vancouver area

"The promising geological analysis and successful demonstration of the CO 2 injection into the SAM project highlight the significant potential of CO2 Lock's in-situ mineralization technology," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "We look forward to seeing CO2 Lock's next steps in advancing its proprietary approaches to both in-situ and ex-situ carbon mineralization at its SAM project."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Baird C.M., O.B.C., Hon LL.D. to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.  Ms. Baird is an accomplished leader and strategic advisor working with Indigenous communities, governments, businesses and other organizations. In her prior role as the elected Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation, she negotiated and implemented British Columbia's first modern urban treaty, establishing for the Tsawwassen People ownership and governance over their land and resources.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are honoured to welcome Kim to the FPX Board," commented the Company's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw . "Kim is a distinguished expert in Indigenous policy, governance, and economic development and is a highly-regarded advocate for Indigenous peoples. Kim brings expertise in major infrastructure projects and the associated opportunities for economic reconciliation and Indigenous participation in these projects. She will be a tremendous addition to the FPX team as we continue advance our flagship Baptiste Project."

Ms. Baird currently acts as the Chancellor of Kwantlen Polytechnic University and as the interim Chief Administrative Officer for the Tsawwassen First Nation. She previously served on the boards of BC Hydro and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, and currently serves as a director on several boards including the Canada Infrastructure Bank. She is a member of both the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia , and has been the recipient of several distinguished awards, including the British Columbia Reconciliation Award (2022) and the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Award (2022).

The appointment of Ms. Baird is subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the Securities Regulatory Authorities.

Grant of Restricted Share Units

The Company has awarded an aggregate of 3,985,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") under the Company's share compensation plan to officers, employees and non-executive directors. The RSUs will vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c3331.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

