Overview
Pure Life Healthcare Management aims to change the healthcare landscape for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by providing integrated, wrap-around care that responds to the unique needs of this significantly underserved population.
Over 1.3 million people in Canada live with some form of PTSD or trauma. Many are veterans, first responders, healthcare providers and social workers. In lieu of trying to heal, many simply keep pushing forward, either unable to find help or unaware help exists.
That's why Canada's 600,000 frontline healthcare and social work staff are experiencing record attrition rates. It's why Canada's 600,000 veterans and 700,000 first responders have significantly higher rates of PTSD and burnout compared to the general public. This is why Canada is in the process of implementing a National Strategy for PTSD focusing on prevention, early intervention and treatment.
Part of that strategy involves increasing funding for mental health services and looking for partners.
Drawing the majority of its revenue from government and insurance benefits, Pure Life Healthcare Management provides more than 20 services to support PTSD and trauma patients. Backed by an experienced team with a deep understanding of issues surrounding mental health, Pure Life is also structured to leverage its own value chain, which includes wrap-around care clinics, occupational therapy, alternative medical treatments, pharmacies and partnerships with organizations such as Heroes Haven Society.
Pure Life Healthcare Management maintains full ownership of its ecosystem, including commercial and real estate holdings.
The company's current plan begins with a virtual care model, opening physical locations once it's onboarded enough clinics to ensure profitability on day one. With this strategy, it expects to achieve $690,000 in projected revenue by the end of 2023, eventually reaching $90.85 million by 2025.
For years, Canada has underserved the vast population suffering from PTSD. This is finally changing; and Pure Life Healthcare Management is on the front lines, guided by its corporate mantra, “connecting purpose with profit.”
Company Highlights:
- Over 1.3 million Canadians currently struggle with PTSD and trauma, a population largely underserved by the country's mental health services.
- Canada is implementing a National Strategy for PTSD focused on prevention, early treatment and intervention, increasing funding for mental health services and looking for partners.
- Pure Life Healthcare Management is strategically positioned to be among these partners.
- Pure Life Healthcare Management offers more than 20 services to support PTSD and trauma, creating a wrap-around healthcare ecosystem that provides patients with everything they need to heal.
- The company is backed by an experienced leadership team and a business structure designed to maximize the value chain, which includes:
- Wrap-around care clinics
- Pharmacies
- Alternative medicines
- Occupational therapies
- Partnerships
- Joint ventures
- Real estate and commercial holdings
- One of Pure Life Healthcare Management's most prominent partnerships is with the non-profit Heroes Haven Society, which provides free testing and support for individuals suffering from trauma.
- The majority of Pure Life Healthcare Management’s revenue will stem from government and insurance benefits.
- Pure Life Healthcare Management has begun with a virtual model, and is preparing to acquire its first physical location in 2023. The virtual presence will be maintained to serve the remote and restricted community, and as a way to measure patient concentration by area, driving physical location demand and profitability from day one. This strategy is expected to deliver the following revenues:
- Phase 1 (2023): $690,000 with 14,400 clients and one physical location.
- Phase 2 (2024): $29.90 million with 27,000 clients and two physical locations.
- Phase 3 (2025): $90.85 million with 40,000 clients and four physical locations.
Key Services and Partnerships
PTSD Treatment
Targeting veterans, first responders, healthcare and social workers, Pure Life Healthcare Management’s wraparound approach to healthcare will provide support throughout the entire healing process, from counseling and medical testing to dentistry and physiotherapy. The majority of clients are expected to require only a light to medium touch, with one to six visits per month. However, Pure Life also expects a minority of highly complex cases which will require up to $100,000 annually per client with 10 to 20 visits per month.
Provincial healthcare and other benefit packages will cover the majority of Pure Life Healthcare Management’s services. The company will also operate on a proven tele-health model with partnered doctors, nurses and complex care managers.
Highlights:
- Wrap Around Support: Pure Life Healthcare Management’s in-house services include:
- Dentists
- Pharmacies
- Physiotherapy
- Medical testing
- Doctors
- Care workers
- Counseling
- Psychology
- Medical equipment
- Sound Financial Stewardship: Drawing on their extensive experience, Pure Life Healthcare Management's leadership team has established the following plan for directing its spending:
- Client Care/Clinic Development (47 percent): Includes pharmacy and healthcare acquisitions and increased patient onboarding capacity.
- Market Development (13 percent): Includes marketing to increase reach, customer acquisition and public events.
- Medical Production (15 percent): A 12-month runway of operating expenses with a 20 percent contingency; includes production, manufacturing and acquisitions to meet growth demand.
- Innovation and Growth (25 percent): Primarily focused on developing the company's network in new areas for Phase 2 and Phase 3. This includes physical clinic expansions, enhanced customer experiences and data evaluations, new joint ventures and acquisitions, and manufacturing products to fulfill existing purchase orders.
Heroes Haven Society
A strategic partner to Pure Life Healthcare Management, Heroes Haven Society is a not-for-profit organization primarily geared towards veterans, providing free testing and support for individuals struggling with trauma. Through this partnership agreement, clients will be referred to Pure Life Healthcare Management’s wrap-around clinic support. Heroes Haven also operates a fundraising program to help offset any costs not already covered by government and benefits packages.
Highlights:
- Research and Development: In addition to supporting the development of government policy, clinical research partners at Heroes Haven consistently evaluate new programs for government funding.
- Services and Supports: Heroes Haven offers the following programs and services:
- Government contracting
- PTSD testing
- Family support services
- PTSD financial coordination
- PTSD support referrals
- Funding service gaps
- Peer support
- Clinical research
- Legal advice
- Advocacy to government
Management Team
Shaun Good — Executive Chairman
With a diverse background in various industries, Shaun Good has demonstrated his leadership and entrepreneurial spirit throughout his career. After founding a successful construction company, he transitioned into a career with a major financial company. Responding to his clients' growing interest in investment opportunities, Good entered the cannabis industry in 2017.
As the founder of four companies in BC, one of which focuses on the research and development of cannabis cultivars and terpenoids for the medical industry, Good demonstrates a relentless pursuit of innovation and an endless commitment to helping others succeed.
Doug Page — Chief Executive Officer
Doug Page is a versatile and accomplished leader with a diverse background in government, politics, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurship and as a strategic leader in one of Canada's largest companies. He has also chaired numerous health agencies in Alberta.
Known for his strategic mindset, Page has a reputation as a trusted strategist for some of Canada's most prominent political, corporate and not-for-profit leaders. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a keen ability to understand and address complex issues while simultaneously driving forward strategic initiatives and fostering positive change.
Robert Nichols — Director
Robert Nicholas is a seasoned entrepreneur and CEO with a proven track record of building successful companies from the ground up. As the visionary leader of Crane Power, he has expertly navigated the company to new heights, expanding its reach from a local startup to a powerhouse with a presence across Canada and the US. His keen understanding of market dynamics coupled with his ability to foster strong relationships has allowed him to assemble a team of top-tier professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional results.
Under Nichols' guidance, Crane Power has generated millions in revenue and garnered an impressive portfolio of more than 100 satisfied clients. The Crane team, known for its unwavering commitment to excellence, consistently delivers projects on time and on budget. With their impressive report card as a testament to their achievements, Nichols and his team continue to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in their field.
Dr. Riyaan Hassen - Director
Dr. Riyaan Hassen is a family physician trained in South Africa. His patient-focused care has led him towards changing healthcare to improve patient outcomes and the patient experience within the healthcare system. This has been achieved by founding Revolution Medical Clinic, Revolution Medical Cannabis, Wosler Diagnostics, as well as being medical director of NUMI Health, all companies with a vision of improving patient care. He is also a co-founder of NuPharma, a wellness pharmacy that brings pharmacy care mobile, virtual and in-person.
Hassen believes that hard work coupled with a caring attitude provides the best outcomes for patients but also professionally. It was during his time spent at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, South Africa that he realized the immense value of family medicine and its importance to the overall well-being of the family unit. He has a keen interest in chronic disease management and special needs families.
Ali Oonwala - Director
Ali Oonwala aims to deflate the stigma around cannabis and encourage research. A strong advocate for the potential of CBD in sports medicine and chronic pain management, Oonwala’s vision educates the public on diverse medical methods, including the positive impact of catalyzing cannabis's role in the opioid crisis.
Oonwala graduated from the University of Alberta School of Pharmacy in 2002, after practicing in Seattle for several years.