



Overview Pure Life Healthcare Management aims to change the healthcare landscape for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by providing integrated, wrap-around care that responds to the unique needs of this significantly underserved population. Over 1.3 million people in Canada live with some form of PTSD or trauma. Many are veterans, first responders, healthcare providers and social workers. In lieu of trying to heal, many simply keep pushing forward, either unable to find help or unaware help exists. That's why Canada's 600,000 frontline healthcare and social work staff are experiencing record attrition rates. It's why Canada's 600,000 veterans and 700,000 first responders have significantly higher rates of PTSD and burnout compared to the general public. This is why Canada is in the process of implementing a National Strategy for PTSD focusing on prevention, early intervention and treatment.

Part of that strategy involves increasing funding for mental health services and looking for partners. Drawing the majority of its revenue from government and insurance benefits, Pure Life Healthcare Management provides more than 20 services to support PTSD and trauma patients. Backed by an experienced team with a deep understanding of issues surrounding mental health, Pure Life is also structured to leverage its own value chain, which includes wrap-around care clinics, occupational therapy, alternative medical treatments, pharmacies and partnerships with organizations such as Heroes Haven Society. Pure Life Healthcare Management maintains full ownership of its ecosystem, including commercial and real estate holdings.

The company's current plan begins with a virtual care model, opening physical locations once it's onboarded enough clinics to ensure profitability on day one. With this strategy, it expects to achieve $690,000 in projected revenue by the end of 2023, eventually reaching $90.85 million by 2025. For years, Canada has underserved the vast population suffering from PTSD. This is finally changing; and Pure Life Healthcare Management is on the front lines, guided by its corporate mantra, “connecting purpose with profit.”

Company Highlights: Over 1.3 million Canadians currently struggle with PTSD and trauma, a population largely underserved by the country's mental health services.

Canada is implementing a National Strategy for PTSD focused on prevention, early treatment and intervention, increasing funding for mental health services and looking for partners.

Pure Life Healthcare Management is strategically positioned to be among these partners.

Pure Life Healthcare Management offers more than 20 services to support PTSD and trauma, creating a wrap-around healthcare ecosystem that provides patients with everything they need to heal.

The company is backed by an experienced leadership team and a business structure designed to maximize the value chain, which includes: Wrap-around care clinics Pharmacies Alternative medicines Occupational therapies Partnerships Joint ventures Real estate and commercial holdings

One of Pure Life Healthcare Management's most prominent partnerships is with the non-profit Heroes Haven Society, which provides free testing and support for individuals suffering from trauma.

The majority of Pure Life Healthcare Management’s revenue will stem from government and insurance benefits.

Pure Life Healthcare Management has begun with a virtual model, and is preparing to acquire its first physical location in 2023. The virtual presence will be maintained to serve the remote and restricted community, and as a way to measure patient concentration by area, driving physical location demand and profitability from day one. This strategy is expected to deliver the following revenues: Phase 1 (2023): $690,000 with 14,400 clients and one physical location. Phase 2 (2024): $29.90 million with 27,000 clients and two physical locations. Phase 3 (2025): $90.85 million with 40,000 clients and four physical locations.



Key Services and Partnerships

PTSD Treatment Targeting veterans, first responders, healthcare and social workers, Pure Life Healthcare Management’s wraparound approach to healthcare will provide support throughout the entire healing process, from counseling and medical testing to dentistry and physiotherapy. The majority of clients are expected to require only a light to medium touch, with one to six visits per month. However, Pure Life also expects a minority of highly complex cases which will require up to $100,000 annually per client with 10 to 20 visits per month. Provincial healthcare and other benefit packages will cover the majority of Pure Life Healthcare Management’s services. The company will also operate on a proven tele-health model with partnered doctors, nurses and complex care managers. Highlights: Wrap Around Support : Pure Life Healthcare Management’s in-house services include: Dentists Pharmacies Physiotherapy Medical testing Doctors Care workers Counseling Psychology Medical equipment

: Pure Life Healthcare Management’s in-house services include: Sound Financial Stewardship : Drawing on their extensive experience, Pure Life Healthcare Management's leadership team has established the following plan for directing its spending: Client Care/Clinic Development (47 percent): Includes pharmacy and healthcare acquisitions and increased patient onboarding capacity. Market Development (13 percent): Includes marketing to increase reach, customer acquisition and public events. Medical Production (15 percent): A 12-month runway of operating expenses with a 20 percent contingency; includes production, manufacturing and acquisitions to meet growth demand. Innovation and Growth (25 percent): Primarily focused on developing the company's network in new areas for Phase 2 and Phase 3. This includes physical clinic expansions, enhanced customer experiences and data evaluations, new joint ventures and acquisitions, and manufacturing products to fulfill existing purchase orders.

: Drawing on their extensive experience, Pure Life Healthcare Management's leadership team has established the following plan for directing its spending:

Heroes Haven Society

A strategic partner to Pure Life Healthcare Management, Heroes Haven Society is a not-for-profit organization primarily geared towards veterans, providing free testing and support for individuals struggling with trauma. Through this partnership agreement, clients will be referred to Pure Life Healthcare Management’s wrap-around clinic support. Heroes Haven also operates a fundraising program to help offset any costs not already covered by government and benefits packages. Highlights: Research and Development : In addition to supporting the development of government policy, clinical research partners at Heroes Haven consistently evaluate new programs for government funding.

: In addition to supporting the development of government policy, clinical research partners at Heroes Haven consistently evaluate new programs for government funding. Services and Supports : Heroes Haven offers the following programs and services: Government contracting PTSD testing Family support services PTSD financial coordination PTSD support referrals Funding service gaps Peer support Clinical research Legal advice Advocacy to government

: Heroes Haven offers the following programs and services: