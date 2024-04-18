Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (" Vizsla Copper ") and Universal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: UNV) (" Universal Copper ") are pleased to announce the completion of the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) (the " Arrangement "), as previously disclosed on February 14, 2024 . Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, among other things, (i) Vizsla Copper acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Universal Copper (the " UNV Shares ") in exchange for the issuance of 0.23 common shares in the capital of Vizsla Copper (each whole common share, a " Vizsla Copper Share ") to shareholders of Universal Copper (" Shareholders ") in exchange for each UNV Share (the " Exchange Ratio "), (ii) Universal Copper's outstanding stock options (" Options ") were exchanged for options of Vizsla Copper, and (iii) Universal Copper's outstanding warrants became exercisable to acquire Vizsla Copper Shares, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

On April 16, 2024 the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued the final order to approve the Arrangement. The Arrangement received the requisite approval of Universal Copper's securityholders at a special meeting of securityholders held on April 10 , 2024.

Craig Parry , Executive Chairman of Vizsla Copper, stated: "The closing of this transaction is very timely, with the copper market now in structural undersupply. Demand is increasing, driven by new infrastructure needed for EV, AI, and cloud storage requirements and on the supply side, we have seen reductions in production rather than expected increases. This has led to certain analyst predictions that the copper price will be US$6 /lb or more in the near term. There has never been a better time to acquire and advance copper projects in a mining-friendly jurisdiction like British Columbia .

We welcome the shareholders of Universal Copper to Vizsla Copper and look forward to the opportunity to provide value to all stakeholders. I want to thank both the Vizsla Copper and Universal Copper teams for their hard work to get this done expeditiously. Vizsla Copper is now uniquely positioned with two significant copper resource bases at the Woodjam and Poplar projects.  The Vizsla Copper team is excited to begin it's work on the large, highly prospective Poplar project which contains a large, near-surface porphyry-related Cu-Au deposit.  We look forward to unlocking additional value at both Poplar and Woodjam."

Clive Massey , President and CEO of Universal Copper, stated: "We are thrilled to mark the completion of this transformative arrangement with Vizsla Copper, a milestone that not only enhances value for our shareholders but also strengthens our market position. This merger is a strategic alignment of our assets and visions, designed to accelerate growth and capitalize on our synergies. The overwhelming support from our shareholders reflects their confidence in the potential of this combined entity to lead and innovate in the copper industry."

Following the completion of the Arrangement, there are 181,375,021  issued and outstanding Vizsla Copper Shares.

For additional details regarding the Arrangement see Universal Copper's management information circular dated March 5, 2024 , a copy of which can be found under the Univesal Copper's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

The UNV Shares are expected to be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange effective as of the close of business on or about April 19, 2024 . Vizsla Copper also intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to have Universal Copper cease to be a reporting issuer and terminate its public reporting obligations.

Action Required by Universal Copper Shareholders

Registered shareholders of Univesal Copper are reminded to submit a duly completed letter of transmittal and, as applicable, the certificate(s) and/or DRS advice(s) representing their UNV Shares to Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Early Warning Reporting

By virtue of its acquisition of all the issued and outstanding UNV Shares pursuant to the Arrangement, Vizsla Copper is required to file an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues . A copy of the early warning report will be filed on Universal Copper's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . Vizsla Copper is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has three additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . Vizsla Copper's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

About Universal Copper

Universal Copper is a Canadian-based copper exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of copper properties. The Company's management team has many years of experience in exploration, finance, and efficient public company management. Universal Copper's current focus is on advancing the Poplar Copper Project, one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia with a historic 43-101 resource.

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information in this news release is considered forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, risks arising from general economic conditions; adverse industry events; inability to realize anticipated synergies; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Vizsla to implement their business strategies; competition; and currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME.

Universal Copper Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/18/c2299.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sign up to get your FREE

Vizsla Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), previously announced on March 5, 2024 and March 18, 2024 issuing 38,460,995 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,499,962.08 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on March 5, 2024 from $1,500,000 to $2,500,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 23,076,923 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in two mineral claims (the " Stope Baby Claims ") covering exploration ground contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the " Woodjam Project ").

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") with an arm's-length, third party vendor (the " Copper Pit Vendor ") to acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims (the " Copper Pit Claims ") covering exploration ground contiguous with the Woodjam Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated February 13, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with Universal Copper Ltd. (TSX.V: UNV, FRANKFURT : 3TA2) (" UNV ") whereby Vizsla Copper will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UNV (the " UNV Shares ") pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ").

UNV is a Canadian-based copper exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of copper properties, including its flagship Poplar Project (the " Poplar Project " or the " Project "), one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

  • Grid Battery Metals Inc. sets April 25, 2024 as the record date for the distribution to its shareholders of AC/DC shares

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an expansion of the Company's Global Generative Alliance (the " Generative Alliance ") program with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC ").  Building on Year One progress and positive momentum achieved to-date, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to an expanded Year Two budget.  The program will remain focused on the global identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel properties similar in geological character to the Company's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights

  • Global Generative Alliance budget increased from initially planned $650,000 to $1,500,000 for Year Two
  • Through ongoing evaluations in five international and three Canadian jurisdictions, the Generative Alliance program remains on track to define Designated Projects to be joint ventured by FPX and JOGMEC starting in Year Two
  • The Generative Alliance program has staked approximately 120 km 2 of prospective ground in British Columbia

"We are pleased with our progress during Year One of our Generative Alliance with JOGMEC and look forward to increasing momentum through a significantly expanded Year Two budget," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX's Senior Vice-President of Projects and Operations. "Our shared vision of realizing new globally significant awaruite nickel deposits remains resolute, and with ongoing evaluations in multiple Canadian and International jurisdictions, we are on track to achieve our shared objective of defining Designated Projects starting in Year Two."

A JOGMEC representative commented: "JOGMEC has decided to increase funding for Year Two activities with a view to identifying significant new awaruite deposits, which could be a globally significant, low-carbon, source of nickel for the electric vehicle battery supply chain toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society."

In April 2023 , FPX and JOGMEC initiated a Generative Alliance to carry out mineral exploration activities for the identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel targets on a worldwide basis. Under the terms of the agreement, JOGMEC funded 100% of the $650,000 budget in Year One (covering the year ended March 31, 2024 ) and will fund 100% of the first $650,000 budgeted for Year Two (for the year ended March 31, 2025 ).

Building on Year One progress and the positive results of work completed to-date, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to expand the Year Two budget to a total of $1,500,000 .  Under the terms of the agreement for Year Two, after JOGMEC has funded a cumulative total of $1,300,000 , the parties will fund ensuing exploration activities on pro-rata basis (FPX 40% and JOGMEC 60%).

Subject to agreement between FPX and JOGMEC, one or more specific targets identified by the Generative Alliance may be advanced to a second phase to be further developed as a separate designated project (" Designated Project ").  Each Designated Project will have its own work program and budget with the objective, of testing and further developing the identified targets.  For each Designated Project, JOGMEC and FPX will respectively fund 60% and 40% for approved work programs.

During Year One of the Generative Alliance, FPX's exploration team conducted evaluations and/or sampling programs in five international and three Canadian jurisdictions.  With multiple evaluations ongoing, and further prospective opportunities identified, the program is on track to identify Designated Projects in its second year.

Representing the first ground staked under the Generative Alliance, the Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of approximately 120 km 2 of new mineral claims in British Columbia.  This staking was based on historic sampling by FPX coupled with updated geological interpretation based on FPX's learnings at Baptiste.

The Company is currently strategizing on additional mineral tenure acquisitions within British Columbia , elsewhere in Canada , and in multiple international jurisdictions across multiple continents; one or more of such land packages may ultimately be selected as a Designated Project under the terms of the Generative Alliance.  As and when Designated Projects are confirmed, FPX will provide additional disclosure regarding the location and planned work programs for such Projects.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Generative Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/18/c3991.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AWALÉ ANNOUNCES C$10 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

AWALÉ ANNOUNCES C$10 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal private placement basis, 16,130,000 units of the Corporation (the "Units") at a price of C$0.62 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of C$10,000,600 (the "Underwritten Offering").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NetZero Metals Awards Engineering Contracts and Advances Engineering Studies on Two Processing Facilities

NetZero Metals Awards Engineering Contracts and Advances Engineering Studies on Two Processing Facilities

Highlights

  • Key Engineering Contracts Awarded and Work is Underway
    • Steel plant design led by SMS group
    • Key portions of nickel plant design led by Metso
    • Overall study compilation & supporting engineering led by Ausenco
  • Feasibility studies for Nickel Processing Facility and Stainless Steel and Alloy Production Facility near Timmins, Ontario remain on target for year-end

NetZero Metals Inc. ("NetZero Metals" or the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today provided an update on the progress of engineering studies for two processing facilities a nickel processing facility and a stainless steel and alloy production facility in the Timmins Nickel District.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: USACE Updates the Pebble Permitting Process in Light of the EPA Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.- based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") have been advised by the US Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") that, after months of successive delays, the USACE has declined to engage in the remand process related to the November 25, 2020 denial of a permit application for the Pebble Project, citing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") intervening veto of the development at Pebble

After the November 25, 2020, denial of the permit application for the Pebble Project, a separate division of the USACE remanded the denial decision back to the USACE Alaska District on April 25, 2023, after an administrative review found numerous errors with the denial decision. Today, after several requests for extensions, the USACE has announced that it has declined to engage in the remand process altogether. The USACE reasoning is due to the EPA veto, which effectively prevents them from altering their decision while that veto is in place. On March 15, 2024, we announced we were filing an appeal of the EPA veto in Federal District Court in Alaska, and the State of Alaska filed its action against the veto on April 11, 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for 2023

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for 2023

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, posting income from mining operations of $7.4 million and a net loss of $5.8 million. Production for the year at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 13.2 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 10,149 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost ( 1) of $2.04 per payable pound of copper (2) .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vizsla Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Vizsla Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

