Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Health House Australia and Corporate Update

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Deep Drilling Hits Visible Gold Over 1km Deep Below Never Never Gold Deposit

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Leverages Bitcoin Well proprietary infrastructure to offer customers a seamless cash experience through their Bitcoin Well Account

Edmonton, Alberta – TheNewswire - April 15 – Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, has launched Cash Vouchers - a revolutionary payment rail to allow customers to buy bitcoin in the Bitcoin Portal using cash.

"Bitcoin Well customers already benefit from a wide range of products that offer the convenience of modern banking with the benefits of bitcoin," said Adam O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. "Cash Vouchers will eliminate some of the barriers our customers experience when using digital payments to use the Bitcoin Portal , making it even faster and easier to buy bitcoin with Bitcoin Well."

Brand new customers can instantly load a Cash Voucher in their Bitcoin Well Account. Here's how:

  1. Signup with an email and password, select "Buy bitcoin"

  2. Select "Cash Voucher" to receive unique Cash Voucher QR code

  3. Go to one of the Bitcoin Well supported ATMs and scan the Cash Voucher QR code (the full list of supported ATMs can be found from inside the account)

  4. Insert cash

  5. Redeem the Cash Voucher for bitcoin directly to a personal bitcoin wallet at any time from the Bitcoin Portal

Cash Vouchers are available to Canadian customers immediately and are only made possible through the Bitcoin Well proprietary infrastructure, which means customers won't experience third parties or payment processors frivolously blocking their transactions, which happens from time to time. This feature furthers the mission to enable independence for current and future generations of Canadians.

Launching this innovation comes at a time of accelerated growth for Bitcoin Well. The Company recently announced a record number of signups in one day to the Bitcoin Portal following an endorsement from BTC Sessions' YouTube channel, which is now a Bitcoin Well sponsored partner. In March 2024, Bitcoin Well saw over 1,900 new user sign ups, representing a 56% month-over-month increase from February 2024.

To use cash vouchers, please visit: https://bitcoinwell.com/app

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Andrew Slock

Talk Shop Media

andrew@talkshopmedia.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Bitcoin Well actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which Bitcoin Well operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.

Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information found in the Bitcoin Well quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

bitcoin wellbtcw:cctsxv:btcwtech investingTech Investing
BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Ben Perrin, AKA BTC Sessions (" BTC Sessions ") dated April 1, 2024 (the " Agreement ").

BTC Sessions boasts over 130,000 followers on X, 175,000 subscribers and nearly 10,000,000 lifetime views on YouTube, with the majority of his followers in Canada and the USA. Bitcoin Well will have the privilege of the title sponsor which will entitle the Company to the top spot on all advertisements as well as product tutorials and updates.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Company Record of New Users Signed Up

Bitcoin Well Announces Company Record of New Users Signed Up

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a company record for new users signed up in one day.

On March 27, 2024 the Company signed up 146 new users. The previous record was 101 new users, earlier in March of this year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Schedules Live Shareholder Address and Q&A for Thursday, March 28

Bitcoin Well Schedules Live Shareholder Address and Q&A for Thursday, March 28

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, has scheduled a shareholder address and Q&A at 1:30pm EST 10:30am PST on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Registration for the event is available at:

https://cozen.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpceuprjwpEtTFESGfZIgaY5bUF6myI_ZM

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of $2.3 Million

Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of $2.3 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced commercially reasonable efforts private placement offering of an aggregate of 13,352,797 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,336,740 (the " Offering "), which includes the exercise of the majority of the Agent's Option (as defined below). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.275 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events, at any time until March 22, 2027.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces "Instant Buy" which gives customers the ability to buy bitcoin and receive it to their personal bitcoin wallets in under 60 seconds. The Company also provides preliminary and unaudited early March signup data as follows:

Early March Signup Data

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Announces Brokered Private Placement

Carbon Done Right Announces Brokered Private Placement

/THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C), formally Klimat X Developments Inc., a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce that is has entered into an agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the " Agent ") to act as sole agent in connection with a commercially reasonable "best efforts" private placement of up to a maximum of 43,111,000 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares "), at a price of C$0.05 per Common Share (the " Issue Price "), for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$2.1 million (the " Offering "), subject to the maximum amount that may be issued under Part 5A (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ") of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "). The pricing of the Offering is based on a 6.2% discount to the Volume Weighted Average Price over the prior 30 trading days. The company has calculated a six month Volume Weighted Average Price of $0.09 and $0.132 over 12 months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce La Premiere Livraison D'un Equipement De Stockage D'hydrogene Vert Pret A Etre Livre Pour Le Projet Phare Du Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce La Premiere Livraison D'un Equipement De Stockage D'hydrogene Vert Pret A Etre Livre Pour Le Projet Phare Du Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces First Shipment of Green Hydrogen Storage Equipment Ready for Delivery to Flagship Quebec Project

Charbone Hydrogen Announces First Shipment of Green Hydrogen Storage Equipment Ready for Delivery to Flagship Quebec Project

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that several of its largest shareholders have agreed to return up to 30 percent of their holdings to the company for cancellation.

Heirs of Dominic Bassani, Bion's former CEO and largest shareholder who passed in November, will return approximately 20 percent before the Company's June 30, 2024, fiscal year end, with another 10 percent upon Bion meeting funding milestones that are consistent with the company's growth objectives. Mark Smith, Bion's current President, who is transitioning to retirement during this year, will return approximately 30 percent of his holdings over the next month.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Site Selection for First US Based Green Hydrogen Production Facility Entering Final Stages

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Site Selection for First US Based Green Hydrogen Production Facility Entering Final Stages

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - March 26, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH;OTCQB: CHHYF; FWB: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced it is entering into the final stages of the site selection process in Oakland County, Michigan for CHARBONE's first green hydrogen facility in the United States. Further to the Company's December 4, 2023 project announcement Oakland County is the home of dozens of major automotive companies including numerous world headquarters, North American headquarters, and R&D facilities.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Qu'elle Entre dans les Etapes Finales de la Selection du Site pour sa Premiere Installation de Production d'Hydrogene Verte Basee aux Etats-Unis

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Qu'elle Entre dans les Etapes Finales de la Selection du Site pour sa Premiere Installation de Production d'Hydrogene Verte Basee aux Etats-Unis

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

 

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

{{ sections }}
More News
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

Forum Energy: Ambient Noise Tomography Survey Establishes New Drill Targets over 1+ km Extension Along the Tatiggaq Fault Zone, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

Northern Dynasty: State of Alaska Files Action Seeking to Vacate EPA's Unlawful Veto

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Tinka Announces Filing of Technical Report on an Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Ayawilca Polymetallic Project

Base Metals Investing

Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Juggernaut Exploration Steps Up with 56 Percent Gain

resource investing

Compelling Cobalt Copper and REE Targets Identified at Broken Hill

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX: NFL) – Trading Halt

×