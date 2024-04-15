Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

(TheNewswire)
Leverages Bitcoin Well proprietary infrastructure to offer customers a seamless cash experience through their Bitcoin Well Account
Edmonton, Alberta – TheNewswire - April 15 – Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, has launched Cash Vouchers - a revolutionary payment rail to allow customers to buy bitcoin in the Bitcoin Portal using cash.
"Bitcoin Well customers already benefit from a wide range of products that offer the convenience of modern banking with the benefits of bitcoin," said Adam O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. "Cash Vouchers will eliminate some of the barriers our customers experience when using digital payments to use the Bitcoin Portal , making it even faster and easier to buy bitcoin with Bitcoin Well."
Brand new customers can instantly load a Cash Voucher in their Bitcoin Well Account. Here's how:
Signup with an email and password, select "Buy bitcoin"
Select "Cash Voucher" to receive unique Cash Voucher QR code
Go to one of the Bitcoin Well supported ATMs and scan the Cash Voucher QR code (the full list of supported ATMs can be found from inside the account)
Insert cash
Redeem the Cash Voucher for bitcoin directly to a personal bitcoin wallet at any time from the Bitcoin Portal
Cash Vouchers are available to Canadian customers immediately and are only made possible through the Bitcoin Well proprietary infrastructure, which means customers won't experience third parties or payment processors frivolously blocking their transactions, which happens from time to time. This feature furthers the mission to enable independence for current and future generations of Canadians.
Launching this innovation comes at a time of accelerated growth for Bitcoin Well. The Company recently announced a record number of signups in one day to the Bitcoin Portal following an endorsement from BTC Sessions' YouTube channel, which is now a Bitcoin Well sponsored partner. In March 2024, Bitcoin Well saw over 1,900 new user sign ups, representing a 56% month-over-month increase from February 2024.
To use cash vouchers, please visit: https://bitcoinwell.com/app
About Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.
Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.
Bitcoin Well contact information
To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam
For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Andrew Slock
Talk Shop Media
andrew@talkshopmedia.com
