



Overview The healthcare sector has experienced considerable disruption in recent years, from emerging telehealth innovations to new tools for treatment and diagnosis. Each new technology has the potential to change — or even save — countless lives. Yet distributing these technologies to the global market is often far easier said than done thanks to regulatory challenges and a lack of investment capital. Principal Technologies Inc. (TSXV:PTEC) intends to tear those barriers down. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Principal Technologies focuses on investing in life-saving and life-improving healthcare technologies and innovations. Working through a wholly owned European subsidiary, the company intends to invest in private healthcare technology companies in Europe, and expose them to the North American marketplace where they can benefit from the region's higher valuation of med-tech companies.

Principal increases shareholder value by steadily growing the company’s financial performance, and paying off debt with improved cash flows and new equity when capital markets are advantageous. This process is repeated as new acquisition targets come into play. Principal's risk management strategy revolves around its acquisition targets. It exclusively pursues companies with a proven competitive advantage; stable cash flow; disruptive technology portfolio with IP capable of significantly improving patient outcomes or quality of life; significant growth potential; and a qualified management team with a strong vested interest in success.

The company leverages exclusive access to key opinion leaders and medical advisory boards, and has a highly experienced leadership team. Notable individuals in its management roster include Jerry Trent, a highly accomplished international investment banker and portfolio manager; Prince Alfred of Liechtenstein, a senior member of the Liechtenstein family; Dr. Gerald Rainer, former CEO of Switzerland’s largest and most prestigious asset management company; and Dr. Ivo Ivanovski, former European IT Minister and currently CEO of Telekom Austria Group’s Tower Co. Principal's directors, advisors and major shareholders all maintain significant connections throughout Europe's healthcare technology space, ensuring ongoing introductions to potential investments. The company also owns a clinical research organization which maintains a database of emerging technologies, allowing it to assess prospective acquisitions on an ongoing basis. Over the next 12 months, Principal plans to acquire a private healthcare technology company, which will substantially transform its operations and provide it with a platform for growth.

Company Highlights Principal Technologies is a healthcare technologies investor targeting leading and proven European healthcare technologies.

Principal drives value in its investments by purchasing them at a discount in the EU and exposing them to the North American market, which offers significantly higher valuations for healthcare technology companies.

The company is managed, directed and advised by a group of incredibly experienced entrepreneurs and investors, all of whom maintain close industry connections in the EU.

When acquiring a new target, Principal's first step is to ensure an equity control position. It will typically finance the acquisition through a combination of debt and equity, accessing major EU funds when financing leveraged buyouts.

Principal has implemented multiple checks, balances and strategies to reduce and manage risk, including: Maintaining profit-oriented compensation plans to incentivize performance. Maintaining strict capital allocation at the corporate level. Ensuring a margin of safety compared to intrinsic value in negotiating its acquisition prices.

Principal exclusively seeks managers and advisors who will allow it to broaden its competitive advantage, expand its operations and support international expansion.

Key Investments Principal Technologies’ previous acquisitions demonstrate a successful track record of increasing shareholder value and providing growth capital, marketing expertise and access to an international network to expand its acquisitions’ global operations and revenue.

E&E CRO An 80-percent-owned clinical research organization, E&E facilitates the international distribution permits process for healthcare technology companies. This strategic investment will allow Principal Technologies to build a unique database which it will leverage to improve patient outcomes, serve the industry (hospitals, insurers and other stakeholders seeking medical information), as well as find new acquisition targets for its international rollout process. Based in the European Union, E&E is a cash-flow-positive company with stable revenue and a highly experienced in-house technical due diligence team.

Vision Surgery AI A minor equity investment with the capacity for expanded ownership as operations increase, Vision Surgery AI uses advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence technology for real-time monitoring of surgical teams and operating room equipment. Its technology detects and sends alerts about any anomaly or deviation from typical surgical procedures, significantly reducing complications and fatalities. Vision's technology also leverages collected observations to build a database of medical information for machine learning purposes. Given that roughly 80 percent of surgical fatalities stem from human error, Vision Surgery has the potential to considerably improve surgical outcomes.