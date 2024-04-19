Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex: Biomarker Technologies, Digital Solutions to Address the World’s Largest Health Disorders


Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) leverages its proprietary SphygmoCor® technology to develop and market vascular biomarker technologies and digital solutions focused on the world’s largest health disorders. SphygmoCor®, the company's groundbreaking technology, has set the benchmark for noninvasive measurement of central aortic pressures and related arterial health characteristics, collectively referred to as vascular biomarkers.

The unique physiologic insights from the company’s devices provide clinically relevant information that helps guide treatment decisions and offer profound benefits for all members of the healthcare community:

For Healthcare Providers: Enable physicians to make more informed treatment decisions based on clinically relevant vascular health data.

For Patients: Give patients the tools to make better decisions about their own health.

For Pharmaceutical Companies: Generate reliable, real-world, clinically relevant data to accelerate drug development and commercialization.

CONNEQT Band

Cardiex’s goal is to establish a holistic ecosystem that promotes cardiovascular well-being and empowers users to proactively manage their health as an integral part of individuals' health routines, contributing to a paradigm shift in preventive cardiovascular care.

The company’s first-mover advantage and exclusive technology FDA-cleared for noninvasive measurement of central pulse pressures and vascular biomarkers across all adult demographics grant it a distinctive market position. CDX recently secured AU$14 million in funding, which is enough to steer the company towards profitability.

Company Highlights

  • Cardiex Limited is an ASX-listed medical technology company that develops and markets vascular biomarker technologies and digital solutions for the world’s largest health disorders.
  • The company’s offerings encompass FDA-cleared medical and home health devices alongside digital solutions tailored for managing health and wellness, delivering unique physiologic insights that inform clinical treatment decisions.
  • The company’s groundbreaking technology – named SphygmoCor® – set the benchmark for measuring central aortic pressures and related arterial health characteristics, collectively referred to as vascular biomarkers.
  • These biomarkers, extensively researched and detailed in numerous peer-reviewed journals, assess cardiovascular risk and guide disease management by predicting organ damage (such as the heart, brain, and kidneys) and outcomes (including heart failure, ischemic heart disease, and stroke), significantly influencing disease prognosis and clinical treatment.
  • CDX received five FDA clearances from 2002 to 2023, the most recent for the CONNEQT Pulse, a world-first connected vascular biometric monitor. The CONNEQT Pulse targets new and significant healthcare channels and transitions the company towards a recurring revenue model based on monthly subscription fees.
  • CDX's technology is uniquely FDA-cleared for noninvasive measurement of central pulse pressures and vascular biomarkers across all adult demographics – thereby granting it a distinctive competitive market position. With a significant funding round recently secured, CDX is poised for profitability ahead.

This Cardiex profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) to receive an Investor Presentation

CDX:AU
Cardiex Limited
Cardiex Limited

Cardiex Limited


Americans favor quality over quantity in pursuit of longevity

According to a new survey from Medtronic and Morning Consult, nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults say they'd opt for a shorter, healthier life than a longer one with health issues

Americans overwhelmingly say that when they think about longevity, it's more than just living longer—it's about living their healthiest, best lives. While most want to live to 90—well past the average U.S. life expectancy of 77.5 years—nearly two-thirds (66%) would choose a shorter, healthier life over a longer one with health issues. These findings, from a survey conducted by global healthcare technology leader Medtronic with Morning Consult, highlight a gap between U.S. adults' desire to live healthier years and the opportunity for more people to improve their quality of life through healthcare technology.

Bausch Health to Announce First-Quarter 2024 Results on May 2

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:NHC)(TSX:BHC) will release first-quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EST to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call

Conference Call Details

Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Issues Ruling in Norwich Case that Prevents FDA Approval of Norwich's Abbreviated New Drug Application Until 2029

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), and its gastroenterology business Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in the matter of Salix Pharmaceuticals, LTD. et al v. Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc., affirmed the May 17, 2023 decision of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware that had denied Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s motion for modification of the court's final order preventing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from approving its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for XIFAXAN (rifaximin) 550 mg before Oct. 2, 2029. The Court of Appeals also affirmed the August 10, 2022 decision of the District Court that invalidated certain U.S. Patents protecting the composition and use of XIFAXAN® for treating IBS-D. As a result of the Federal Circuit's decision, Norwich's abbreviated new drug application for XIFAXAN (rifaximin) 550 mg remains barred from approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration until Oct. 2, 2029

Acne Vulgaris Treatment PrARAZLO Now Available to Patients Through British Columbia PharmaCare Public Drug Plan

Bausch Health, Canada Inc., part of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), today announced that its topical prescription treatment for acne vulgaris, PrARAZLOTM (tazarotene lotion, 0.045% ww), is now available to patients through BC PharmaCare, the public drug program of British Columbia

ARAZLO is the only tazarotene lotion treatment approved by Health Canada for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 10 years of age and older.1 The listing by BC PharmaCare means ARAZLO is now available to patients on all public drug plans across Canada.

Cleo Diagnostics

CLEO Appoints CRO to Manage U.S. Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of international Contract Research Organization (CRO), Lindus Health, as a key partner for its U.S. clinical trials program.

Medtronic unveils the future of AI in GI: Genius Summit 2024 reveals innovations and collaborations that advance endoscopic care

AI-driven solutions and strategic alliances showcase Medtronic's promise to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of endoscopy

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announced the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) for endoscopic care by unveiling ColonPRO™, the latest generation software for the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy system, along with a strategic collaboration designed to enhance patient care.

Latest News

Cardiex Limited
