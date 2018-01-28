Pharmaceutical Investing 5 Top NASDAQ Biotech Stocks: Galectin Top Biotech Stock So Far in 2018 Pain Therapeutics, Galectin Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Novavax, Aralez Pharmaceuticals topped the NASDAQ biotech stock list so far in 2018 « Seattle Genetics Receives… Gabrielle Lakusta • January 28, 2018

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) saw a minor increase this past week. The index increased by 3.67 percent to reach 3708.63 points as of 1:15 p.m. EST Friday (January 26). Overall, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is up 1.07 percent year-to-date.

A number of biotech stocks also saw gains last week, including:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Here take a look at what pushed these companies share prices to move.

Adverum Biotechnologies

This clinical-stage gene therapy company is targeting rare, and ocular diseases and severe allergy. On Thursday (January 25), Adverum announced it will continue a research collaboration with Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), through to the third quarter of 2018. Together hope to study the delivery of genome editing medicine, ideally treating up to five inherited retinal diseases.

The company gained 43.88 percent last week with $6.97 mid-day Friday. In the last month, Adverum share price increased by 104.35 percent.

Catalyst Biosciences

Though there hasn’t been any news from Catalyst this week, they did initiate Phase 2/3 Trial for their drug Marzeptacog Alfa on January 4. The rise in stocks for the company may have been a continuation of interest from investors starting this new phase of the trial. Catalyst has a focus on developing medicines for serious conditions, one of which is a pipeline are for hemostasis, to manage blot clots for the rare blood disorder.

In last month, shares of Catalyst have increased by 80.13 percent. With its stock priced at $24.59, last week its share price increased 26.53 percent alone.

vTv Therapeutics

Though the company hasn’t had any news in 2018, at the end of last year vTv Therapeutics had an array of positive news. Such as initiating Phase 1b/2 of the study evaluating a treatment for Type 1 Diabetes, and entering a licensing agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals. vTv is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a range of pre-clinical drug candidates for Central Nervous System disorders, and cancer, among others.

In the past week, vTv’s stocks went up 27.54 percent to reach $7.29. Likely from the positive news in late 2017, the company had a 76.46 increase in its share price over the last month.

MannKind

With a single product consisting of an Insulin inhaler called Afrezza, Mannkind also didn’t have any big news this year which could account for their gains. Mid-last week the company had gains as high as 40 percent, one article credits the dip to Mannkind’s low cash and unsatisfactory sales for their product.

By Friday, its stock price was valued at at $2.94, which was a 17.87 percent increase from the previous week. Overall in the last month, MannKind had a share price increase of 25.43 percent, but we’ll have to see in the coming weeks if the stocks continue to increase.

Cerecor

Cerecor is trying to create medicine for some of the global top sources of time lost to disabilities, such as mental and behavioural disorders, focusing on the CNS. Without any news this year, the company’s stocks may be doing well from the positive news in November 2017 of announcing a leadership change, and acquiring TRx Pharmaceuticals.

Over last week’s trading period, shares of Cerecor increased by 17.35 percent to reach $3.46.

Data for 5 Top NASDAQ Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using The Globe and Mail’s market data filter. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million and lower than $500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Lakusta, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.