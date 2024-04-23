WOA’s Lupin Protein Included in Two New Recently Launched Consumer Products

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company) a B.C. based company engaged, in Nevada, in exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by Westland, its Environmental Consultant, that the Administrative Draft of the Murdock Mountain EA was submitted to the BLM in Reno on March 8. It was then sent to the BLM team in WellsElko on March 12. Upon the request of the BLM field manager, the review period for the EA will go until April 5. Hopefully, the draft will be published for public comment by mid-April, or shortly thereafter. The public consultation should take about 30 days. The BLM can then elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will let NOP start its drill programme.
Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing
Robin Dow, CEO, states: "NOP, and its predecessors, have had the Murdock Mountain property since 2011. It is now wonderful to see that NOP could be drilling by the end of May. This is what the Exploration Team dreams of…finally!"
The Company also announces it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 3,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $150,000 to fund the public comment and BLM / Westland ancillary costs till the exploration permit is released.
Each Unit will consist of one common share in capital of the corporation (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.
The securities offered pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for advancement of the Company's Murdock Property and for general working capital.
NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.
The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.
The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.
For More Information
Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Consulting Agreements
Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has entered into a consultant agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with an independent consultant Integrity Media Inc. (the "Consultant") with respect to the Consultant agreeing to serve as the Company's Manager of Government Relations for a term of (1) one-year, led by its president, Kurt Divich. In consideration for the appointment and services over the term of the Consulting Agreement, the Company has agreed issue 800,000 common shares (each, a "Share") to the Consultant at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share.
The Company also announces it has entered into a consultant agreement (the "Agreement") with an independent consultant (the "Independent Consultant") pursuant to which the Independent Consultant has agreed to provide the Company general corporate development and business marketing services for a (3) three-month term. As consideration for services over the term of the Agreement the Company has agreed issue 260,000 common shares (each, a "Share") to the Independent Consultant at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share.
Accordingly, all the Shares are to be issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption provided under Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.
NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.
The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.
The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.
For More Information
Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. Forward- looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
Raw Rock Phosphate Deposit Unique in North America, Nevada Organic CEO Says
Raw rock phosphate is an “easy story to understand” and provides a unique and significant value proposition for Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP), according to the company’s CEO, Robin Dow.
“There's no other raw rock organic phosphate produced in North America. And we're not sure if there's any in the world … So it's unique and it's needed. And we're going to create a market for it,” said Dow.
Nevada Organic Phosphate is leveraging its Murdock Mountain phosphate deposit in Nevada to produce direct-application raw rock phosphate.
“We are the only potential raw rock phosphate deposit in North America. And it's really simple. With other phosphate, you have to put it through a beneficiation process; (it's) expensive to produce the acid, then you have to mix it with the ammonium and then you have to granulate it, capsulate it and send it out. Ours, (we) blow it up, dig it up, grind it up, bag it up and ship it out,” Dow said.
The company recently submitted three new applications to add 6,011 acres of potential phosphate resource to its existing application, which covers 1,813 acres at its Murdock property.
Watch the full interview with Nevada Organic Phosphate CEO and Director Robin Dow above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nevada Organic Phosphate in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nevada Organic Phosphate is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nevada Organic Phosphateand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Nevada Organic Phosphate
Overview
The United Nations estimates that global food production needs to increase 70 percent by 2050 if we are to meet the growing demand. To boost crop yields, nutrient management practices and fertilizer technologies must be used since fertilizer products are responsible for more than 50 percent of crop yields.Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP) embodies its straightforward business strategy, “Blow it up. Dig it up. Grind it up. Bag it up. And Ship it out by rail.” The company uses a direct-ship, pit-run system that brings truly organic, direct-application phosphorus to market. The company intends to produce certified raw rock organic phosphate eligible for organic farming in the United States, specifically targeting industrial farms and the US$59.28 billion organic food market.
The organic food market in the United States is growing because of factors such as increasing health awareness among consumers and increasing environmental concerns due to the heavy use of pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and other chemicals in conventional farming. As a reagent, raw rock organic phosphate from Murdock Mountain is perfectly suited to regenerate soil to serve the fast-growing organic food market.
The company’s Murdock Mountain Phosphate Project is located in Nevada, now covering more than 7,800 acres, which consist of an initial 1,813 acres and an additional 6,011 acres of potential phosphate resource. The property is a nearly flat lying sedimentary rock phosphate exploration target. The initial 1,813-acre application target is believed to host a potential 10 to 46 million tonnes ranging in grade from 3 to 15 percent phosphorus pentoxide (P2O5) based on an average thickness of 3.5 meters and a specific gravity of 2.6. These ranges are based on previous estimates,and have not been verified by NOP according to current 43-101 standards of disclosure.Based on this geological model and historic ranges, the additional 6,011 acres from a recently accepted permit application, potentially add as much as 218 million tonnes of P2O5 to the Murdock property.
Raw phosphate ore suitable for direct application is exceedingly rare, with only 5 percent of the world’s phosphate ore having the necessary purity. The majority of raw phosphate must be processed to remove impurities that harm plant growth, such as uranium, thorium, cadmium and heavy metals. The phosphate from Murdock Mountain can be directly applied to crops without any processing due to the uncommon type of occurrence hosted by clean oolitic limestones.
An experienced management team leads the company towards producing its unique product. CEO and director Robin Dow has over 35 years of experience financing public resources companies and has raised over $150 million. Additional directors and consultants bring varied backgrounds to the project that builds confidence in the company.
Company Highlights
- Nevada Organic Phosphate has a unique asset containing raw rock phosphate suitable for direct application, raw rock P205 dust in organic farming.
- Once in production, the company will produce the only large-scale, certified organic phosphate in the United States.
- Raw organic phosphate from Murdock Mountain is perfectly suited to serve the fast-growing US$59.28 billion organic food market.
- The company’s project, Murdock Mountain, will produce phosphate that does not require costly processing before it is usable.
Key Project
Murdock Mountain Phosphate ProjectThe company’s phosphate project is located in Nevada, a politically safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction. Nevada Organic Phosphate is working with the United States Bureau of Land Management to complete an exploration permit to move toward production.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Historical Data: The project has a historical non-43-101-compliant resource estimate of 8.7 to 18.4 million tonnes at 15 percent phosphate from 1984. The company is currently working to confirm and potentially extend the known deposit.
- An Organic Source of Raw Phosphate: Most of the world’s phosphate is a soluble chemical that must be regularly applied. The ore at Murdock Mountain is organic and non-soluble, allowing it to regenerate the soil for up to a decade.
- Suitable for Direct Application: Nevada Organic Phosphate’s end product is suitable for direct application in organic farming, an attribute less than 5 percent of the world’s phosphate ore possesses. Most phosphate ore must be processed to remove impurities that would otherwise harm plants. Murdock’s product has no harmful contaminants such as uranium and heavy metals
- New Applications for Phosphate Prospecting Permits: Three new permit applications for an additional 6,011 acres of potential phosphate resource have been added to the company’s existing application covering 1,813 acres. This expansion potentially adds as much as 218 million tonnes of P2O5 to the Murdock property.
Management Team
Robin Dow - CEO and Director
Robin Dow has 35 years of financing public resource companies, raising over $150 million since 1998. CEO NOP, Dabros Mining Corp, and Ore Chimney Gold. NOP is Dow’s 20th company since 1988.
Paul W. Pitman - Director
Paul Pitman is a field-hardened veteran with extensive experience in all areas of geological exploration for several metals and materials. He has over 55 years of experience as an exploration geologist. Since 1983 he acted as a geological consultant to over 70 clients; providing a full range of services (geological, corporate, and administrative); including being a former director, and officer (VP or president) of several junior resource companies. Pitman is semi-retired but directs his geological expertise as an advisor to several fertilizer companies.
Garry K. Smith - Director
Garry Smith has provided exploration management and services to mining companies for over 30 years and has served as president, vice-president of exploration, director, and consultant to numerous boards. Notable milestones were participating in the discovery of the Hemlo world-class gold mine, and co-founding the second junior to list on the TSE. Smith is a registered Professional Geoscientist of Ontario (PGO) and provides qualified person consulting on project acquisition, 43-101 technical reporting, resource estimation, general exploration contracting and reporting, computer-based 3D geological modelling and data compilation, and metal ion soil geochemistry.
Eric Szustak - Director
Eric Szustak is a chartered public accountant with more than 38 years of financial service, business development, marketing, accounting, and CFO experience. Szustak has worked at both small and large accounting firms advising mid-sized businesses. His background includes 14 years with three national brokerage firms Midland Walwyn, Merrill Lynch and BMO Nesbitt Burns in various positions, including private client wealth group, management and securities compliance. Szustak holds a BA Honors chartered accountant studies and economics from the University of Waterloo and received his chartered accountant designation in 1985. Szustak is the former president and now chairman of the board of Quinsam Capital Corporation. Quinsam is a public merchant bank based in Canada. The merchant banking business encompasses a range of activities including acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities and portfolio investments. His experience in the public markets includes being a director of various public companies.
Keith Li - Chief Financial Officer
Keith Li is an experienced chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA) with over 15 years of corporate accounting, finance and financial reporting experience. He specializes in providing management advisory services, accounting and regulatory compliance services to both public and private companies in several industries including junior mining, cannabis, health and wellness, and merchant banking. Li began his career in the public accounting sector as an auditor and has also held a senior-level position at Sears Canada and multiple reporting issuers. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University.
Marco Montecinos - Project Manager Murdock Mountain
Marco Montecinos has over 38 years of experience in mineral exploration and business development projects in the Americas and possesses considerable expertise and knowledge of the phosphate rich bed where NOP is engaged. He is president of Tigren, a Nevada-based exploration services company that has provided technical services to the mining industry for 28 years.
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant
Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has approved the issuance of 2,000,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.075 per share.
NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.
The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.
The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.
For More Information
Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size
Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce that, the United States Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), has accepted 3 new Applications for Phosphate Prospecting Permits filed by Nevada Phosphate Exploration, NV Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NOP.
These 3 new applications add an additional 6,011 acres of potential phosphate resource to NOP's existing application covering 1,813 acres.
The Murdock Property is a nearly flat lying sedimentary rock phosphate exploration target. The initial 1,813 acre Application target is believed to host a potential 10 to 46 million tonnes ranging in grade from 3-15% P2O5 based on an average thickness of 3.5 metres and a specific gravity of 2.6. These ranges are based on previous workers and researchers estimates, and have not been verified by NOP according to current 43-101 standards of disclosure.
Based on this geological model and historic ranges, the 3 additional applications, totaling 6,011 acres, add up to an additional 218 million tonnes of P2O5 exploration potential to the Murdock Property.
The reader is cautioned that the potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
The Murdock Property Applications are subject to on-going environmental impact assessments (EIAs) conducted by the BLM, and potential mitigation strategies, guided by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."
NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.
The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.
The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.
For More Information
Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
