Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Trident Royalties PLC

TDTRF

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Carbon Done Right

KLX:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
WOA’s Lupin Protein Included in Two New Recently Launched Consumer Products

WOA’s Lupin Protein Included in Two New Recently Launched Consumer Products

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful integration of Buntine Protein® into a 3rd party consumer product which is now available in the Australian market. This represents the first 3rd party commercial application of Buntine Protein®.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Wide Open Agriculture successfully integrates lupin protein into two recently launched consumer products; one in the Australian baked goods market and the other in the U.S.A plant- based dairy market.
  • The newly launched products include CHONK cookies in Western Australia (containing Buntine Protein®) and Superitalia coffee creamer (containing the former Prolupin isolate LP90) available in the U.S.A on Amazon, demonstrating the versatility and consumer reach of lupin protein as an ingredient.

CHONK vegan cookies uses WOA's Buntine Protein® to create a gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free and soy-free treat that is both sumptuous and sensitive to dietary needs. These cookies are available for sale in Western Australia1 and represent a new venture into the vegan snack market. CHONK cookies is a brand from West Australian based Noshing, a leading vegan food manufacturer in Western Australia.

The second product, from Italian company Superitalia, is a premium coffee alternative that uses the former Prolupin isolate LP90 to make an Instant Superfood Cappuccino. The full range is available on Amazon in the US2. This product provides unique attributes available to customers across the United States in the US$13bn3 coffee substitutes market.

"We are immensely proud to witness the debut of Buntine Protein® in the consumer market, a great result from our team's dedication and the innovative spirit of Wide Open Agriculture," said WOA CEO Matthew Skinner. "These are not just product launches; they are a great leap forward in our mission to deliver sustainable and health-focused food solutions to the global market. We are excited to see how these products will resonate with consumers and pave the way for further innovations."

The launch of these products demonstrates the functional and commercial viability of lupin protein and is consistent with the Company's proposed timeline released in its Investor Presentation of 13 March 2024. The initial volumes required for these products are not material to the Company's overall revenue, however validate the Company's commercial strategy and the functional properties of the Company's lupin protein ingredients.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Wide Open Agriculture, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

agriculture investingasx:woabiotech investingwide open agriculture ltdAgriculture Investing
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company) a B.C. based company engaged, in Nevada, in exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by Westland, its Environmental Consultant, that the Administrative Draft of the Murdock Mountain EA was submitted to the BLM in Reno on March 8. It was then sent to the BLM team in WellsElko on March 12. Upon the request of the BLM field manager, the review period for the EA will go until April 5. Hopefully, the draft will be published for public comment by mid-April, or shortly thereafter. The public consultation should take about 30 days. The BLM can then elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will let NOP start its drill programme.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Consulting Agreements

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Consulting Agreements

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has entered into a consultant agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with an independent consultant Integrity Media Inc. (the "Consultant") with respect to the Consultant agreeing to serve as the Company's Manager of Government Relations for a term of (1) one-year, led by its president, Kurt Divich. In consideration for the appointment and services over the term of the Consulting Agreement, the Company has agreed issue 800,000 common shares (each, a "Share") to the Consultant at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate CEO and Director Robin Dow

Raw Rock Phosphate Deposit Unique in North America, Nevada Organic CEO Says

Raw rock phosphate is an “easy story to understand” and provides a unique and significant value proposition for Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP), according to the company’s CEO, Robin Dow.

“There's no other raw rock organic phosphate produced in North America. And we're not sure if there's any in the world … So it's unique and it's needed. And we're going to create a market for it,” said Dow.

Nevada Organic Phosphate is leveraging its Murdock Mountain phosphate deposit in Nevada to produce direct-application raw rock phosphate.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP)

Nevada Organic Phosphate


Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has approved the issuance of 2,000,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.075 per share.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce that, the United States Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), has accepted 3 new Applications for Phosphate Prospecting Permits filed by Nevada Phosphate Exploration, NV Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NOP.

These 3 new applications add an additional 6,011 acres of potential phosphate resource to NOP's existing application covering 1,813 acres.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Positive Findings from Newmont Ti Benchmarking Study

Board Changes

Culpeo Commences Drilling at Lana Corina Where Intersections Included 257m @ 1.10% CuEq

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Related News

Resource Investing

Positive Findings from Newmont Ti Benchmarking Study

Lithium Investing

Board Changes

Copper Investing

Culpeo Commences Drilling at Lana Corina Where Intersections Included 257m @ 1.10% CuEq

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Lithium Investing

Results From First Drilling at Abbotts North Confirm LCT System

iron investing

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

iron investing

Pilot Plant Delivers Iron Ore Concentrate Grading 71.3% Fe and 1.1% SiO2 with High Yields

×