BPH Global Ltd

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of BPH Global Limited ACN 009 104 330 will be held at 3:00pm AEST on 24 May 2024 at Suite 5, Level 12, 530 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 (Meeting).

The Explanatory Statement to this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Explanatory Statement and the Proxy Form forms part of this Notice of Meeting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 7:00pm AEST on 22 May 2024.

Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement are defined in the Glossary.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Global Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Genes and chromosomes with "2024" overlay.

Biotech Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

The first quarter of 2024 witnessed a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within the biotech industry, signaling continued interest from investors.

AstraZeneca’s acquisition of start-up Amolyt on March 14, and its longtime biotech partner Fusion Pharmaceuticals for US$2.4 billion on March 19 marked the third acquisition of a radiopharmaceutical developer in recent months. As of writing, there have been 14 M&A deals struck in 2024, according to data from Biopharma Dive.

Investment bank Jefferies released data in early March revealing that the sector was on track to earn its highest quarterly total in three years, reflecting the cautiously optimistic outlook at this year's JPM24 conference.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT TEZSPIRE® PHASE 2A COPD DATA AT ATS 2024

Planning Underway for Phase 3 Development of Tezepelumab in COPD

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today provided an update regarding the results of the Phase 2a COURSE trial for TEZSPIRE ® (tezepelumab-ekko) in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which were accepted for presentation in the Clinical Trials Symposium at The American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference on Monday, May 20 from 9:15-11:15 a.m. PDT .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Close up 3D rendering of DNA strands.

Biotech Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What are the top biotech companies? The following five stocks have market capitalizations worth billions of dollars and operate in countries all around the globe.

Plus, these big-name biotech players have pipelines stuffed with potentially disruptive products — and enough revenue to recover should some of those products fail.

This means that investors can experience the excitement of biotech investing while minimizing risk. Although returns are never guaranteed, company size can insulate investors from volatility.

Keep reading...Show less
SIRONA BIOCHEM Corporate Update April 2024

SIRONA BIOCHEM Corporate Update April 2024

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") provides the following update:

Dear shareholders,

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia – April 4, 2024 Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (Frankfurt: ZSB) (" Sirona ") has closed its private placement (Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $132,500 CAD. The Private Placement consists of 1,325,000 units, (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from the date of issue at a price of $0.15 per Share in year one and $0.25 per Share in year two. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to statutory hold periods expiring on August 4, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Need injecting into red and white cell.

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Investors interested in the life science sector are well aware of the importance of biotechnology.

From finding cures for diseases to feeding future generations, many areas of day-to-day life are influenced by players in the biotechnology space, and expert projections show the industry's future looks bright.

But how can investors gain exposure to biotechnology? Here’s a brief overview of how to invest in the expanding biotechnology market, from stocks to watch to exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Keep reading...Show less

