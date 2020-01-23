eMetals Limited (ASX: EMT) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Everett Tang - January 23rd, 2020
The suspension of trading in the securities of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) will be lifted from the commencement of trading tomorrow, Friday, 24 January 2020, following EMT’s re-compliance with Chapters 1 and 2 of the Listing Rules.
Issued by
Matthew Nowotny-Walsh
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)