eMetals Limited (ASX: EMT) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

- January 23rd, 2020
emetals limited logo

The suspension of trading in the securities of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) will be lifted from the commencement of trading tomorrow, Friday, 24 January 2020, following EMT’s re-compliance with Chapters 1 and 2 of the Listing Rules.

Issued by

Matthew Nowotny-Walsh

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

SOURCE

