Cameco Marks Uranium Supply Agreement with China Nuclear International Corporation

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Investors’ Guide to AI-based Cybersecurity

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

Nextech3D.ai Launches Augmented Reality Games In Its New AR Powered Mobile App for Trade Show Organizers

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Samples 12 of the Numerous New Pegmatites at the Ongoing St-Denis Lithium Exploration Program

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Alpha Lithium

ALLI:AQL

Klimat X

KLX:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Cameco Marks Uranium Supply Agreement with China Nuclear International Corporation

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has signed a uranium supply agreement with China Nuclear International Corporation, a subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), one of the country's largest nuclear power operators.

The contract, finalized earlier this year, was marked as part of the 2023 International Forum on Natural Uranium Industry taking place in Beijing.

"China is counting on nuclear energy to play a major role in its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions, and CNNC is a large and growing part of that effort," said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel. "Cameco is very pleased to continue increasing our contribution toward the attainment of China's important climate goals."

Terms and details of the supply agreement are commercially confidential and will not be disclosed publicly. The contract volumes are reflected in the 215 million pounds of uranium Cameco reported having under long-term contracts as of April 27, 2023, and the reported average annual delivery volumes of 28 million pounds per year from 2023 through 2027 as of June 30, 2023.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CamecoCCO:CACCJUranium Investing
CCO:CA,CCJ
The Conversation (0)
Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy

Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

  • AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*
  • AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m , ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan ( see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"We continue to hit mineralization at the overburden contact; within 25 m from surface. The mineralization from AK22-051 is the shallowest being drilled in the Basin. This rarity of near-surface mineralization with high levels of radioactivity sets Baselode apart from our peers as there's no other recent discovery this close to surface. Near-surface mineralization has been a key characteristic required for numerous Basin deposits going into production as open pit mines. Holes AK22-051 and AK22-047 are substantially the two best drill holes on ACKIO to date in terms of continuously elevated radioactivity. They also have the highest average levels of radioactivity, and each includes multiple discrete intersections with greater than 10,000 cps. We're excited to see ACKIO grow with near-surface mineralization, including consistently higher levels of radioactivity. AK22-051 remains open in all directions and AK22-047 remains open to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
john cash, uranium ore

John Cash: Uranium Has Room to Run, but Expect "Tremendous" Volatility

John Cash, CEO of Ur-Energy (TSX:URE,NYSEAMERICAN:URG), spoke to the Investing News Network about uranium's recent price rise and where the commodity could go in the future as demand rises and supply stays tight.

In his view, it was the recent coup in Niger that woke market participants up to that growing imbalance.

However, there are many more market dynamics at play, and together they're likely to push prices much higher long term.

Keep reading...Show less
abandoned open-pit uranium mine

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2023)

In 2022, world uranium mine production came to 58,201 metric tons (MT) of U3O8. Kazakhstan was the top-producing country by far at 21,227 MT, followed by Canada at 7,351 MT and Namibia at 5,613 MT.

Together, those three nations accounted for nearly 59 percent of global uranium production, with Kazakhstan alone accounting for more than a third at 36.47 percent.

Unsurprisingly, many of the world's top uranium mines are located in Kazakhstan, Canada and Namibia. But that's not the case for all of the largest uranium mines. To give investors a better idea of where the top uranium mines are located, the Investing News Network has put together a list of the 10 biggest uranium mines in the world by 2022 production, based on the latest statistics from the World Nuclear Association (WNA). Read on to learn more about uranium mines, plus uranium reserves and uranium exploration.

Keep reading...Show less
Valor Resources

Valor Expands Surprise Creek Uranium-Copper Project in Canada with Acquisition of Adjoining Tenements

Agreement will see Valor expand its strategic footprint in and around the world- class Athabasca Basin.

Valor Resources Limited (Valor or the Company) (ASX: VAL) is pleased to advise that it has expanded its strategic exploration footprint in the area around the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada after reaching agreement to acquire privately owned company 1325020 B.C. Ltd , which holds a strategic claims package adjoining Valor’s existing Surprise Creek Uranium Copper Project within the Beaverlodge Uranium District.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

GTI Activities Report, September Quarter 2023

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the September 2023 quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Options Prospectus

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) has released its Prospectus announcement.
Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Provides Q3 Operations Update

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on 2023 Q3 production operations and ramp up activities at Lost Creek, efforts to build our uranium sales contract book and advances at Shirley Basin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 2nd, 2023

Related News

Resource Investing

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Base Metals Investing

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Energy Investing

Imperial declares fourth quarter 2023 dividend

Energy Investing

Imperial announces third quarter 2023 financial and operating results

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Announces Conversion of Ross Beaty Credit Facility to Common Shares

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

×