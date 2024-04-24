Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Annual 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Annual 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's annual financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the " Annual Report ").

Complete details of the Annual Report are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on HEVI's website .

Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Highlights:

Three months ended Year ended
Tabular amounts in thousands of
Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts 		December 31,
2023 		December 31,
2022 		December 31,
2023 		December 31,
2022
Financial
Net loss 1,719 520 2,953 7,363
Net loss per share, basic and diluted 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.09
Cash 6,330 9,128 6,330 9,128
Working capital 5,743 10,236 5,743 10,236
Total assets 11,639 13,022 11,639 13,022
Total liabilities

872 226 872 226
Weighted average shares outstanding 96,033,974
96,033,974
Basic and diluted 1 96,033,974 78,397,100

1 The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is not increased for outstanding stock options and warrants when the effect is anti-dilutive.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, HEVI continued to execute on its focused strategy of developing the Company's 5.6 million acres of helium rights in southern Saskatchewan and advancing its ultimate goal of producing and selling helium, generating cash flow and driving positive returns for shareholders. HEVI has remained committed to maintaining ongoing financial flexibility, demonstrated by a positive working capital position of $5.7 million at December 31, 2023, excluding $0.8 million of tubing and casing that was pre-purchased and not utilized.

Operations Update

Looking forward to the remainder of 2024 and into 2025 and as announced on April 2, 2024 , the Company is strategically planning to embark upon a drilling program in the Mankota area of Saskatchewan with its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), building upon three existing helium discoveries in the region. HEVI and NAH are planning to drill up to nine joint development wells (the " New Wells ") which are expected to spud between Q3 2024 and Q2 2025, subject to surface and environmental restrictions. With HEVI's 20% working interest in the New Wells, the Company is positioned to capitalize on this strategic expansion.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, which includes the Company's current corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has 5.6 million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO 		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https:// www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations info@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the Company and/or NAH's exploration and drilling plans including the New Wells, the Company's expectations regarding scalable helium production from its land generally , the Company's expectations regarding recoverability of helium, the Company and/or NAH's ability to identify future exploration and drilling targets, the Company's ability to capitalize upon the New Wells, increasing shareholder value, the Company's ability to preserve capital, the drilling timeline for and success of any future Company and/or NAH drills, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company and/or NAH may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its drilling plans, including the New Wells; the Company and/or NAH may determine not to bring wells onto production; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks, other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Helium Evolution TSXV:HEVI Oil and Gas Investing
HEVI:CA
Helium Evolution
Helium Evolution (TSXV:HEVI)

Helium Evolution


Helium Evolution Confirms Positive 9-35 Well Results

Helium Evolution Confirms Positive 9-35 Well Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide an update on our helium discovery following the completion of the Deadwood zone and initial testing of the joint well drilled at 9-35-3-9W3 (" 9-35 Well ").

On February 26, 2024 , the Company outlined that the 9-35 Well flow tested at approximately 7 million standard cubic feet per day (" MMscf/d ") and 9,000 kiloPascals flowing tubing pressure during the six-day extended flow period. The gas composition of the 9-35 Well is 0.64% helium and 96.7% nitrogen, with the balance comprised of fractional percentages of minor component gases. Helium concentrations over 0.3% are deemed commercially viable.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce a joint initiative with its partner and the operator, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), to embark on an ambitious drilling program in the Mankota area of Saskatchewan.

HEVI and NAH are planning to drill up to nine joint development wells (the " New Wells ") which are expected to spud between Q3 2024 and Q2 2025, subject to surface and environmental restrictions. With HEVI's 20% working interest in the New Wells, the Company is positioned to capitalize on this strategic expansion, building upon three existing helium discoveries at Mankota, including the commercially viable 2-31 Well, as defined herein and as outlined in the Company's press release on February 26, 2024 . The Company intends to work with NAH over the coming months to determine specific well locations and timelines.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update Featuring Preliminary Production Test Data from Two Helium Discovery Wells

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update Featuring Preliminary Production Test Data from Two Helium Discovery Wells

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide an operational update on three Mankota-area wells in which the Company maintains a 20% working interest alongside HEVI's partner and the operator, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), including preliminary test results from two wells and confirmed stimulation of a third well.

Operations Overview

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helium Evolution Announces Most Recent Farmout Well Encounters Helium - Completion and Testing Proceeding

Helium Evolution Announces Most Recent Farmout Well Encounters Helium - Completion and Testing Proceeding

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and casing of the farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 "). NAH was responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #1. Going forward, any joint operations involving Test Well Area #1 will be shared by NAH and HEVI at an 80% and 20% ratio, respectively. NAH and HEVI plan to complete, test and evaluate Test Well Area #1 in the coming weeks to verify the presence of helium and assess commerciality of this potential helium discovery, and will keep investors updated on progress.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and is proceeding with casing of the second joint well at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 "), on lands near Mankota in Saskatchewan. NAH will complete, test and evaluate the well in the coming weeks to confirm the presence of helium and assess commerciality of the potential helium discovery.

HEVI also confirms that the NAH farm-out well at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 ") is scheduled to spud in early January, subject to surface conditions and rig availability. Test Well Area #1 is located on native prairie lands where regulatory requirements only allow drilling access when the ground is frozen, which had previously delayed the spud timing as announced November 21, 2023 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

