PALADIN FPO [PDN]

Paladin Energy Ltd is engaged in the production of uranium, and it operates through its various projects that are located in Australia and Africa. The operating segments of the group are Exploration, Namibia, and Australia. The segment activity in Namibia and Malawi is the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions. The projects of the company include Langer Heinrich Mine, Kayelekera, Mount Isa, Michelin, and Manyingee among others. The group has business operations in Australia and internationally.