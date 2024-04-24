Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, DC April 29 - 30, 2024

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Energy Transition Metals Summit being held at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC on Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be available both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut.

Qualified buy side parties can register at:
https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2024-energy-transition-metals-summit-washington-d-c/

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "This is an exciting Canadian uranium discovery in a geologic equivalent of the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. We are excited to begin our $10 million summer drill campaign in June and are currently mobilizing materials in order to begin building the camp in the next several weeks. The focus of Forum's efforts will be on our Tatiggaq deposit in Nunavut which is adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium development project."

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium and energy metals projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged by contacting: Rick Mazur, President & CEO at mazur@forumenergymetals.com or by calling 604-630-1585.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206710

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

