Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

Largo Announces Acceptance of its Notice to Initiate a Normal Course Issuer Bid

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancellation its common shares (the "Common Shares").

Largo believes that the market price of its Common Shares does not always adequately reflect its underlying fundamental value and future business prospects. Largo may purchase Common Shares from time to time under the NCIB if it believes that the market price of the Common Shares is attractive, and that the purchase would be an appropriate use of available corporate funds and in Largo's best interest.

Top 3 Canadian Vanadium Stocks of 2022

The Investing News Network has compiled a list of this year's top-performing vanadium stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE.

The past few years have brought renewed interest in vanadium. Experts anticipate that the crucial material will see an uptick in demand thanks to its increased use in the energy storage sector.

The silvery-gray metal's rise to prominence has piqued the interest of analysts and investors who see the value in a battery metal that is safer, longer-lasting and more durable than lithium.

Once considered a mere by-product of uranium, and mainly used as an alloy in steel manufacturing, in recent years the market has seen renewed focus and respect for this industrial metal with a lot of battery potential.

Largo Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Adjusted 2022 Guidance; Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2022 Highlights

Largo to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

  • Shareholder webcast and conference call with Paulo Misk, President and CEO, Ernest Cleave, CFO, Paul Vollant, VP of Commercial and Stephen Prince, President of Largo Clean Energy will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 operating and financial results on Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:

