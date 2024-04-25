Element79 Elevating Community Relations: Discussing Pending Formalization with Artisanal Miners and Reporting on Social Initiatives Leading to Restarting Production at Lucero

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Cardiex Limited

CDX:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Element79 Elevating Community Relations: Discussing Pending Formalization with Artisanal Miners and Reporting on Social Initiatives Leading to Restarting Production at Lucero

Element79 Elevating Community Relations: Discussing Pending Formalization with Artisanal Miners and Reporting on Social Initiatives Leading to Restarting Production at Lucero

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC T he N ewswire April 25, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79" the "Company ") provides an update on recent social affairs development and ongoing initiatives with the Chachas community at its Lucero project.

Fostering Collaboration with Artisanal Miners

As part of Element79's ongoing efforts and community engagement, the Company's community relations team recently organized a coordination meeting with artisanal miners from Lomas Doradas during the month of April.  The meeting aimed to foster collaborative relationships between the groups, seeking mutual support as the Company endeavours to use surface land to conduct exploration work. Moreover, the Company also sought exclusive agreements with artisanal miners, ensuring a unified approach to mineral extraction and resulting sale of ore.

With Element79's dedication to fostering productive relationships with all stakeholders, the Company has provided drafts of contracts for the potential of both a community approval of 10-year surface access rights for Element79 to access the Lucero mine site with exploration permission for the whole concession, as well as, in reciprocal fashion, to grant the approval of the local miners to work on the mine site in defined locations over the next 10 years; among other terms, Lomas Doradas will also provide its mined product to Element79 for subsequent resale to market. Element79 intends to use its institutional and industry contacts to source optimal market pricing for Lomas Doradas' ore while providing a revenue stream for both parties.

A pivotal meeting is scheduled in Chachas on April 28 th to further solidify collaboration between the Company and Lomas Doradas, where the community will vote on these initiatives in order to formalize the relationship between the two parties.   Further updates on, and details of this key initiative will follow, pending feedback and results of the April 28 meeting.

Community Assistance in Times of Need

Earlier in March, a major landslide left the Chachas community isolated from its neighbouring annex, Nahuira.  Element79's team on the ground swiftly responded to the community's need for assistance, providing crucial support in transferring community members stranded on the other side of the landslide while it was being cleared from the roads.

Cultural Integration and Traditional Ceremony

Element79's community relation team recently participated in a traditional Water Ceremony alongside local authorities and community leaders. This customary Chachas ceremony, involving offerings to the water, highlights the deep-rooted cultural traditions of the Chachas community. The Company was honored to be involved in such a rich and culturally-steeped ritual which further showcases its commitment to meaningful community engagement and ongoing integration.

Sustained Engagement in Social Awareness

Site visits of the Chachas community and neighbouring annexes have continued since the beginning of the year, bolstering social awareness while garnering support for ongoing and future exploration activities. Element79's team has engaged in internal consultations with annex leaders, receiving encouraging support for its initiatives. In alignment with sustainable development objectives, the Company advocates for a progressive approach, prioritizing exploration as a precursor to exploitation permits, aligning with the community's interests.

Cultivating Community Bond Through Education

Finally, as part of its steadfast dedication to the long-term prosperity of the community, notably through educational empowerment, Element79 along with its engaged NGO, Unidos por el Medioambiente (UMA) was recently invited to conduct a workshop on environment, economy and society as part of an initiative with the Education Institute of the Chachas community. The workshop was a pivotal platform for fostering discussions and sharing invaluable insights on the environment, economy, and society. The event's active engagement from community members and stakeholders underscored Element79's commitment to promoting knowledge-sharing and sustainable development within the Chachas community and beyond.

Image Group 1 – Images of the in-class sessions hosted by UMA, a Peruvian NGO, and Element79 Gold Corp, sharing educational themes on health and wellness, the environment and the economy


Click Image To View Full Size

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects.  Element79 Gold's focus is on devel oping its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024. The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) (see 43-101 technical report titled: Amended Technical Report on the Maverick Springs Project, Nevada, USA, by Allan Armitage, PhD., P.Geo, and Rohan Millar, B.Sc. P.Geo., dated October 7, 2022, available on SEDAR) and anticipates completing this sale on or before July 21, 2024.

In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79gold.com

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp.ELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Oversubscribed Final Tranche Of Equity Unit Offering Raising Over $867,000

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Oversubscribed Final Tranche Of Equity Unit Offering Raising Over $867,000

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC April 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed its final round of capital raising efforts, announcing that that the previously initiated non-brokered Private Placement of Equity Units was met with overwhelming investor interest, resulting in an oversubscription.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, B.C., April 8, 2024 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp - ("Element79" or the "Company") (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) announces that it has reached agreement with Condor Resources Inc. (TSXV:CN, "Condor") to revise the payment terms on a payment due March 31, 2024 of US$375,000 with respect to the Lucero project. Element79 are the owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference Today

Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference Today

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - April 3, 2024 - "Element79 Gold Corp" ( OTC:ELMGF ) ( CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:7YS0, a mining company focused on the exploration for and production of gold and silver (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 3, 2024

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 28, 2024 - Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) Further to the Corporation's previous Financings announcement, Element79 is pleased to announce the successful completion of its second tranche of its placement for an addition $300,075 of funding through its Non-Brokered Private placement.  This second tranche of closing will see the Company issue a total of 1,304,674 Units for this tranche. The second tranche of the placement was largely subscribed to by a strategic investor who recognizes the long-term value and potential of the Company. This investor brings not only capital but also invaluable expertise and connections within the sector which will accelerate the Company's corporate development.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp -- Extensive Channel Sampling and Mapping Reveal Promising Exploration Horizons on Lucero Property

Element79 Gold Corp -- Extensive Channel Sampling and Mapping Reveal Promising Exploration Horizons on Lucero Property

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final tranche of its debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing "). In this third tranche of the Debenture Financing, the Company has subscriptions for $1,441,900 principal amount of non-convertible debentures, for total aggregate funds of $4,363,318 across all tranches of the Debenture Financing. In connection with this closing, the Company will issue 14,419,000 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "). Each Debenture Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for three years. 50% of the Debenture Warrants will vest on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable 14 months following closing if the Debenture has not been repaid prior to that vesting date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Grants Options

Silver North Grants Options

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, April 24, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, " Silver North " or the " Company ") announces that th e Board of Directors have approved a grant of stock options under the Company's stock option plan to its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,860,000 common shares.  The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 5 years, vesting immediately, and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY FORGES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH TAURUS MINING ROYALTY FUND

GOLD ROYALTY FORGES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH TAURUS MINING ROYALTY FUND

 Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce it has entered into a three-year mutual cooperation agreement with Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. (" Taurus ") that provides each party the ability to coinvest in certain precious metals royalties and streams sourced by the other party. The agreement provides a framework for cooperation and communication amongst the parties in the identification and evaluation of potential co-investment opportunities. The agreement grants each party the right but not the obligation to invest between 25% and 50% in select asset transactions with a value of US$30 million or more. Future dispositions of interests acquired by a co-investment partner through the arrangement will be subject to rights of first offer to the other co-investment partner.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES RECORD TOTAL REVENUE, LAND AGREEMENT PROCEEDS AND INTEREST AND GEOS

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES RECORD TOTAL REVENUE, LAND AGREEMENT PROCEEDS AND INTEREST AND GEOS

First Quarter Results to be Released on May 13, 2024

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce record quarterly Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest*, driven by the Company's cornerstone royalties, recent royalty acquisitions and its unique royalty generator model. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) announced today that Glenn Mullan has stepped down as a director of the Company.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Secured Loan Terms

NV Gold Announces Secured Loan Terms

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that that it has entered into (i) a secured loan agreement with John Watson (the "Lender") pursuant to which the Lender provided a loan to the Company in the principal amount of US$50,000 (the "Secured Loan") and (ii) a share pledge agreement with the Lender, which secures an aggregate principal amount of US$400,000 in loans provided to the Company by the Lender to date, as described herein

The Company previously entered into loan agreements with the Lender on June 26, 2023, July 10, 2023, September 18, 2023 and January 22, 2024, pursuant to which the Lender provided the Company with loans in the aggregate principal amount of US$350,000 (the "Prior Loans" and together with the Secured Loan, the "Loans").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Element79 Gold Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION FINANCING

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Additional Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Gold Investing

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION FINANCING

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Additional Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

manganese investing

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Annual 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

×