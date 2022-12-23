Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2023
As the energy crisis in Europe intensifies, market participants are honing in on uranium's role in energy security. Find out what experts think is coming for the market in 2023.
After years of price stagnation, uranium has been a breakout performer, climbing 164 percent from January 2020 to its 11 year high earlier this year.
Positivity about uranium’s role in green energy has been a powerful catalyst over the last two years. The mounting need for energy security has also been a tailwind for the market.
Now holding firmly above US$48 per pound for the majority of 2022, uranium has still faced challenges like most of the commodity markets.
Sky high inflation and steadily rising interest rates shaved off some of the upside potential of 2022; however, the uncertainty around energy security as well as production from Russia and its neighboring countries have prevented uranium from shedding too much value.
U3O8 spot price performance, 2019 to 2022
Chart via TradingEconomics.
“Uranium — like lithium — has the most bullish fundamentals coupled with bipartisan support globally,” said Gerardo Del Real, founder of Junior Resource Monthly and Junior Resource Trader. “Both suffered from years of under investment and both now enjoy surging demand that won’t be able to be brought online fast enough at current prices.”
In fact, both uranium and lithium are among the very few commodities that have posted an annual gain this year, despite the economic upheaval that has weighed on markets for the majority of the calendar year.
For Lobo Tiggre, founder of the Independent Speculator, uranium’s price move was only a matter of time.
“I think this was going to happen anyway because the world’s largest producers cut back their output and BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are building nuclear power plants as fast as they can — but the war has accelerated the trend,” he told INN.
The late February invasion of Ukraine by Russia sent the nuclear fuel market into overdrive, as all three key segments — U3O8 spot purchases, conversion and enrichment — saw price growth.
“With the New Iron Curtain cutting off Russian energy, the writing is on the wall and it’s very bullish for uranium prices,” Tiggre said.
The impact of war
As the spot U3O8 price and cost of conversion jumped after the Russian invasion, headlines regarding shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant began to emerge.
According to the World Nuclear Association, overnight fighting at the plant on March 4 “resulted in a projectile hitting a training building within the site of the six-unit plant.”
“Russian forces then took control of the plant,” notes a recently updated report. “The six reactors were not affected and there was no release of radioactive material.”
Currently, Ukraine houses 15 operational nuclear reactors and four power plants, which generate half the country’s electricity.
While the situation at Zaporizhzhia may have caused some concern, both Del Real and Tiggre agree that it isn’t likely to impact uranium’s upside.
“The real story is that despite the shelling of the Ukrainian power plant it has held up remarkably well and performed better than expected," Del Real said. “The uranium fundamentals are as bullish as I’ve ever seen them.”
Tiggre echoed this sentiment, hailing the design and structural integrity of the plant.
“War destroys many things — that’s no fault of the engineers that build civilian infrastructure like nuclear power plants,” he said. “If there is an incident, I’d expect future designs to be hardened, more bunker-like. But saying that since we can’t get rid of war means we must get rid of nuclear energy just gives the energy advantage to the unscrupulous.”
Whether it's protecting oil and gas imports or safeguarding domestic nuclear energy, energy security is again an issue of utmost importance.
Securing supply
In addition to defending national energy grids, procurement is another important element of energy security.
Nuclear power generated at the 438 reactors globally produces 10 percent of the world’s electricity, and that number is forecasted to rise significantly over the next decade as about 60 new reactors come online.
There are another 96 reactors presently in the planning phase.
Securing a steady supply of uranium that can be processed into nuclear fuel is especially vital to the energy transition, according to John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management.
“The 434 odd reactors require about 180 million pounds of uranium each and every year for their fuel stock,” Ciampaglia said during a November webcast. “Primary production is about 130 million pounds and next year it will probably go to 140 to 145 million pounds.”
He went on to explain that the deficit can only be shored up with additional mined supply. However, with inflation driving up the cost of everything, uranium's present price positivity may only be enough to restart shuttered projects, not build new mines.
“The costs have gone up significantly,” he said. “We think the cost or the price that you would need to see in uranium to incent development of any new greenfield project is somewhere between US$75 and US$100 dollars per pound.”
During its last bull market, the spot price climbed more than 1,800 percent from US$7 per pound in (Dec 2000) to an all-time high of US$140 per pound June 2007.
This time the market has more fundamentals in its favor that are encouraging sustained price growth.
One of the most promising is the need for clean, uninterrupted energy. While solar and wind energy are considered clean, they are susceptible to precarious weather, which ironically is becoming more common.
“If you think about how reliable each of these different forms of energy is, nuclear is the highest at 92 percent,” the CEO said. “That means that 92 percent of the time, if you're running a nuclear power plant, it is generating electricity.”
On the other hand, that number drops to 42 percent when talking about hydroelectric power, down to 35 percent for wind and only 25 percent for solar.
“Low greenhouse gas emissions are important, but reliability is equally important,” Ciampaglia said.
Market consolidation
Another trend that could impact the spot price in 2023 is mergers and acquisitions (M&A). 2022 saw several deals that are likely to have sector wide implications.
One of the most memorable was the October announcement between Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN,NYSE:BEP) to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company.
The massive vertical deal worth US$7.8 billion will see Cameco, one of the largest uranium producers globally, take a 49 percent controlling interest in “one of the world’s largest nuclear services businesses.”
Earlier in the year, Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) acquired Canada-listed UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) in a bid to “create the largest diversified North American focused uranium company.”
The UEC acquisition marks the second major move the uranium company has made in under 12 months. In December 2021, UEC acquired Uranium One Americas.
“There is an emerging trend by Western utilities to secure supplies from uranium projects in politically stable and proven jurisdictions. This is a strong fit with UEC’s permitted, and production-ready US ISR projects and extensive growth pipeline in Canada,” said Amir Adnani, president and CEO of UEC.
Uranium’s price stability amid strong headwinds mixed with positive demand fundamentals are likely to result in more sector deals, explained Junior Resource Monthly’s Del Real.
“I expect more M&A as companies with better assets merge to position themselves to maximize gains from the coming uranium mania I see developing,” he said.
While the deals may be good news for the North American uranium sector, Independent Speculator Tiggre said, “The consolidation gives speculators fewer companies to track — but each company that’s grown through acquisitions has become more complicated to analyze.”
He continued, “I’m especially wary of companies that can now boast very large uranium resources in the ground, but don’t present a compelling value proposition due to the quality of the assets they bought. Buyer beware.”
As the uranium market charges ahead, he anticipates more deals down the road.
“There could easily be more consolidation among the juniors, but that doesn’t necessarily create value,” Tiggre said. “The developers that deliver profitable new mines, however, are clear takeover targets that could deliver outsized capital gains.”
More growth ahead
Just how high the uranium price will go during the current bull market remains to be seen. Currently, the price has risen 180 percent in the present market, but it has room to grow.
During the last bull phase (2000-2007) spot price rose 1,801 percent to an all-time high of US$140.
The previous cycle (1973-1978) saw value rise 629 percent over five years.
“I expect the uranium price to overshoot to the US$200 level before settling back to lower triple digits,” Del Real said.
Although the demand outlook is very optimistic, Tiggre sees the price making a more staggered advance.
“I expect a volatile but persistent climb higher, with smaller spikes possible along the way. Then, the market should settle at a price that incentivizes enough mine supply,” he said. “That might be around US$60-US$70 today, but would need to be adjusted for inflation going forward.”
In terms of what the Independent Speculator will be watching for in the sector in the year ahead, he pointed to the long-term contracting from utility companies.
“Prices for these contracts are often not disclosed at signing, but we should be able to work them out, in aggregate, from producers’ financial reports in the future,” Tiggre explained. “This has already started. Unless I’m very much mistaken, 2023 should be an even better year for uranium than 2022 has been.”
More broadly, Del Real sees 2023 as a breakout year for a number of commodities.
“The lithium and uranium space remain the two commodities I see having the best 2023, but don’t underestimate a rapid re-rating of quality gold companies as the gold price regains its status as not just a wealth preserver but a way to grow wealth,” he said, while also mentioning copper.
“2023 should be one for the books for most commodities,” Del Real said.
