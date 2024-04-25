Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ramp Metals Inc. Opens the Market

Ramp Metals Inc. Opens the Market

Jordan Black Chief Executive Officer and Director, Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company"), and his team joined Omar Khafagy Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

Ramp Metals is a battery and base metal exploration company with two flagship properties located in northern Saskatchewan and one property in Nye County, Nevada .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramp-metals-inc-tsxv-ramp-opens-the-market-302127855.html

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/25/c9697.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

RAMP:CC
Ramp Metals
Ramp Metals Completes Drill Program and Acquires 100% Ownership in Rottenstone SW and PLD Properties

Ramp Metals Completes Drill Program and Acquires 100% Ownership in Rottenstone SW and PLD Properties

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed a 2024 drill program at its Rottenstone SW project and acquired a 100% interest in both the Rottenstone SW and PLD property pursuant to the Company's option agreement with Rottenstone Resources Ltd. dated March 16, 2022.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities, including a drilling program at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"

Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: AAC.P) (formerly Anacott Acquisition Corporation) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced reverse-takeover transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to a merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") dated effective July 28, 2023, between the Company (formerly Anacott Acquisition Corporation), Ramp Metals Inc. ("Ramp") and 1429494 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (together, the "Parties").

The Transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Operational and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Operational and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

2023 Operational and Project Highlights:

  • The Company raised over $17 million for exploration, with cash and cash equivalents of $5,540,312 at the year end
  • Completed aggressive exploration programs with 21,126 meters in 47 holes drilled in 2023.
  • Adding results of 39,270 meters in 145 holes of new diamond drilling to the project database for the updated Mineral Resources estimation reported in Q1 2024, which includes:

    • A 172% increase of Indicated Mineral Resources to 66.1 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1,093 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.75%, 678Mlb nickel at 0.47%, 79Mlb cobalt at 0.05%, 2.34 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.10 g/t and 0.42Moz platinum at 0.19 g/t.
    • 80% of the Indicated Mineral Resources is Open Pit with 52.7Mt at 0.65% Cu, 0.43% Ni, 0.05% Co, 0.97g/t Pd and 0.17% Pt.
    • Inferred Mineral Resources of 25.9Mt containing 558Mlb copper at 0.98%, 333Mlb nickel at 0.58%, 40Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.12Moz palladium at 1.43 g/t and 0.21Moz platinum at 0.25 g/t.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the operational and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aston Bay Holdings Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. The Offering will consist of non-flow through units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering"), and flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Signs Definitive Agreement to Option the Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada; Dr. Elizabeth Turner Joins Advisory Board

Aston Bay Signs Definitive Agreement to Option the Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada; Dr. Elizabeth Turner Joins Advisory Board

Expanding Aston Bay's large-scale high-grade copper portfolio

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") is pleased to announce that on April 23, 2024, it entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") pursuant to which it has been granted an option (the "Option") to acquire an undivided 80% beneficial interest in a property owned by EGS in Nunavut, Canada (the "Property") (see March 1, 2024 Aston Bay press release). In addition, the Company is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Elizabeth Turner to the Company's Technical Advisory Board

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Produces 3.34 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,156 Ounces of Au in First Quarter 2024

Atico Produces 3.34 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,156 Ounces of Au in First Quarter 2024

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 3.34 million pounds of copper and 2,156 ounces of gold in concentrates, an increase of 44% for copper and a decrease of 16% for gold, respectively, over the same period in 2023.

"The El Roble mine operated in line with set expectations for this quarter as we improved on almost all metrics over the same period last year," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the remainder of the year, the team will be focused on optimizing production to take advantage of the higher metal price environment and to deliver on this year's set guidance. In parallel, we continue to drill new high-grade resources in the mine vicinity target areas. These new areas will be incorporated into our mine plan as well as the new resource update which is planned to be published imminently."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel acquiring an 80% interest in Mann Property (~11,000 hectares)

  • Includes Mann Northwest, Central and Southeast properties that cover a combined 25 km strike length of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks

  • Northwest and Central will advance to resource delineation programs while Southeast will be drilled for the first time, all during the 2024 exploration program

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it is exercising its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Mann Nickel Property from Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") as Canada Nickel consolidates its interests in bulk tonnage nickel projects east of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Announces Canada Nickel Exercising its Option on Noble's Mann Township Property

Noble Announces Canada Nickel Exercising its Option on Noble's Mann Township Property

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

×