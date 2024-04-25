Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $247,500 Flow-Through Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a flow-through financing for gross proceeds of $247,500, comprised of 4,500,002 Flow-Through Shares with an issue price of $0.055 per share.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

In connection with the financing, the Company paid finder cash commissions totalling $15,925 and issued 289,545 finder warrants. Each finder warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.055 for a 36-month period.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for exploration and development activities at the Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, B.C.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 34% interest in the Thierry Mine project (>1.3 billion lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

Contact Information
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.
Ian Berzins
President & Chief Executive Officer
M: +1-403-512-8202
E: iberzins@canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com
Website: www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

CCMI:CA
Ero Copper Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 93,474,205 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 90.96% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 5, 2024 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management's nominees as directors for the ensuing year and the advisory vote on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 7, 2024 (the "Circular"), which is available on the Company's website ( www.erocopper.com ), on SEDAR+(www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, DC April 29 - 30, 2024

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, DC April 29 - 30, 2024

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Energy Transition Metals Summit being held at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC on Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be available both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut.

Qualified buy side parties can register at:
https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2024-energy-transition-metals-summit-washington-d-c/

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2024 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's first quarter 2024 results.

First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383
Additional Dial-in

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the first quarter 2024 results before market open on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast will be available on Hudbay's website following the call.

Culpeo Minerals

Culpeo Commences Drilling at Lana Corina Where Intersections Included 257m @ 1.10% CuEq

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to advise extensional drilling has commenced at the Lana Corina Project (the Project), Chile, building on the achievements of the 2023 program.

Miramar Resources

Goldfields Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

World Copper

World Copper


