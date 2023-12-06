Lotus Resources Limited - Ordinary Shares

Lotus Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in the development of interests in exploration and development projects in the resource industry in Australia and Malawi. Its operates in two geographical and business segments, that is Africa (Uranium) and Australia (Minerals). It holds an interest in the Kayelekera Uranium Project located in northern Malawi, 52km west (by road) of the provincial town of Karonga and 12km south of the main road that connects Karonga with the township of Chitipa to the west, and Hylea Cobalt Project is located over units of the western side of the Lachlan Orogen.