Uranium Investing

Boss' Honeymoon Restart a Success, First Drum of Uranium Produced

Boss Energy is also making progress at its Alta Mesa uranium project in South Texas, where it expects to see first production "within weeks."

Tower of shipping drums with Australian flags on each.
Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock

Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF) announced on Monday (April 22) that it has produced the first drum of uranium as part of the commissioning process at its Honeymoon project in South Australia.

“Processing the first drum of uranium is a major milestone,” said Managing Director Duncan Craib. “As well as marking the start of production and cashflow, it shows conclusively that our mining and processing strategy is highly effective.”

Boss said it's now looking to accelerate its plan to expand production and extend Honeymoon's life. According to the company, the current mine plan only uses 36 million pounds of the asset's total JORC resource of 71.6 million pounds.

The aim is for Honeymoon to scale up production to 2.45 million pounds of U3O8 annually.

As it moves forward at Honeymoon, Boss is also progressing at its South Texas-based Alta Mesa uranium project, where first production is expected "within weeks." The company holds a 30 percent stake in Alta Mesa, and once operations are running at a steady state Boss' share of production is anticipated to be 500,000 pounds of U308 per year.

Craib also highlighted the company's positive uranium outlook in Monday's release.

“Increased utilization of these highly valuable assets will enable us to further capitalize on the strong outlook for the uranium price while also ensuring we continue to drive superior financial returns," he said.

The company emphasised its strong financials as well, saying that as of March 31 it had no debt and held US$298 million in liquid assets. This reflects nearly 70 percent of funds raised since acquiring Honeymoon in December 2015.

Australia's key role in the uranium sector

Australia is an important player in the global uranium market. It produced 4,087 tonnes of the material in 2022, the most recent year for which data is available, making it the fourth largest global producer.

Meanwhile, the country's reserves are the biggest in the world at 1.68 million tonnes.

Major uranium mines in Australia include Olympic Dam and Four Mile, which have consistently contributed to strong production figures. The nation's uranium deposits are concentrated primarily in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory, and have attracted substantial investment from domestic and international stakeholders.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

