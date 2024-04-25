Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
NV Gold Corporation Reports Strong Surface Samples, 5440 g/t Ag and 1.26% Cu, and 14.4 g/t Au at Root Spring Project in Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report promising gold, silver, and copper values from rock chip sampling at its 100%-owned Root Spring Gold Project in Pershing County, Nevada. Two new samples with up to 14.4 gt gold (0.463 ounces per ton (opt)) accompanied by high silver values reaching 5440 gt (175 opt) and 1.26% copper These samples eclipse the historical high-grade samples and the Company plans to reevaluate the Property for a potentially larger and higher-grade target

John Watson, Interim CEO commented, "These recent encouraging samples were collected in one of the limited bedrock exposures on the property. They clearly support the strength of a strong precious metals system and encourage additional exploration of the property. The Company is evaluating the possibility of a genetic link to our nearby Triple T project."

About the Root Spring Gold Property

The project is situated 28 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 21 kilometers east of NV Gold's Triple T gold project (see Figure 1, 2 & 3).

The Property consists of 26 mining lode claims (520 acres). The property was acquired from Redstar Gold in 2016 as part of a larger transaction.

The project contains an epithermal/mesothermal silver-gold quartz vein system exposed at the edge of a large alluvial-covered valley. Mineralization is hosted in the Triassic Koipato volcanics. The Koipato hosts the Rochester Ag-Au deposit as well as the Spring Valley gold deposit 27 km west of Root Spring.

The quartz vein system is exposed for at least 1.2 km along a northwest strike, with individual veins to 5m thick. Extensions of the veins along strike as well as surrounding country rock are concealed by alluvial cover within a northwest-trending alluvial-filled valley corridor along a range front. Like the Rochester deposit to the west, the Root Spring Au-Ag system is adjacent to a Triassic granitic pluton.

Historical surface rock-chip gold values in veins reached 9.36 g/t gold (0.273 opt) accompanied by high silver reaching 1500 g/t (44 opt). The veins are surrounded by widespread, locally mineralized quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration of the host felsic volcanic sequence recognized from earlier shallow drilling.

The project exploration approach is in keeping with the Company's vision of discovery potential beneath Great Basin gravel cover.

A limited first-phase drilling program in 2012, consisting of eighteen core holes totaling 1,232.31 m, intersected Au-Ag mineralization down-dip of exposed veins, however, drilling was very shallow (68 m average length

Results included 11.9 m grading 13.8 g/t Ag and 0.17 g/t Au, 10.7 m grading 17.23 g/t Ag and 0.14 g/t Au and 9.3 m grading 16.47 g/t Ag and 0.53 g/t Au (see Figure 2).

Thomas Klein, VP Exploration stated, "I am excited about recent gold, silver, and copper results from our Root Spring project. It is encouraging to have verified historical high-grade values on the Property, which is an indication of a potentially strong and large mineralizing system below the thin alluvial cover. NV Gold is planning to further evaluate the Property and surrounding area to test and identify a possible genetic link with other gold-silver occurrences within the region, including Triple T and Rochester. Ongoing work programs will include re-mapping and more detailed rock chip sampling of the Property."

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold owns 100% interest in 21 mineral exploration projects in Nevada, USA, comprising 639 mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles). The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, its extensive geological data library, and the recent increase in the price of gold, 2024 is expected to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, President, Chairman, CEO and Director

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figure 1. Location of the Root Spring project with respect to other gold and silver deposits of the region.

Figure 2. Historical sampling and drilling at Root Spring and location of recent high-grade samples (left side is gold in g/t,and right side is silver in g/t).

Figure 3. Outline of potential target areas for covered silver-gold mineralization along the Rochester-Triple T-Root Spring corridor.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Announces Secured Loan Terms

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that that it has entered into (i) a secured loan agreement with John Watson (the "Lender") pursuant to which the Lender provided a loan to the Company in the principal amount of US$50,000 (the "Secured Loan") and (ii) a share pledge agreement with the Lender, which secures an aggregate principal amount of US$400,000 in loans provided to the Company by the Lender to date, as described herein

The Company previously entered into loan agreements with the Lender on June 26, 2023, July 10, 2023, September 18, 2023 and January 22, 2024, pursuant to which the Lender provided the Company with loans in the aggregate principal amount of US$350,000 (the "Prior Loans" and together with the Secured Loan, the "Loans").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's press release on February 13, 2024, it is proceeding with a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares (the "Consolidation"). No fractional shares will be issued as any fractional share will be rounded to the nearest whole number. The new CUSIP number will be 67090W307 and the new ISIN number will be CA67090W3075. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation

The Consolidation will be effective at the opening of markets on February 28, 2024. As a result of the Consolidation, the 88,745,454 Shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 8,874,545 Shares, subject to rounding. The Consolidation is subject to final confirmation by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation"), subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange

The effective date of the Consolidation will be announced in a separate news release once the Company receives approval from the Exchange. As a result of the Consolidation, it is expected that the 88,745,454 Shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 8,874,545 Shares, subject to rounding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled. The Company's name and stock symbols will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the recently completed Rock Chip Sampling Program carried out at its 100%-owned Triple T Gold Project located in the Humboldt Range, Nevada. The Project is situated 7 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers southeast of the Florida Canyon Gold Mine (see Figure 1

During August of 2023 the Company conducted a mapping and rock chip sampling program to extend the known near-surface, oxide gold mineralization of the northern portion of its Triple T property (refer to press release from August 21st, 2023). Twenty-seven rock chip samples were taken of which 24 returned gold values in the anomalous to high-grade range with 5 samples between 2.71 g/t Au and 9.63 g/t Au (see Figure 3 & 4). These samples will help to extend the potential target area by a kilometer to the north of the recently drilled area, and a "New Zone" with gold values over 2 g/t has been identified southwest of it. NV Gold is planning to follow up on these encouraging gold values of up to 9.63 g/t Au (0.34 opt Au) and will further evaluate the gold mineralization of the New Zone. Future goals are to re-evaluate the full gold mineralization potential of this district-scale shear-zone-corridor, which includes the re-evaluation of the historical targets in the south (see Figure 2). An IP (Induced Polarization) geophysical survey is also planned to reveal potentially larger erosion-protected targets to the east.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp (TSXV: NVX) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 6th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Element79 Elevating Community Relations: Discussing Pending Formalization with Artisanal Miners and Reporting on Social Initiatives Leading to Restarting Production at Lucero

Element79 Elevating Community Relations: Discussing Pending Formalization with Artisanal Miners and Reporting on Social Initiatives Leading to Restarting Production at Lucero

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final tranche of its debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing "). In this third tranche of the Debenture Financing, the Company has subscriptions for $1,441,900 principal amount of non-convertible debentures, for total aggregate funds of $4,363,318 across all tranches of the Debenture Financing. In connection with this closing, the Company will issue 14,419,000 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "). Each Debenture Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for three years. 50% of the Debenture Warrants will vest on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable 14 months following closing if the Debenture has not been repaid prior to that vesting date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Grants Options

Silver North Grants Options

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, April 24, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, " Silver North " or the " Company ") announces that th e Board of Directors have approved a grant of stock options under the Company's stock option plan to its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,860,000 common shares.  The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 5 years, vesting immediately, and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY FORGES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH TAURUS MINING ROYALTY FUND

GOLD ROYALTY FORGES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH TAURUS MINING ROYALTY FUND

 Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce it has entered into a three-year mutual cooperation agreement with Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. (" Taurus ") that provides each party the ability to coinvest in certain precious metals royalties and streams sourced by the other party. The agreement provides a framework for cooperation and communication amongst the parties in the identification and evaluation of potential co-investment opportunities. The agreement grants each party the right but not the obligation to invest between 25% and 50% in select asset transactions with a value of US$30 million or more. Future dispositions of interests acquired by a co-investment partner through the arrangement will be subject to rights of first offer to the other co-investment partner.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES RECORD TOTAL REVENUE, LAND AGREEMENT PROCEEDS AND INTEREST AND GEOS

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES RECORD TOTAL REVENUE, LAND AGREEMENT PROCEEDS AND INTEREST AND GEOS

First Quarter Results to be Released on May 13, 2024

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce record quarterly Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest*, driven by the Company's cornerstone royalties, recent royalty acquisitions and its unique royalty generator model. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) announced today that Glenn Mullan has stepped down as a director of the Company.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Element79 Elevating Community Relations: Discussing Pending Formalization with Artisanal Miners and Reporting on Social Initiatives Leading to Restarting Production at Lucero

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION FINANCING

×