Omar Ayales: 2 Gold Price Scenarios, Plus What I'm Buying Now
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"Right now I feel comfortable with what I have — renting the rise, not owning it yet," said Omar Ayales of Gold Charts R Us.
Is the gold price setting up for a 2012 scenario, or can it stage a rebound?
Omar Ayales of Gold Charts R Us laid out two potential scenarios — one where gold sinks to US$3,000 per ounce, and one where it gets back to US$4,700.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.