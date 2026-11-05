Is the gold price setting up for a 2012 scenario, or can it stage a rebound?

Omar Ayales of Gold Charts R Us laid out two potential scenarios — one where gold sinks to US$3,000 per ounce, and one where it gets back to US$4,700.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.