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Omar Ayales: 2 Gold Price Scenarios, Plus What I'm Buying Nowplay icon
Gold Investing

Omar Ayales: 2 Gold Price Scenarios, Plus What I'm Buying Now

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Nov 05, 2026 08:45PM

"Right now I feel comfortable with what I have — renting the rise, not owning it yet," said Omar Ayales of Gold Charts R Us.

Is the gold price setting up for a 2012 scenario, or can it stage a rebound?

Omar Ayales of Gold Charts R Us laid out two potential scenarios — one where gold sinks to US$3,000 per ounce, and one where it gets back to US$4,700.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 02, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, shares his perspective on recent declines in gold and silver, saying that while prices can still go lower, ultimately the math will work out in favor of precious metals and send them to much higher levels.

"Gold's just gold. It just sits there. What's changing is how many dollars it takes to buy it. What's changing is that devaluation, that loss of purchasing power," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, weighs in on recent price declines in gold and silver, emphasizing that bottoming is a process that won't happen immediately.

In his view, that setup makes the metals more appealing than copper, which has held onto its gains.

"I think that the catch-up trade for those two commodities is much more attractive," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Last week silver and gold fell below US$50 per ounce and US$4,000 per ounce, respectively, and Dana Samuelson president of American Gold Exchange, believes the bottom may not yet be in.

Speaking a day before those declines, he said lower prices are an economic signal to watch.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Private investor and Substack newsletter writer Craig Tindale shares his thoughts on recent and potential future actions from the US Department of the Treasury, explaining their impact on the bond market, national debt and ultimately the gold sector.

"I think we're heading into a very significant change in US treasuries, in gold, in international debt, in the value of the dollar — just about everything we can imagine," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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By Charlotte McLeodOct 21, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying the precious metals have entered a bear market.

In his view, gold could fall as low as US$3,100 per ounce as this downtrend plays out — however, after that he expects a dramatic turnaround.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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