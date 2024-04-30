Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL)

Norfolk Metals: ASX-listed Uranium Explorer


Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) focuses on uranium exploration in South Australia and Argentina. The company advances its flagship Orroroo uranium project with a recent maiden drill program that intersected a uranium-bearing floodplain, boosting confidence in the potential of the project.

The Orroroo uranium project consists of three exploration licenses - EL6552, EL6814, and EL6948 - spanning a total of 723 square kilometers, situated roughly 274 kilometers northwest of Adelaide, South Australia. The large land holding is divided into three project areas named Orroroo, Johnburgh and Black Rock.

Complementary Projects


As it continues to review complementary projects with plans to expand its uranium project suite, Norfolk signed an exclusivity agreement with Green Shift Commodities (TSXV:GCOM) to acquire Las Alteras uranium project in Argentina. Las Alteras is surrounded by non-JORC foreign estimates at URAmerica’s Meseta Central deposit (19.1 Mlbs U308), CNEA’s Cerro Solo deposit (11.49 Mlbs U308), ISO Energy’s Laguna Salada deposit (10.1 Mlbs U308), along with the Cerro Condor and Los Adobes historical uranium mines.

Company Highlights

  • Norfolk Metals is an ASX-listed uranium-focused explorer with assets located in South Australia (Orroroo uranium project), Argentina (Las Alteras uranium project) and Tasmania (Roger River gold/copper project).
  • The primary focus is on advancing the Orroroo uranium project located in the Walloway Basin in South Australia. Orroroo comprises three granted exploration licenses, which together cover 723 square kilometres. of contiguous tenements. The land holding is divided into three project areas named Orroroo, Johnburgh and Black Rock.
  • Orroroo has geological similarities to well-endowed South Australian uranium producers such as Boss Energy’s Honeymoon Uranium project and Heathgate Resources’ Four Mile mine.
  • Norfolk completed a maiden drill program at Orroroo which delineated uranium in 10 of the 17 holes with grades reaching as high as 796 ppm. The maiden drill program also identified a uranium-bearing floodplain 50 meters south of the Wongway Creek Target.
  • In Argentina, Norfolk has signed an exclusivity agreement with Green Shift Commodities to acquire Las Alteres uranium project, a project surrounded by multiple uranium deposits and historical mines in every direction including the Cerro Solo government owned deposit
  • The Roger River Project comprises two granted exploration licenses, which together cover 261 square kilometers, located in Tasmania. The project is prospective for gold and copper.
  • Norfolk is evaluating other projects for acquisition, which includes complementary projects to the South Australian uranium project suite.
  • Uranium prices are likely to remain firm on the back of supply deficit. Kazakhstan, the world’s largest uranium supplier, has warned of lower production in 2024, while demand continues to remain high as governments around the world embrace nuclear power to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

This Norfolk Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) to receive an Investor Presentation

NFL:AU
Norfolk Metals
Norfolk Metals

Norfolk Metals


Manuka Resources Limited

Manuka Resources March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities during the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Tartana Minerals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 31 March 2024 and Appendix 5B

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company) is pleased to announce that it has achieved several milestones during the March quarter and in April 2024. With the refurbishment of the solvent extraction – crystallisation plant in 2023 the Company produced its first 28 bag shipment of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) and which has been sold to Kanins International, our offtake partner.

Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 March 2024

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) is participating in the development of two mines to produce gold, silver, antimony, and copper, and in the exploration of substantial porphyry copper prospects in Cuba, through a 50:50 joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.

Siren Gold

Quarterly Activities Report - Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 31 March 2024.

Labyrinth Reinvigorates Exploration at Comet Vale

Labyrinth Reinvigorates Exploration at Comet Vale

Labyrinth is revisiting the enormous opportunity at Comet Vale as gold reaches unprecedented highs

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report on the Company’s activities for the March 2024 quarter. This includes an in-house evaluation of the current projects and opportunities that have not been explored previously.

Antilles Gold

Arbitration Award for Antilles Gold's Subsidiary

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that an Award has been issued by the Tribunal of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”) which conducted Arbitration proceedings to determine several Claims by wholly owned subsidiary, EnviroGold (Las Lagunas) Limited (“EVGLL”), against the Government of the Dominican Republic (‘the Government”, or “the State”).

Norfolk Metals
White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2023 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce les Resultats Financiers 2023

Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2023 Financial Results

