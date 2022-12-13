Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2023
2022 saw silver demand spike to an all-time high as mine supply contracted slightly. How will these factors impact the market in 2023?
Subject to market volatility, the 2022 silver price saw large fluctuations, rising to a year-to-date high of US$26.44 per ounce in March and sinking to a more than two year low of US$17.79 in September.
After losing 2022’s gains through Q3, silver has been on an upward trend since mid-October, adding 30 percent to its price. Much of the white metal's recent gains have transpired since the beginning of December, when the per ounce price rose from US$21.28 on November 30 to US$23.65 on December 9.
Silver’s current upswing coincides with news that record silver demand will push the market into its second year of deficit.
“At 194 million ounces, this (deficit) will be a multi-decade high and four times the level seen in 2021,” the 2022 Interim Silver Market Review states.
This is coming at a time when silver demand is projected to reach a new all-time high of 1.21 billion ounces, a 16 percent year-over-year uptick.
Silver price forecast: Supply shortfall continues
As all key end use segments of the silver market (excluding photography) saw growth in 2022, the 1 percent increase in global output is sure to be absorbed by the market quickly.
For 2023, Adam Webb, director of mine supply at Metals Focus, expects to see some growth in production output out of South America and Mexico.
“We are expecting strong growth in global mined silver production next year, largely driven by the continued rise in Mexican output as projects such as Juanicipio and Las Chispas ramp-up,” Webb told INN. “However, demand is expected to continue to outpace supply, and therefore the market will remain in deficit.”
Although production out of Chile grew by 25 percent in 2022, according to Maria Smirnova, managing director at Sprott, globally silver ore grades have declined 55 percent since 2005.
“Ore grades depend on several things, including rising silver prices (which make it profitable to accept lower grades) and how the silver is mined,” she wrote. “Going forward, mining companies will likely have to invest more in exploration and development in order to increase or even maintain supply.”
This could be challenging for miners as prices for energy, supplies and transport have skyrocketed in the last 12 months.
The first half of 2022 saw all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) fall to US$9.72 an ounce, a 10 percent year-over-year reduction. The savings were courtesy of the by-product relationship silver has with lead, zinc, copper and gold, all of which saw price growth in H1.
“The rise in by-product revenues surpassed the rise in costs in the first half of the year, leading to a lower AISC,” Webb said. “In the second half of the year the prices of these metals have fallen, and we therefore expect by-product revenues to decline and AISC to rise for silver miners in H2.22.”
Due to this price and cost pressure, Webb will be watching several factors in 2023.
“Growth in Mexican output will be the main production trend in 2023," he said. "Meanwhile, rising costs and lower metal prices will put some higher cost operations under pressure.”
Silver price forecast: Demand fundamentals robust
Although lower silver prices may eat away at a miner’s margins, the versatile metal's price fluctuations aren’t likely to hamper supply or demand trends.
“About two thirds (of silver production) is a by-product of mine production,” said Philip Newman, director of Metals Focus. “If the price was to weaken, you're not going to get that response from a large portion of mine production that you would have at a gold site or say the (platinum group metals).”
He went on to say that a situation where prices are falling, and supply isn’t responding “would be a downside” for silver.
On the other hand, Newman explained that silver demand is also less price reliant. The director of Metals Focus noted the Indian jewelry and silverware segments may be price sensitive, however demand out of other regions is steadfast.
“The US market, which is not a big manufacturer, but is a massive consumer of silver jewelry, is largely price inelastic,” he said. “The margins on the product are so high, it doesn't really matter… In a rising market where the price is picking up, that demand doesn't go away.”
Industrial demand comprises roughly half of total demand and is also largely price agnostic. The segment, which includes photovoltaic and light duty vehicles, is expected to continue its upward trajectory after reaching a peak in 2022.
“We're quite bullish for industrial demand,” said Newman, pointing to the role photovoltaics play in energy security.
“That's really quite positive for silver. So, I think in the long term, you know, we think that silver will outperform gold.”
Silver price forecast: Gold’s next move
Silver is often referred to as a high beta version of gold and is used by investors to also hedge inflation and risk. Although silver is more susceptible to price volatility, silver and gold often respond to the same market conditions.
“We, silver enthusiasts, have always said silver lags gold and then it more than catches up with gold at the end of the bull market. And since 1971, that has been true every single time, except for 2020,” Independent Speculator Lobo Tiggre said.
By December 9, the gold:silver ratio fell to its lowest point since January after spiking to a 2 year high in 96.34 on September 1.
Now sitting in the 76 range, the ratio, which signifies how many ounces of silver you need to purchase one ounce of gold, has been trending lower since mid-October and could fall farther.
“I think the long-term average is somewhere in the sort of the high 60s … So, you can see, eventually, that ratio is starting to come down to those levels, which then suggests that when that happens, that's a period when silver is outperforming gold,” Newman said.
Silver price forecast: Price pressure persists
Despite silver’s positive demand fundamentals, prices are projected to remain relatively flat in 2023 and 2024.
For this year, the white metal is on track to average US$21 an ounce, a 16 percent year-over-year decline. Next year, CPM Group’s Jeff Christian is forecasting a median silver price of US$20.90 with a potential high of US$23.50 and a low of US$17.50.
However, the data he collected indicates silver is likely to outperform gold in terms of upside in 2025 and 2026.
“Mainstream analysts are not necessarily thinking that the price of silver is going to hit US$750 anytime soon or even US$50 dollars,” he said during a silver market update. “On the low end pretty much the same, some weakness in 2023 but then again strengthening over the next three years.”
In the face of the future price constraint, both Metals Focus and Sprott remain bullish on the versatile metal.
“From a pricing standpoint, silver is historically undervalued relative to gold right now, and offers an attractive investment opportunity. We see a picture of silver fundamentals where supply trends cannot keep up with longer-term demand,” Smirnova wrote, citing declining mine supply and the rebound in all demand segments.
She added, “We expect green technology and de-carbonization trends to continue and increase, even if economic growth slows globally.”
