Gold Price Update: Q1 2018 in Review

The gold price gained more than 3 percent in the first quarter, despite a volatile February, when the yellow metal experienced its first monthly loss of the year.

A weaker US dollar and inflation supported gold over the quarter. While gains were initially offset by expectations over a US Federal Reserve’s interest rate increase, gold trended upward after the hike became official.

Given those factors, many industry insiders believe that gold is prime for a bull market and its safe-haven nature will stand against a chaotic market, allowing for prices to rise in the second quarter and beyond.

Read on for an overview of the factors that impacted the gold market in Q1, plus a look at what investors should watch out for in the next few months of the year.

Gold price update: Q1 overview

In the first quarter, the gold price rose 3.61 percent. As the chart below from Kitco shows, gold experienced several ups and downs during the period, but reached its highest point towards the end of January.

Chart via Kitco.

The yellow metal found its highest point on January 24, reaching US$1,357.70. On that day prices edged up to their highest since August 2016 with the support of the US dollar hitting three-year lows.

Meanwhile, gold hit its lowest point of the quarter on January 1st, trading at US$1,302.50. The metal hit another low point on March 20, when it fell to US$1,308.40 per ounce. The precious metal decreased as the US dollar strengthened ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting regarding a potential interest hike.

Gold price update: Factors to watch

As the second quarter of the year begins, investors interested in the gold market should be aware of a number of factors that could impact the precious metal’s price.

Most analysts agree that political uncertainty, increased interest rates and the state of the US dollar will continue to be key drivers for the gold price for 2018.

According to analysts at FocusEconomics, “[f]ears of a potential trade war followed US President Donald Trump’s decision to place import tariffs on steel and aluminum, supporting demand for gold, as it both increased the precious metal’s appeal as a hedge against uncertainty compared to US bonds and equities, and put downward pressure on the US dollar.”

Similarly, Brien Lundin, editor at Gold Newsletter addressed the tariffs, stating, “[I] think they’re terrible. They’re a terrible idea. I think it creates uncertainty which creates volatility in the market so there is a scenario in which gold can benefit from that but I don’t look at it as a long-term driver of gold prices. I think it’s a long-term driver from uncertain in the economy.”

By gold being positioned as a safe-haven in a disruptive market, it secures an upward trend for itself.

“As choppier markets seem likely, gold will remain a good hedge against unexpected spikes in equity market volatility and geopolitical tensions, in our view,” said an analyst for UBS.

Other political concerns stem from frequent changes within the Trump administration. On Friday (March 16) departures of two key officials, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and top economic advisor Gary Cohn, left investors worried. This political shakeup resulted in a weakened dollar, which made bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Another factor driving gold prices during the first quarter were the expectations of an increase in interest rates.

“There’s a battle going on right now. Interest rates going up in the US and the dollar strengthening, but the government down there wants it lower. And so it’s going back and forth, and investors are saying, “well if interest rates go up, gold’s going to go down because the dollar’s going to go up.” And gold is quoted in dollar terms,” said Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner at McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX).

“But often you’ve seen periods where both interest rates and gold are going up at the same time,” he added.

The Federal Reserve and their interest hikes took on a major role for gold prices towards the end of Q1.

As promised towards the end of Q3 of last year, three interest hikes were forecast for 2018, the first of which took place on March 21. Gold faced a decline prior to the Fed implementing the hike, but then experienced gains on the back of an announcement making the raise official.

According to Bilal Hafeez, strategist at Nomura, the dollar’s movements aren’t being driven by actual rate increases, but rather expectations of what may happen in the future. Hafeez believes that markets “are all about expectations” and that it was likely that the expectation of the first hike of 2018 is what was “helping the dollar.”

“The actual hike, then, would naturally reset those expectations and would lead to a ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ dynamic in the dollar. Indeed, the dollar has followed a pattern of trading relatively well into Fed hikes, but selling off after,” he noted.

Therefore, the interest hikes push the dollar downward and pull the price of gold up. Investors should keep an eye to see what will happen to gold if the Federal Reserve keeps its forecast and raises interest rates again later this year.

Gold price update: What’s ahead?

Many industry insiders predict that gold will not only have a bullish Q2 but it will also experience a bull market for the majority of 2018.

According to John Kaiser of Kaiser Research, the price of gold could find itself trading between US$1,600 to US$2,000 this year.

“There’s a growing demand for gold that could push up the real price as opposed to inflation or the US dollar declining,” Kaiser said. “A real price increase is critical. A move into the US$1,600 to US$2,000 range is very plausible without it being inflation driven. I think this is going to happen this year.”

Other experts also see a bullish forecast for gold – in fact, their predictions for the yellow metal reach much higher levels than Kaiser’s.

Rob McEwan, who is well known for his call for US$5,000 gold, uses historical figures to predict high prices for gold.

Similarly, David Morgan of the Morgan Report looked to the past to determine the future of gold. Morgan, known for his commentary on silver, believes that gold could rise as high as US$10,000.00 and explains his outlook using a historical basis.

Goldman Sachs analysts believe that “the dislocation between [gold] and US rates is here to stay,” and that expect the yellow metal to “outperform” in the coming months. The gold price is currently up about 4.5 percent year-to-date.

Finding some balance, FocusEconomics panelists estimate that the average gold price for Q2 2018 will be US$1,302.00 The most bullish forecast for the quarter comes from JP Morgan, which is calling for a price of US$1,380.00; meanwhile, Société Générale (EPA:GLE) is the most bearish with a forecast of US$1,200.00.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.