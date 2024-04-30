Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the "Offering") of 24,210,526 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $45,999,999.40 including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated April 16, 2024 entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital, and including Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds, other than on sales of an aggregate of 358,000 Common Shares to purchasers on a president's list.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares are expected to be used to advance permitting and engineering activity at the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") filed in all of the provinces of Canada , except Québec, and in the United States pursuant to a prospectus filed as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") under the Canada /U.S. multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The Prospectus is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The Registration Statement is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Certain directors of the Company (the "Insiders") participated in the Offering and were issued an aggregate of 110,000 Common Shares. The Insiders' participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of 61-101 in respect of the Offering as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the Insiders nor the consideration paid by the Insiders for such securities exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Offering. However, the Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to closing of the Offering as the participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering had not been confirmed at that time.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the use of proceeds from the Offering and the filing of a material change report in respect of the Offering . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the assumptions that all regulatory approvals of the Offering will be obtained in a timely manner; all conditions precedent to completion of the Offering will be satisfied in a timely manner; and that market or business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient capital in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/30/c8584.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

Keep reading...Show less
Western Copper and Gold Announces Upsize in Bought Deal Public Offering to $40 Million

Western Copper and Gold Announces Upsize in Bought Deal Public Offering to $40 Million

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN; NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement with Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy from the Company, on a bought deal basis, 21,055,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $40,004,500 (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 3,158,250 Common Shares, representing 15% of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Western Copper and Gold Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Western Copper and Gold Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN; NYSE American: WRN) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy from the Company, on a bought deal basis, 13,158,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $25,000,200 (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,973,700 Common Shares, representing 15% of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES METALLURGICAL PROGRAM AND ASSOCIATED DRILL RESULTS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES METALLURGICAL PROGRAM AND ASSOCIATED DRILL RESULTS

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces the launching of a metallurgical testing program (the "Metallurgical Program") for its wholly-owned Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino "). Fifteen composite samples were prepared from core acquired in 2023 (the "Drill Program"). Western's Technical and Sustainability Committee, comprised of members from Western, Rio Tinto Canada Inc. and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, prepared the Drill and Metallurgical Programs.

Drill Program

The 2023 Drill Program consisted of seven holes for 2,244 m ranging from 130 m to 556 m in length. The drill holes were located inside the current pit boundaries and were selected to provide a range of grades, host rocks, and mineralogy for the Metallurgical Program (see Figure 1). The drill holes were also selected to convert indicated resource to measured.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed a private placement with Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") pursuant to Rio Tinto's subscription rights as a result of the Company's recent private placement with the incoming CEO.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 239,528 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.35 per share for proceeds of C$323,363 , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 9.7%.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/25/c5284.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH SANDEEP SINGH

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH SANDEEP SINGH

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$3 million private placement with Sandeep Singh .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mr. Singh acquired 2,222,222 common shares at a price of C$1.35 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$3 million .

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/04/c7843.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company").

Appointment of Gordon Neal, Keith Henderson and Jonathan Lotz as Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company").

Appointment of Gordon Neal, Keith Henderson and Jonathan Lotz as Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company").

Appointment of Gordon Neal, Keith Henderson and Jonathan Lotz as Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company").

Appointment of Gordon Neal, Keith Henderson and Jonathan Lotz as Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Completes Confirmatory Large-Scale Mineral Processing Pilot Testwork with Funding Support from the Government of Canada

FPX Nickel Completes Confirmatory Large-Scale Mineral Processing Pilot Testwork with Funding Support from the Government of Canada

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a large-scale mineral processing pilot testing campaign for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), the first significant component of the ongoing feasibility study (" FS ") metallurgical testwork campaign.  Results from this testwork confirm the 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") basis, thereby validating FPX's processing strategy, flowsheet, and key metallurgical criteria, including estimated recoveries.  The pilot testing campaign was funded in part by a $725,000 grant from Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, which is advancing the commercial readiness of processing technologies that will support the development Canada's EV battery material supply chain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Notice of Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Notice of Q1 2024 Activities Update

Notice of Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident" or the "Company") Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, will announce its Q1 2024 Activities Update on Tuesday 7 May 2024 at 07.00 BST

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×