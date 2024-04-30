Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W), is pleased to announce that David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday May 1 st at 2:30pm EST. White Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused in Yukon, Canada, owning a district-scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The Company's flagship White Gold Project contains an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (1) and is complimented by a robust project pipeline of new discoveries and early stage projects.

DATE : May 1 st , 2024
TIME: 2:30pm EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3ISIVUN
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 1 st , May 2 nd , May 3 rd , May 6 th

" We look forward to participating in the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference and would like to extend our appreciation to OTC Markets and Virtual Investor Conferences for hosting and organizing the event. 2023 was a very exciting year for White Gold, as we significantly increased the size of our flagship deposit with an updated mineral resource estimate, continued to expand recent exciting discoveries such as Betty Ford, and identified new prospective targets for further follow up exploration and maiden drill testing on our district-scale land package in a tier 1 jurisdiction. I encourage interested parties to tune in to the virtual conference for further details on our 2023 exploration program, what to expect for 2024, and ask any questions they may have," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)

  • Includes four gold deposits in close proximity – Golden Saddle, Arc, Ryan's Surprise and VG, within 12 km of each other, and comprises:
    • 16.11 million tonnes of Indicated Resources averaging 2.23 grams per tonne gold for 1.153 million ounces of gold, representing 55% of total resources.
    • 18.99 million tonnes of Inferred Resources averaging 1.54 grams per tonne gold for 0.942 million ounces of gold, representing 45% of total resources and a 41% increase compared to previous MRE's for the project.
  • Updated MRE includes a maiden resource estimate for the Ryan's Surprise deposit with an Inferred Resource of 227,700 ounces of gold averaging 1.97 grams per tonne gold.
  • 94% of the resources are near surface, with open-pittable Indicated Resources of 1.125 million ounces of gold averaging 2.20 grams per tonne gold and open-pittable Inferred Resources of 0.853 million ounces of gold averaging 1.46 grams per tonne gold.
  • Mineralization remains open along strike and down dip, with opportunities to further expand and upgrade resources in addition to multiple underexplored targets in close proximity to the deposits.

Betty Ford Diamond Drilling Highlights

  • The Betty property lies along strike and approximately 40 km east-southeast of Newmont Corporation's Coffee gold deposit with Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz gold (2) . The Betty property is also contiguous to and 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino porphyry copper-gold project with Measured & Indicated Resources of 14.8 Moz gold & 7.6 Blbs copper and Inferred Resources of 6.3 Moz gold and 3.1 Blb copper (3) .
  • Maiden diamond drilling returned 3.46 g/t gold over 50 m and 1.17 g/t gold over 48 m in 2021, and follow up drilling in 2022 intersected 8.94 g/t gold over 18.29 m (RC) and 1.50 g/t gold over 55.15 m (diamond)
  • In 2023, diamond drilling significantly extended width of the gold zone by 90%, and the high-grade mineralized oxide gold zone strike length to 175 m, with all holes returning significant gold mineralizing including 3.38 g/t gold over 53 m, 5.03 g/t gold over 25 m within 2.96 g/t gold over 46.50 m, and 5.04 g/t gold over 20.85 m.

New Gold Soil Anomaly Discovered on QV Property

  • The newly identified east-west trending soil anomaly on the East Grid measures approximately 1 km in length, is located 9 km northwest of the VG deposit zone and is open along strike to the east and west beyond the limits of current soil sampling.
  • The gold anomaly is associated with anomalous tellurium and low arsenic in soils, which represents a surface geochemical signature similar to the VG and Golden Saddle deposits.
  • Infill and extension soil sampling, GT-probe bedrock sampling, and ground magnetics and VLF-EM geophysical surveys are recommended to further advance this new target to drill-ready status in 2024.

Bridget and Isaac Porphyry Targets

  • The Bridget and Isaac targets represent large, early-stage, multi-element porphyry targets in close proximity to northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino porphyry copper-gold project and other porphyry deposits in the Dawson Range.
  • The Bridget soil anomaly on the Pedlar property measures 3 km NW-SE by 3.5 km NE-SW and is interpreted to represent a copper-molybdenum porphyry target. It is geochemically zoned with a molybdenum-copper-bismuth core and a silver-zinc-lead-tungsten halo.
  • The Bridget soil anomaly on the Pedlar property measures 3 km NW-SE by 3.5 km NE-SW and is interpreted to represent a copper-molybdenum porphyry target. It is geochemically zoned with a molybdenum-copper-bismuth core and a silver-zinc-lead-tungsten halo.
  • Deep penetrating test IP survey lines conducted in 2023 over existing soil geochemistry anomalies have identified a total of 13 chargeability anomalies, 5 at Bridget and 8 at Isaac.
  • Further geophysical surveys, mapping and other exploration required to aid in identifying targets in support of future diamond drill testing.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,876 quartz claims across 26 properties covering approximately 315,000 hectares (3,150 km 2 ) representing over 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (1) . Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.1 Moz at 1.28 g/t gold and Inferred Resources of 0.2 Moz at 1.0 g/t gold (2) , and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 7.6 Blb copper and 14.5 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 3.3 Blb copper and 6.6 Moz gold (3) . For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca .

(1) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "2023 Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon, Canada ", Effective Date April 15, 2023, Report Date May 30, 2023, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.
(2) See Newmont Corporation Form 10-K: Annual report for the year ending December 31, 2023, in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Resources section, dated February 29, 2024, available on EDGAR. Reserves and resources disclosed in this Form 10-K have been prepared in accordance with the Regulation S-K 1300, and do not indicate NI43-101 compliance.
(3) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.
(5) See Minto Metals Corp. technical report titled "Form 43-101F1 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report, Minto, Yukon Canada", Effective Date March 31, 2021, Report Date May 7, 2021, prepared by Dino Pilotto, P.Eng., Tysen Hantelmann, P. Eng., Mike Levy,

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contact Information:
David D'Onofrio
Chief Executive Officer
White Gold Corp.
(647) 930-1880
ir@whitegoldcorp.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com



Primary Logo

×