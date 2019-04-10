Pressland Forms Commercial Partnership with iO Ventures, Developer of Hyper-Personal News, Wellness and Learning Technology

Pressland (pressland.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Codebase Ventures (CSE:CODE; FWB:C5B; OTCQB:BKLLF) today announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to form a commercial partnership with New York City-based iO Ventures LLC (io.today).









Pressland (pressland.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Codebase Ventures (CSE:CODE; FWB:C5B; OTCQB:BKLLF) today announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to form a commercial partnership with New York City-based iO Ventures LLC (io.today). The companies will work together to verify trustworthy news before it’s distributed to iO’s users.

iO Ventures is the developer of a hyper-personal consumer device that delivers customized news, user-centric learning and on-demand wellness information. The device is currently under development and targeted to reach market in 2020.

Pressland is building a data management platform that fights the spread of misinformation by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to analyze around-the-clock global news output. This data will be made available to partners under SaaS licenses.

“iO is designing a product that will become part of our everyday lives, perhaps even taking over the role of smartphones,” said Jeff Koyen, Codebase’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Given this huge opportunity, Pressland is excited to become part of iO’s trust ecosystem at this early stage.”

iO Ventures was founded in 2019 by Daniel Sieberg, an Emmy-nominated and award-winning journalist whose work across four continents has appeared on BBC News, CNN, Bloomberg, ABC News’ Nightline, MSNBC, NPR and PBS, among others. During six years at Google, he helped build the Google News Lab and Google for Media, and also served as the global head of training and development overseeing projects related to news partnerships. Sieberg was previously announced as joining Pressland to oversee media partnerships in an advisory capacity.

“Pressland is building a data platform that will be mission-critical for any company that needs to deliver trustworthy news to users,” Sieberg said. “Given iO’s core goal to forge close, meaningful relationships with consumers, this partnership just made sense.”

Pressland is led by Codebase’s Koyen, a veteran media executive, serial entrepreneur and award-winning journalist. He has worked for The New York Times, The Guardian, Wired, Crain’s New York, Adweek and many others. The Company is based in Brooklyn; team members are distributed globally from Belgrade to Vancouver. Pressland also publishes News-to-Table (newstotable.com), a digital magazine dedicated to issues of media trust and transparency.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a small, hands-on team of financial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow’s standards with platforms and protocols, not just products. We invest early, support our founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

