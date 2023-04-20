Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW, OTCQB:BCNWF) is a three-business-unit organization providing an ecosystem of products and services to make it easy for everyday people to use bitcoin. The company was established in Canada in 2013, has reached significant revenue growth year-over-year since, and will soon be expanding to the US market.

Bitcoin Well earns revenues through its three core business lines, which include:

Crypto ATM network: 250+ Crypto ATMs across Canada (US$21 million revenue in 2022) Bitcoin Well Infinite: catering to high net worth individuals and businesses (US$29 million revenue in 2022) Online Ecosystem: the fastest and safest way for Canadians to buy, sell and use bitcoin. Launched in Q4 2022; current monthly revenues exceeding $350,000

Bitcoin Well earns consistent cash flow through its existing fleet of Crypto ATMs and In Person Services, and reinvests this cash flow into its Online Ecosystem, which is its most scalable and future-oriented product.

The Bitcoin market often makes headlines when it reaches new heights or lows, but it’s shown consistent growth over the long term. The price of Bitcoin peaked at US$68,000 in 2021 and has since undergone bear and bull phases in reaction to broader adoption. The price has recently been hovering around US$28,000, as macroeconomic events are seemingly going to continue to impact the market.

Bitcoin Well has passed significant milestones since its establishment in 2013:

The company found success with its Bitcoin ATM business in 2013, now generating over US$21 million in annual revenue in 2022.

In 2018, the company opened its first office and generated US$29 million in annual revenue in 2022 through what is now Bitcoin Well Infinite.

In Q4 2022, Bitcoin Well began offering a non-custodial bitcoin platform which reached 2,500 users in December 2022.

Bitcoin Well has exceeded US$51 million in annual revenue since 2020.

Every product or service offered by the company is wrapped in the security of its non-custodial ecosystem. This is a hot topic right now as multiple custodial exchanges have collapsed in the last few years. The non-custodial ecosystem is widely seen by knowledgeable investors as the safest way to buy bitcoin.