Overview
Blockmate Ventures (TSXV:MATE,OTCQB:MATEF,FSV:8MH1) is a blockchain and Web3 incubator founded by an experienced team of cryptocurrency and finance experts. With listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange, OTCQB venture market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the company operates throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America and Asia-Pacific.
For entrepreneurs, working with Blockmate means gaining access to a unique and constantly expanding business ecosystem that offers technology, integrations, digital assets, management and advisory services to help accelerate their projects towards monetization.
For investors, Blockmate simultaneously represents both a compelling addition to any Web3-focused portfolio and an early signifier of how the market may change in the coming years.
Blockmate’s current portfolio includes:
- Midpoint - a foreign exchange company licensed in the United Kingdom, Canada and Hong Kong;
- Hivello - a Web3 mining app which connects the Web3 protocols, giving lucrative incentives to millions of users with an internet connection; and
- Sunified Token - a token expected to launch in 2024 to digitize and democratize solar energy, unlocking a new solar economy.
Company Highlights
- Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator geared towards blockchain technology and decentralization.
- Experienced leadership team of entrepreneurs and financial experts who have been founding and operating successful companies since the dotcom era
- Listed on the TSXV, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- Portfolio includes FX payment platform, Midpoint, Hivello, Sunified Token and domains such as Blockchain.com.au and Blockchain.eu
- Midpoint has more than seven years of intellectual property and licenses in the United Kingdom, Canada and Hong Kong.
- Decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) represent a considerable opportunity for Web3, which Blockmate will capitalize on through Hivello, its first blockchain company.
- Through Sunified Token, Blockmate will leverage the growing solar energy market, which doubles every two years, to democratize solar energy.
- Blockmats is currently priced at five cents per share with enormous growth potential.
Key Businesses
Midpoint
Midpoint is a foreign exchange marketplace that removes market inefficiencies, enabling businesses to make and receive cross-border payments at interbank, midmarket foreign exchange rates. Geared primarily towards high net-worth individuals and small to medium enterprises, Midpoint provides a more curated, white-glove style service compared to platforms like Wise. Midpoint is highly scalable, secure and transparent.
Hivello
Hivello is an innovative, decentralized passive income generator. Hivello allows users to contribute their idle computing resources to earn up to US$20 per month.
Project Highlights:
- Blockmate's First Blockchain Company: Web3 mining app which connects the Web3 protocols, giving lucrative incentives to millions of users with an internet connection.
- Easy to Use: Requires no technical expertise and very little configuration.
Sunified Token
Blockmate and Sunified have partnered to launch the first solar energy oracle token. This global service will leverage Sunified’s patented UNITY sensor hardware to digitize electrons directly on solar panels.
Participation in these solar projects via Sunified’s token economy will begin in Q4 2023. These community and developer programs will bring an exciting opportunity to engage in the early development of a cross-chain tokenized energy leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) of the future.
Sunified has set out to create a global marketplace enabling solar photovoltaic (PV) production data and application programming interface (API) access to every solar panel, creating additional revenue streams from the data and digital offtakes. Energy tokenization is a significant driver for capital formation in developing solar and renewable assets, democratizing the ownership and access to solar.
Sunified’s Web3 oracle protocol will use DeepTech, machine intelligence and AI to crypto anchor, enrich and store the solar and PV production data sets into a blockchain ledger for immutability. In addition, the platform data will also benefit financially from its ability to perform real-time granular stamping of green energy carbon credits via EnergyTag.org rather than renewable energy certificates or large-scale generation certificates (that can take up to three months to originate, verify and list).
Project Highlights:
- Rapidly growing solar energy market: Sunified is well-positioned to leverage
- Massive value generation: Solving significant solar energy market inefficiencies, including optimization at the panel and engaging the demand
- Patented sensors: Giving Sunified the edge in capturing this lucrative market
Management Team
Domenic Carosa - President and Non-executive Director
Domenic Carosa is the president and a non-executive director of Blockmate and has over 25 years of experience combining business and technology. He is also the founder and chairman of TSXv-listed fintech Banxa Holdings and has invested in more than 50 technology-based companies via his venture fund Dominet Venture Partners.
Justin Rosenberg - CEO
Since working as a chartered accountant with Arthur Andersen, Justin Rosenberg has advised and raised capital for start-ups for over 20 years. These have included companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. Rosenberg is originally from Sydney, Australia and is now based in Toronto, Canada.
Andrew Smith - CEO (Hivello)
Andrew is the co-founder and CEO of Hivello. He has over 15 years of experience in online, mobile, and fintech businesses. Smith was previously a co-founder and director of European operations for Banxa; beginning in Australia in early 2014 and exiting the business in 2021 as a TSXv-listed fintech.
Konstantin Lichtenwald - CFO
Konstantin Lichtenwald has more than 15 years of finance and accounting experience, including public company compliance, corporate finance, accounting and financial management. He currently holds director or officer positions in a number of publicly listed companies. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, as well as the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.
David Wong - Chairman
David Wong is a London-based entrepreneur and investor in disruptive technologies and previously the managing director of Expadis Capital. Wong co-founded a publicly traded digital media company, and has extensive experience in building and advising technology companies and helping businesses scale internationally.
Corbin Comishin - Non-executive Director
Corbin Comishin was instrumental in preparing much of the documentation and accounting for the company to complete the RTO on the TSX.V in 2013. Comishin is the principal CPA of C. Comishin & Associates Inc, where his firm currently prepares all the accounting documentation for the quarterly filings. He has been working in public practice since 1994 and principal partner since 1998.
Georg Hochwimmer - Non-executive Director
Georg Hochwimmer is chief analyst at General Research GmbH, a securities research and analysis firm. He is CEO of supraMAT Technologies AG, and founded leading German technical start-ups JenaBatteries, SmartDyelivery, and Trophosys. He is also a managing director of Microdrop Technologies, a leading 3D microprinting company. Hochwimmer has advanced degrees in chemistry and mechanical engineering.