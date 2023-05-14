



Overview Blockmate Ventures (TSXV:MATE,OTCQB:MATEF,FSV:8MH1) is a blockchain and Web3 incubator founded by an experienced team of cryptocurrency and finance experts. With listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange, OTCQB venture market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the company operates throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America and Asia-Pacific. For entrepreneurs, working with Blockmate means gaining access to a unique and constantly expanding business ecosystem that offers technology, integrations, digital assets, management and advisory services to help accelerate their projects towards monetization. For investors, Blockmate simultaneously represents both a compelling addition to any Web3-focused portfolio and an early signifier of how the market may change in the coming years. Blockmate’s current portfolio includes: Midpoint - a foreign exchange company licensed in the United Kingdom, Canada and Hong Kong;

Hivello - a Web3 mining app which connects the Web3 protocols, giving lucrative incentives to millions of users with an internet connection; and

Sunified Token - a token expected to launch in 2024 to digitize and democratize solar energy, unlocking a new solar economy.

Company Highlights Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator geared towards blockchain technology and decentralization.

Experienced leadership team of entrepreneurs and financial experts who have been founding and operating successful companies since the dotcom era

Listed on the TSXV, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Portfolio includes FX payment platform, Midpoint, Hivello, Sunified Token and domains such as Blockchain.com.au and Blockchain.eu

Midpoint has more than seven years of intellectual property and licenses in the United Kingdom, Canada and Hong Kong.

Decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) represent a considerable opportunity for Web3, which Blockmate will capitalize on through Hivello, its first blockchain company.

Through Sunified Token, Blockmate will leverage the growing solar energy market, which doubles every two years, to democratize solar energy.

Blockmats is currently priced at five cents per share with enormous growth potential.

Key Businesses Midpoint Midpoint is a foreign exchange marketplace that removes market inefficiencies, enabling businesses to make and receive cross-border payments at interbank, midmarket foreign exchange rates. Geared primarily towards high net-worth individuals and small to medium enterprises, Midpoint provides a more curated, white-glove style service compared to platforms like Wise. Midpoint is highly scalable, secure and transparent.

Hivello Hivello is an innovative, decentralized passive income generator. Hivello allows users to contribute their idle computing resources to earn up to US$20 per month. Project Highlights: Blockmate's First Blockchain Company : Web3 mining app which connects the Web3 protocols, giving lucrative incentives to millions of users with an internet connection.

: Web3 mining app which connects the Web3 protocols, giving lucrative incentives to millions of users with an internet connection. Easy to Use: Requires no technical expertise and very little configuration.

Sunified Token Blockmate and Sunified have partnered to launch the first solar energy oracle token. This global service will leverage Sunified’s patented UNITY sensor hardware to digitize electrons directly on solar panels. Participation in these solar projects via Sunified’s token economy will begin in Q4 2023. These community and developer programs will bring an exciting opportunity to engage in the early development of a cross-chain tokenized energy leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) of the future. Sunified has set out to create a global marketplace enabling solar photovoltaic (PV) production data and application programming interface (API) access to every solar panel, creating additional revenue streams from the data and digital offtakes. Energy tokenization is a significant driver for capital formation in developing solar and renewable assets, democratizing the ownership and access to solar. Sunified’s Web3 oracle protocol will use DeepTech, machine intelligence and AI to crypto anchor, enrich and store the solar and PV production data sets into a blockchain ledger for immutability. In addition, the platform data will also benefit financially from its ability to perform real-time granular stamping of green energy carbon credits via EnergyTag.org rather than renewable energy certificates or large-scale generation certificates (that can take up to three months to originate, verify and list). Project Highlights: Rapidly growing solar energy market : Sunified is well-positioned to leverage

: Sunified is well-positioned to leverage Massive value generation : Solving significant solar energy market inefficiencies, including optimization at the panel and engaging the demand

: Solving significant solar energy market inefficiencies, including optimization at the panel and engaging the demand Patented sensors: Giving Sunified the edge in capturing this lucrative market