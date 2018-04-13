Rare Earth Investing

Geomaga Subsidiary Innord Produces 99.5 Percent+ Magnet Grade Purity Neodymium 

• April 13, 2018
Geomega  Resources  Inc.  (TSXV: GMA)  announced  that Innord Inc., a private subsidiary controlled by GéoMégA,  has successfully produced 99.5 percent+ purity neodymium oxide (Nd2O3) from industrial residues.

As quoted in the press release:

The achieved purity is considered magnet  grade  and  has  now  been  submitted  for  validation  to  the  magnet  industry  end  user  who  initially  provided  the  industrial  residue.  In  addition,  the  Corporation would  like  to announce the nomination of Jean Demers, P.Geo to the board the of directors of GéoMégA. Mr. Demers has been a director of Innord Inc. since November 30,  2016.

Innord’s proprietary separation of rare earth elements method has been in development now for five years. It was originally based on electrophoretic migration of ions, the Free Flow Electrophoresis (FFE) method,  that was  successfully  demonstrated in 2014 and later scaled up in 2016.

Kiril  Mugerman, president & CEO, commented:

It has been a long six months of work but we are finally producing 99.5%+ magnet grade / commercial purity  neodymium  oxide.  This  is  a major  achievement  for  our  team.  To  be  able  to  produce  large  volumes  of  high  purity  neodymium  oxide  (Nd2O3)  at  a  competitive  operating  cost  and  a  low  capital  cost  is  a  major  breakthrough for rare earth separation. We believe our approach of working with the downstream permanent  3  magnet industry will help close the loop in western rare earth supply for the permanent magnet industry while  it will de‐risk our ISR Method technology.

With this major achievement we believe that we are one step closer  to having rare earth oxides produced once again in North America. The rare earths are already considered as  critical materials, and with the recent geopolitical tensions and threats of trade wars in the news, rare earth  elements  could  take  center  stage  once again  similar  to  2010 and  2011. The long‐term  R&D and  careful  de‐ risking approach that Innord has committed to could be maturing at exactly the right time.

Click here to read the full Geomega  Resources  Inc.  (TSXV: GMA)  press release.

