



Greenland REE deposits Eclipse Metal’s flagship asset in Greenland, the Ivigtût project, contains known REE mineralization, industrial minerals and lithium potential. Multiple academic research and significant rare earths results obtained by Eclipse Metals to date imply that the Grønnedal prospect (located 10 kilometers northeast of Ivigtût) has the potential to contain significant rare earth mineralization. This presence is consistent with other rare earth-bearing carbonatite-syenite intrusive complexes and has elevated ratios in praseodymium (Pr), neodymium (Nd), with enriched in dysprosium (Dy), zirconium (Zr) and niobium (Nb) — elements that are crucial in the global journey toward a low-carbon, net-zero-emission future. As a mining-friendly jurisdiction, Greenland has an established infrastructure, reducing future development costs. Additionally, the Ivigtût project contains a high-grade quartz body, a required material for high-end electronics and semiconductors. Eclipse Metals has begun its initial exploration drilling campaign and developed the project’s environmental impact assessment. Eclipse Metals’ portfolio also includes Australian assets targeting uranium, copper and manganese as part of the company’s mission to support decarbonization. Its Northern Territory and Queensland assets allow the company to capitalize on existing infrastructure and mining-friendly local governments. The company’s uranium assets are in close proximity to other world-class deposits, allowing Eclipse to benefit from existing infrastructure and community support. A sound management team with decades of experience in the natural resource industry leads Eclipse Metals. The team’s breadth of expertise includes mineral exploration, geology, corporate administration, metallurgy and international trade, creating confidence in the company’s ability to capitalize on its assets.

Key Projects Ivigtût Multi-commodity Project

The flagship Ivigtût project has a 120-year mining history, having produced 3.8 million tons of cryolite to support aluminum production. The settlement of Kangilinnguit (Grønnedal) approximately 5.5 kilometers to the northeast of Ivigtut provides access to an existing port. In addition, the project is close to existing infrastructure, including a power station, wharf and heliport, which minimizes future development costs. Project Highlights: A Multi-commodity Project : The asset is known to host REEs and undiscovered polymetallic potential. In addition to REEs, the project contains other minerals, which include: Cryolite Fluorite High silica-grade quartz (99.9 percent SiO2) Zinc Iron Lithium

: The asset is known to host REEs and undiscovered polymetallic potential. In addition to REEs, the project contains other minerals, which include: Rich Exploration Potential : The asset’s area includes a source of carbonatite minerals and REEs, with deposits occurring in the project area that offers additional exploration opportunities to expand known resources. Eclipse Metals is presently strategically exploring the asset, with a drill program, planned pit dewatering, and sampling of 19,000 meters of historical drill cores.

: The asset’s area includes a source of carbonatite minerals and REEs, with deposits occurring in the project area that offers additional exploration opportunities to expand known resources. Eclipse Metals is presently strategically exploring the asset, with a drill program, planned pit dewatering, and sampling of 19,000 meters of historical drill cores. High-grade Quartz Opportunity: High-grade quartz is necessary to produce photovoltaic products, such as semiconductors and other high-end electronics. The asset contains over 5 million tonnes of quartz mineralization with up to 99.99 percent silica grade. The company completed scoping phase reports of social and environmental impact assessments for its Ivigtût project with the assistance of Danish consultancy, COWI. The reports are integral to applying to Greenland’s Mineral Licence and Safety Authority for a mining license. Eclipse also completed its Eclipse also completed its maiden percussion drilling and trench sampling program at the Ivigtût mine site and Grønnedal carbonatite complex.

MEL2007-45 Location map and exploration drill targets

Northern Territory Uranium projects

Liverpool Uranium Project

The Liverpool project comprises five exploration licenses totalling 1,464 square kilometers in the Northern Territory, a proven uranium district. The advanced exploration target contains multiple drill-ready targets. Project Highlights: Nearby World-class Deposits: The Devil’s Elbow prospect within the asset is near several world-class deposits, including: Ranger 1 No 1: 0.34 percent uranium Ranger 1 No 3: 0.17 percent uranium Nabarlek: 1.95 percent uranium Jabiluka 1: 0.25 percent uranium

Encouraging Sample Results: Samples from shallow trenching yielded high-grade uranium assays including 3.2 percent uranium oxide, 3.7 percent uranium oxide, 4.40 percent uranium oxide, and 5.8 percent uranium oxide, with 38.1 g/t gold and 28.02 g/t palladium, related to fractures within altered amygdaloidal basalt of the Nungbalgarri Volcanics.

Samples from the radioactive volcanic boulders returned assays of up to 1,720 ppm uranium (0.17 percent uranium), 1,210 ppm uranium (0.12 percent uranium) and a peak value of 3,300 ppm uranium (0.33 percent uranium).

Ngalia Basin Uranium Project

As Eclipse Metals’ second Northern Territory project, the Ngalia Basin project comprises eight exploration licenses totaling 7,280 square kilometers. Project Highlights: Drill-ready Targets Identified: The company has identified two high-priority drill-ready targets within granted tenements.

Benefitting from Previous Explorers: The asset’s previous explorers discovered anomalous uranium values, streamlining Eclipse’s exploration program and creating a clear progression path.

Mary Valley Manganese Project

The company’s Queensland project covers 35 square kilometers and is 16 kilometers southwest of Gympie Township. The Mary Valley hosts historic mines, such as Amamoor, which produced roughly 20,000 tonnes at 51 percent manganese. In addition, existing road and power infrastructure significantly reduce future development costs. Project Highlights: Promising Historical Results: Drill results from the previous explorer include: 2018 drilling: 3.2 meters at 59.8 percent manganese dioxide 2020 shallow drilling: 3.5 meters at 24.9 percent manganese dioxide from the surface

High-grade Manganese Potential: As an essential component in lithium-ion batteries, high-grade manganese is growing in demand. The Mary Valley deposit may support mill feed for a beneficiation plant capable of producing marketable, high-grade manganese.

Encouraging Intersection: Previous diamond drill holes produced encouraging results, including: ADD 006 – 8.8 to 12 meters manganese oxide = 59.8 percent ADD 007 – 14.9 to 17.3 meters manganese oxide = 26.3 percent ADD 010 – 0.0 to 5.0 meters manganese oxide = 16.8 percent



Rock Hill Copper Project The Northern Territory Rock Hill copper project contains encouraging copper-silver mineralization. Eclipse Metals plans to conduct airborne electromagnetic surveys and reverse circulation drilling over the mineralized zones, followed by diamond drilling. The potential mineralized corridor extends for over 10 kilometers. Project Highlights: Promising Historical Results: Historical results indicate upside potential including: 3.0 meters at 1,420 g/t silver from 6.1 meters 11.6 meters at 0.43 percent copper from 58.2 meters 0.3 meters at 4.6 percent copper and 10 g/t silver 0.3 meters at 10.20 percent copper, 27 g/t silver

