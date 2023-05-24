



Overview Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA), a rare earth element (REE) exploration and development mining company, is on a quest to reinvent rare earth mining as a climate-friendly industry, sustainably supplying these critical metals the world requires to achieve a low-carbon future. Through its ionic clay asset in Chile, Aclara is testing its innovative, patented Circular Mineral Harvesting Process, a unique, sustainable extraction method developed in collaboration with the University of Toronto and the University of Concepción in Chile.

Aclara Resources’ Penco Module, the company’s flagship asset in Chile, contains ionic clays rich in both heavy rare earths and light rare earths. The project will be a testing ground for its Circular Mineral Harvesting Process for further optimization for future projects. This advanced extraction process does not use explosives, crushing or milling, nor produce liquid residues. The extraction process advances Aclara’s mission of becoming a leader in climate-smart mining practices. The Circular Mineral Harvesting Process produces no tailings dam, prioritizes revegetation, recirculates up to 95 percent of water used and 99 percent of the main reagent (a common fertilizer that recovers the rare earths from the clays). This transformative new process led to the company earning the 2022 Sustainability Initiative of the Year award In addition to its new extraction process, Aclara has proposed and designed steps to achieve sustainability and ESG excellence throughout the Penco Module. These steps include preserving a biological corridor, establishing a safety buffer to protect flora and fauna, reforestation of affected areas with native species, and additional voluntary environmental protection commitment. The company recently voluntarily withdrew the Environmental Impact Assessment application that had been prepared by the previous owners of the project, to allow the company to reduce its environmental impact even further. Aclara is aiming to file a new Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in Q2 2023. Strengthening its position in preparation for filing its enhanced EIA, Aclara secured a recycled water source, which fulfills the full water requirement of the Penco Module and represents a major milestone in improving the environmental attributes of the project. In parallel to the Penco Module development, Aclara owns a large concessions land package of 451,985 hectares to allow organic growth. The company is exploring to the south and north of the Penco Module (situated on only 600 hectares) to potentially incorporate additional modules in the medium term. An exploration plan has already been designed for the next three years and a drilling campaign is already underway. Aclara Resources’ management team has diverse expertise throughout the natural resources sector. Experience includes project financing, rare earth project development, corporate management and international law. The range of experience builds confidence in the team’s ability to lead the company toward its goals.

Company Highlights Aclara Resources is a heavy rare earths company developing its ionic clay deposit in Chile.

The company’s unique, patented Circular Mineral Harvesting is a closed-circuit process to extract rare earth elements from ionic clays that recirculate 95 percent of the water used and 99 percent of the main reagent, eliminating the need for a tailings dam and conditioning the spent clays for future revegetation with native forests.

Aclara was awarded the 2022 Sustainability of the Year award for its innovative Circular Mineral Harvesting Process.

Aclara voluntarily withdrew its Environmental Impact Assessment application. The original EIA application was being submitted by the project’s previous owners, and it did not fully align with Aclara’s standards. The new submission, aimed for Q2 2023, will allow the company to improve its environmental impact before reapplying.

Aclara owns a large concessions land package of 451,985 hectares that allows organic growth (Penco Module is situated on only 600 hectares). Exploration plans to incorporate additional modules are already underway.

An experienced management team leads the project towards becoming a pivotal turning point in environmentally sustainable rare earth mining.

With $67 million in cash, Aclara’s main shareholders are Pelham Investments and leading precious metal producer Hochschild Group, with a 36.7 and 20 percent stake in the company, respectively.

The company secured a recycled water source, which fulfills the full water requirement of the Penco Module.

Key Project The Penco Module A process developed by Aclara in collaboration with the University of Toronto and the University of Concepción.

Aclara’s flagship asset covers 451,985 hectares of land in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío and Araucanía regions of Chile. The project is a spin-off from Hochschild Mining’s REE project, and Hochschild Group retains a 20 percent interest in Aclara. Environmental sustainability is paramount to the operation's goals, and the asset is close to a trained workforce and established infrastructure. Project Highlights: Environmental Sustainability Prioritized Throughout: The company’s transformative Circular Mineral Harvesting Process allows for unprecedented sustainability. Aclara will not use explosives, crushing or milling to harvest rare earths. Additionally, there is no tailings dam, 95 percent of water used will be recycled, and there is no radioactivity in the end product.

Recent Exploration Identifies New Area: Positive results from a recent exploratory drilling campaign have identified a new area, Alexandra Poniente, which is now incorporated into the project and has expanded the mineral resource of the project. More than 72 drill holes confirmed the underlying mineralization's continuity

Extensive Existing Infrastructure: The asset is ideally located 6 kilometers from a port, 8 kilometers from an airport and 15 kilometers from the city of Concepción. Additionally, the Penco Module is next to a first-class motorway and has access to trained workers, water and energy.

In November, Aclara announced improved recoveries and filing of new patents on innovative technology. The company completed a laboratory testing phase successfully, optimizing its metallurgical process and ensuring that liquid residues are not generated. The process flowsheet has two patents in place that protect its innovation. The first has been granted, while the second one is in process.

The company announced an expanded resource on December 1, 2022, adding more than 28 percent tonnes of total resources (33 percent in M&I)