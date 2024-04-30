Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
ChemX Materials

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company, is pleased to present its March 2024 quarterly report. The Company is developing its 100%- owned innovative, HiPurA® process to produce HPA in Perth, Western Australia along with its high purity manganese (HPM) Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

  • HiPurA® Pilot Plant construction advanced, enabling early-stage commissioning to commence in-line with its original project timeline to deliver first 4N HPA material in quarter two of the 2024 calendar year (Q2 CY2024).
  • ChemX’s HiPurA® (HPA) process granted Australian patent.
  • The patent protected HiPurA® process delivers HPA in a scalable, modular capability and can be deployed in economically competitive jurisdictions.
  • $1.1M Placement completed with a $500,000 Share Purchase Plan (SPP) ongoing to fund construction of HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant in Perth, Western Australia.
  • South Australian High Purity Manganese (HPM) Project feasibility study advances.
Chief Executive Officer, Peter Lee commented:

“It has been a busy quarter for ChemX as we progressed construction of our 24 tpa HiPurA® pilot plant in Western Australia. I am extremely proud of how hard the team has been working towards our target for early-stage commissioning in coming months.

We were extremely pleased to be granted an Australian patent for our HiPurA® process. The Australian patent demonstrates the innovative characteristics of the HiPurA® process to produce high purity alumina. Importantly, the Australian patent provides intellectual property protection as we progress our global commercialisation strategy. Now that the Australian patent has been granted, we anticipate other jurisdictions will follow, providing ChemX further protection internationally.

I would like to thank existing and new investors for their support of our Placement this quarter. The take up demonstrates the confidence our investors have in ChemX and the HiPurA® technology. Following the success of the Placement, we have launched a Share Purchase Plan. I encourage all eligible shareholders to duly consider the offer before 10 May 2024. The next 12 months will be an exciting journey for ChemX, as we pursue our ambition to become a leading supplier of high purity alumina to the advanced tech and clean energy technology markets.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:cmxchemx materialmanganese investingrare earth investing
CMX:AU
ChemX Materials
