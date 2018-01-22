Novartis reports erenumab met all primary and secondary endpoints in unique Phase IIIb study in episodic migraine patients

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) announced positive results from the Phase IIIb LIBERTY study assessing the efficacy and safety of erenumab (AMG 334) 140mg in patients with episodic migraine who had experienced two to four previous preventive treatment failures, due to lack of efficacy or intolerable side effects.

As quoted in the press release:

“The LIBERTY trial is the only Phase IIIb anti-CGRP study to demonstrate safety and efficacy in patients who have repeatedly failed other preventive treatments,” said Danny Bar-Zohar, Global Head of Neuroscience Development for Novartis. “The results add to the consistent body of evidence for erenumab across the full spectrum of migraine patients, from those trying preventive medication for the first time through to those who have failed multiple therapies and have been suffering for years. We look forward to making erenumab, the first targeted preventive option specifically designed for migraine, available to patients as soon as possible.”

Click here to read the full press release.