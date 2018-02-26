Akcea Reports Financial Results and Highlights for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA), an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Akcea is focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases.

“With our marketing submissions accepted in the US, EU and Canada, we continue to focus our efforts on the regulatory process and on preparation for the mid-2018 launch of volanesorsen quickly after our potential approvals,” said Paula Soteropoulos, president and chief executive officer of Akcea. “In addition, we completed enrollment on our Phase 2b study of AKCEA-APO(a)-L Rx and initiated three Phase 2 studies with AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx and AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L Rx expanding the number of indications across both broad and rare diseases that we are pursuing with our novel pipeline of therapeutics.”

