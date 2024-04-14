Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Siren Gold

Bonanza East 12.4m @ 33.4 g/t AuEq, including 6m @ 53.4 g/t AuEq

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its latest drilling program at Auld Creek, located within the Reefton Project.

Highlights

Diamond drillhole ACDDH015 intersected both the Bonanza East and Fraternal Shoots.

  • The Bonanza East downhole intersection assayed 12.4m @ 5.3g/t Au and 14.9% Sb for a gold equivalent of 33.4g/t AuEq from 69.6m, with an estimated true width of 6m.
  • The Fraternal Shoot downhole intersection assayed 23.0m @ 4.0g/t Au, 0.22% Sb for a gold equivalent of 4.5g/t AuEq from 105m, with an estimated true width of 8m.
  • The Bonanza East intersection contains significant antimony mineralisation, including a very rich section that assayed 6.0m @ 5.2g/t Au and 25.6% Sb for 53.4g/t AuEq.

The second hole drilled, ACDDH016, was targeted to intersect near the interpreted top of the Bonanza East Shoot, approximately 120m above ACDDH015. The hole intersected 21m of moderate to strong arsenopyrite mineralisation from 68m with intermittent stibnite veining in the first six metres. Assay results are awaited.

Siren Managing Director and CEO, Victor Rajasooriar commented:

“We are delighted with the assay results from the first drillhole of 2024 delivering some very high-grade intersections at Auld Creek. Auld Creek is evolving into a high-grade discovery and is continuing to demonstrate the scale and high-grade potential throughout the whole Reefton field. The ongoing drilling at Auld creek is expected to add significantly to our understanding of the Antimony and Gold distribution within the mineralisation and will be used to update the Auld Creek Inferred MRE.

Additionally, the significance of the high concentration of Antimony should not be underestimated, with Antimony being geopolitically significant and recognised as a critical mineral. We look forward to continually exploring and further unlocking the full potential of the Reefton belt”.

Background

In 2024, Siren’s strategy at Auld Creek is to drill test all four mineralised shoots (Fraternal, Fraternal North, Bonanza and Bonanza East) identified from soil sampling, surface trenching and diamond drilling carried out over the past 12 months.

The Fraternal and Bonanza west dipping mineralised faults are interpreted to be sub-parallel approximately 100m apart (Figure 1). On the Fraternal Fault at least two mineralised shoots have been identified: Fraternal and Fraternal North, which are interpreted to plunge moderately to the south.

The Bonanza Fault was targeted by historic explorers with a shaft and exploration drive. Only one shallow hole has been drilled in this fault, by OceanaGold Ltd (TSX: OGC) in 1996, and it intersected 1m @ 4.7g/t Au near the interpreted footwall of the interpreted Bonanza Shoot.

The Bonanza East Fault dips to the east and links between the Fraternal and Bonanza Faults. Diamond drilling by Siren in 2023 confirmed the continuance of the Bonanza East Shoot that was intersected in surface trenches, with ACDDH011 intersecting 5m @ 4.1g/t Au, 7.0% Sb for 17.3g/t AuEq 80m below the surface. The Bonanza East Shoot is interpreted to plunge to the north, with the top and bottom limits constrained by the intersection with the Fraternal and Bonanza mineralisation.

Siren plans to target the Bonanza East, Bonanza and Fraternal North Shoots with the initial drilling over the next few months, with all four shoots having then been tested to around 100m below surface. The second phase of drilling will then target down plunge extensions to the mineralisation.

The gold equivalent (AuEq) factor is based on a combination of the gold and antimony prices, so it changes from time to time. The AuEq factor has recently been updated with, AuEq = Au (g/t) + 1.88 x Sb (%). Commodity prices used in the equivalence formula are US$1,900/oz Au and US$12,000/t Sb.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Gold bars with gold arrow pointing up.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Smashes Through US$2,400, What's Going On?

It was another record-breaking week for gold, which surged past US$2,400 per ounce for the first time ever.

Some market watchers are pointing to safe-haven demand as the reason for the surge as tensions rise in the Middle East — concerns that Iran will launch an attack on Israel have been described as "credible" and "viable."

Other experts think there are less obvious factors at play — activity in the options market and Comex net managed money are a couple that have been mentioned. But many are suggesting that we just don't know what's happening yet.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced that it will release first quarter 2024 operations and financial results on Thursday, April 25, 2024 . Newmont will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) , the same day, which will be available on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com . Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

________________

1

For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Neil Backhouse
303-837-5002
investor.relations@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars and ETF stock chart.

5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2024

Gold exchange-traded funds, or gold ETFs, have risen in popularity among investors who want precious metals exposure.

ETFs are similar to mutual funds in that they track assets such as stocks, bonds, currencies or commodities; a key difference is that ETFs can be bought and sold on exchanges, making them widely accessible. They provide considerable flexibility in implementing various investment strategies and in building investment portfolios.

Gold ETFs are fairly common today, and are a good choice for investors who want to invest in precious metals without trading gold futures or owning physical gold, such as gold coins or bars.

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold venture logo

Freegold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
A gold arrow rising and merging with a silver arrow.

Westgold and Karora to Merge in AU$1.23 Billion Deal, Unlocking Value in Australian Mining Sector

Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX,OTCQX:WGXRF) and Karora Resources (TSX:KRR,OTCQX:KRRGF) have inked a deal to merge with the aim of creating a new powerhouse in the gold industry.

"The prize here is Beta Hunt’s gold potential," emphasised Wayne Bramwell, managing director and CEO of Westgold. The combined company will have a production capacity of over 400,000 ounces per year.

“Rarely do you find a gold asset of the quality and potential of Beta Hunt hiding in a nickel belt and drilling is expected to further unlock value at this mine,” he added. “Westgold welcomes the Karora team, shareholders and stakeholders to the Westgold family and looks forward to creating value across two of Western Australia’s most iconic goldfields.”

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Launches 2024 ESG Report and Asset Handbook

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada" or the "Company") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) announces the publication of its 2024 ESG Report and 2024 Asset Handbook. "We are proud to report on our leading ESG approach, new programs and commitments and to provide a detailed review of our portfolio of assets," said Paul Brink President & CEO. "We are delighted to have a number of our operating partners participate in the investor day to discuss the exciting new mines behind the growth in our portfolio."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

