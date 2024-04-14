Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Norfolk Metals

Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX: NFL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Norfolk Metals Limited (‘NFL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of NFL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 17 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

NFL:AU
Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold


Siren Gold

Bonanza East 12.4m @ 33.4 g/t AuEq, including 6m @ 53.4 g/t AuEq

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its latest drilling program at Auld Creek, located within the Reefton Project.

Gold bars with gold arrow pointing up.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Smashes Through US$2,400, What's Going On?

It was another record-breaking week for gold, which surged past US$2,400 per ounce for the first time ever.

Some market watchers are pointing to safe-haven demand as the reason for the surge as tensions rise in the Middle East — concerns that Iran will launch an attack on Israel have been described as "credible" and "viable."

Other experts think there are less obvious factors at play — activity in the options market and Comex net managed money are a couple that have been mentioned. But many are suggesting that we just don't know what's happening yet.

Newmont Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced that it will release first quarter 2024 operations and financial results on Thursday, April 25, 2024 . Newmont will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) , the same day, which will be available on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com . Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

________________

1

For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Neil Backhouse
303-837-5002
investor.relations@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gold bars and ETF stock chart.

5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2024

Gold exchange-traded funds, or gold ETFs, have risen in popularity among investors who want precious metals exposure.

ETFs are similar to mutual funds in that they track assets such as stocks, bonds, currencies or commodities; a key difference is that ETFs can be bought and sold on exchanges, making them widely accessible. They provide considerable flexibility in implementing various investment strategies and in building investment portfolios.

Gold ETFs are fairly common today, and are a good choice for investors who want to invest in precious metals without trading gold futures or owning physical gold, such as gold coins or bars.

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold venture logo

Freegold Ventures


