Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Lithium Universe

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7") provides a strategic update on addressing the gap in lithium conversion capacity and enhancing the North American supply chain.

Highlights

  • Lithium Universe to play pivotal role in closing the lithium conversion gap
  • Lithium Universe to convert supply in North America.
  • Target conversion contracts with OEMs who have spodumene off take
  • Target "take or pay" agreements with OEMs to reduce market/price risks
  • Geopolitical shift to onshore the battery supply chain in North America
  • Canada emerges as next key global lithium supply chain
  • LFP batteries expected to capture 87% of the ESS market share by 2033
  • Strong Federal and Provincial government financing support within the industry
  • Lithium Universe committed to building through the lithium cycle

What is the ‘Lithium Gap’?

North America anticipates a surge in battery manufacturing, with over 20 major manufacturers planning to deploy an estimated 1,000GW of battery capacity. Canada has ascended to the top spot in BloombergNEF's Global Lithium-Ion Battery Supply Chain Ranking, signalling its emergence as a significant global supplier of battery materials. However, bridging the gap between the growing supply of lithium ore and the increasing demand for highly processed lithium carbonate remains a challenge and opportunity.

Lithium Universe is advancing a mine-to-battery-grade lithium carbonate strategy in Canada through the Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH). The QLPH includes a multi-purpose independent 1 Mtpa concentrator and an independent 16,000 tpa battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery.

Over the past decade, numerous lithium conversion plants worldwide have encountered technical and startup challenges. Even established lithium producers have found lithium conversion to be a challenging task. Lithium Universe presents a solution to mitigate these risks. The company has formed a team, dubbed the Lithium Dream Team, comprising experts in hard rock lithium extraction and downstream conversion operations. Additionally, strategic partnerships with engineering consultants Hatch Ltd and Primero Group have been forged. By leveraging proven technology in spodumene concentration and lithium conversion design, the company aims to minimize execution risk. Notably, the Dream Team previously spearheaded the successful construction of the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate facility, surpassing design expectations to produce the world's premier battery-grade carbonate. This project was built by Hatch Ltd. Lithium Universe intends to replicate the design and operational methodologies implemented at Jiangsu, viewing this, coupled with the expertise of the Dream Team, as pivotal in establishing conversion capacity in North America.

Figure 1: ‘The Lithium Gap’ emerging between North America’s planned conversion facilities estimated to have 100,000t LCE per annum capacityandthedownstreamdemandestimatedtototalanestimated850,000tLCEperannum.

The Emerging James Bay Supply

The Company has engaged with numerous exploration entities operating within the region of James Bay, Québec and estimate there are over 40 companies dedicated to lithium exploration in the area. Our assessments indicate a cumulative lithium resource exceeding 500Mt at +1% Li2O across eight distinct projects, which has increased over 100% within the last 12 months. This significant increase is due to the upgraded resource of 110.2Mt at 1.3% Li2O by Arcadium Lithium at the James Bay Project, the maiden resource of Patriot Battery Metals at Corvette of 109Mt at 1.42% Li2O and most recently the announcement of Winsome Resource’s 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O resource at their Adina Project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7)

Lithium Universe


White Cliff Minerals

Multiple Work Programs Underway and Planned at Radium Point, Coppermine & Reedy South Projects

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on planned work at its various projects in Canada and Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2024 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 2 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290
International: 1-240-690-8800
Conference ID: ALBQ1

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: May 2, 2024
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q1-2024-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, Meredith.Bandy@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Jennifer Zajac , +1 (980) 308-6259, Jennifer.Zajac@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2024-earnings-results-on-wednesday-may-1-2024-302109286.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited

Operational and Financial Update

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following update in relation to the Company’s operations and finances.

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium CEO and Chairman John Wisbey.

International Lithium Seeks Partner for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project

Following the filing of its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Raleigh Lake lithium project, International Lithium (TSXV:ILC) is now seeking potential partners to advance the project to production, the company’s chairman and CEO, John Wisbey, explained.

“We’re going to do more work towards getting (the project) to the next stage,” he said, adding that the PEA pegs the pre-production capital cost at C$111.9 million.

“That's quite a lot of money, so we’re definitely looking for partners for that right now for the right terms, and there are many ways that could be done," added Wisbey.

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium (TSXV:EDDY)

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology


Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which has commenced the first phase of operations to produce Lithium Carbonate.

Keep reading...Show less

