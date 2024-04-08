Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Spartan Resources

Deep Drilling Hits Visible Gold Over 1km Deep Below Never Never Gold Deposit

20m of typical Never Never mineralisation including trace visible gold 400m below 952koz Resource; Plus, Sly Fox assays double mineralisation footprint

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) (Spartan or the Company) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Highlights:

Never Never Gold Deposit

  • 20+ metres of “typical Never Never-style” mineralisation intersected from 1,034m down- hole, including trace visible gold noted at 1,046m and 1,050m (DGDH064) – assays pending:
    • Intercept located ~400m down-plunge from the current 0.95Moz Never Never Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”).
  • 12.54m @ 14.32g/t gold from 570.91m, including 2.52m @ 67.49g/t (DGRC1430-DT):
    • Intercept located within the Inferred Resource classification extent of the current 0.95Moz MRE – targeting conversion of Inferred to Indicated.
  • 13.75m @ 10.08g/t gold from 667.00m, including 3.00m @ 38.10g/t (DGRC1429-DT):
    • Intercept located at the base of the Inferred Resource classification extent of the current 0.95Moz MRE – targeting conversion of Inferred to Indicated.
  • 12.80m @ 8.13g/t gold from 603.00m, including 1.00m @ 96.47g/t (DGDH055)
    • Intercept located at the base of the Inferred Resource classification extent of the current 0.95Moz MRE – targeting conversion of Inferred to Indicated.

Sly Fox Gold Deposit

  • 23.60m @ 2.45g/t gold from 457.40m, including 7.00m @ 4.07g/t (DGRC1408-DT):
    • Intercept located ~90m west and along-strike of the existing Sly Fox MRE.
  • 24.00m @ 1.58g/t gold from 250.00m, including 7.00m @ 3.24g/t (DGRC1436)
    • Intercept located ~60m to the west along-strike and ~50m down-plunge of the existing MRE.

Please Note: Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assays for DGDH064 are expected in April 2024, following detailed structural, lithological and geotechnical data collection.

The assays in this release include significant intercepts from exploration and resource extension drilling at the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit, West Winds Gold Prospect and the Sly Fox Gold Deposit.

Figure 1: Long Section of Never Never Gold Deposit, Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects looking East. DGDH064 intercept location 400m below current 952koz MRE shown in yellow as well as recent assay results shown in gold.

Please Note: Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assays for DGDH064 are expected in April 2024, following detailed structural, lithological and geotechnical data collection.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2024 First Quarter Results on May 9, 2024

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2024 first quarter results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024 , starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rackla Metals Soars 90 Percent on Gold Exploration Results

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 20.94 points last week to close at 584.33.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released March employment numbers this past Friday (April 5). The report indicates that 303,000 nonfarm jobs were added to the economy through the month; meanwhile, the unemployment rate declined slightly to 3.8 percent, although it remains within the 3.7 percent to 3.9 percent range it’s held since last August. The increase in jobs surprised economists, who had forecast that approximately 200,000 jobs would be added for the month.

There was a different story north of the border. Statistics Canada released its March Labor Force Survey this past Friday, and it shows that the country's unemployment rate rose 0.3 percent to come in at 6.1 percent. Canada's employment remained largely unchanged, posting a slight contraction of 2,200 jobs.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Conditions Satisfied

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Conditions Satisfied

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that the outstanding conditions for the sale of its Labyrinth and Denain Projects in Canada for USD$3.5M (~A$5.32M) cash have been satisfied or waived.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold and silver bars in basket with green up arrow.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits US$2,300, Silver Price Breaks US$27

The gold price hit a major milestone this week, breaking the US$2,300 per ounce mark for the first time ever.

The yellow metal's rise has been a long time coming, but in some ways it's been quicker than expected. I spoke with many experts at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention about a month ago, and while a number of them thought US$2,300 was in the cards for 2024, they didn't necessarily see it happening so fast.

Gold's increase came even as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank needs to see more evidence that inflation is heading toward its 2 percent target before it begins cutting interest rates.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Completes $20 Million Global Community Support Fund, Partnering with Communities for Greater Resilience Post-Pandemic

Global Community Support Fund demonstrates commitment to social responsibility and strengthening community engagement

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) proudly announces the successful completion of the $20 million Global Community Support Fund (the Fund), established in April 2020 in response to the unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic. The objective of this fund was to provide critical financial resources to host communities where Newmont operates, targeting funds to address immediate impacts of the global pandemic while catalyzing long-term resiliency and future community development.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Outstanding New High-Grade Hits Extend Kamperman Strike Length to 350 Metres

Recent RC drilling at Kamperman has successfully in-filled the Prospect to the south and extended the known mineralised strike by a further 100 metres to the north.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR)(Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from the remaining 15 holes of a recently completed 19-hole RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Spartan Resources
