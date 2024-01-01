Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition



What is coming up for the rare earths sector?

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact rare earths in the year ahead.

✓ Trends        ✓ Forecasts       ✓ Top Stocks


Table of Contents:

  • Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2023 in Review
  • Rare Earths Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Rare Earths in 2024
  • ASX Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies
Rare Earths Examples

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying

“Looking forward, we believe the current market malaise will ease in the coming six to 18 months, steering (magnet rare earths) prices back in line with our existing projections through the medium to long term.”
— Ryan Castillous, Adamas Intelligence

“The market growth remains focused on magnet materials, specifically for rotary magnets using heavy rare earths, which, with the supply risk for heavy rare earths, provides the biggest upside.”
— Nils Backeberg, Project Blue

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.


