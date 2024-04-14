- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Rights Issue and Shortfall
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received $822,595 from the recently completed non-renounceable rights issue.
As announced on 21 February 2024, eligible shareholders who participated will receive 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (“Share”) for every 3 Shares held, at an issue price of $0.002 per Share (pre-consolidation) (or $0.01 on a post-consolidation basis), together with 1 free attaching option to acquire a Share (“Option”) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued (“Rights Issue”).
Each Option issued under the Rights Issue will be exercisable within 3 years from the date of issue with an exercise price of $0.003 (pre-consolidation) (or $0.015 on a post-consolidation basis) (“New Options”). Participants in the Rights Issue will be issued Shares and New Options prior to 10am AWST, this morning.
In addition to the Rights Issue, the Company will be offering eligible holders of the existing RR1O listed Options (“RR1O Options”) a non-renounceable priority offer to subscribe for 1 New Option for every 1 RR1O held at an issue price of $0.0002 (pre-consolidation) or $0.001 (post-consolidation) per New Option, to raise up to approximately a further $0.26 million (“Priority Offer”). The issue of the New Options under the Priority Offer is subject to shareholder approval at the meeting to be held at 9:30 am AWST on the date of this announcement.
The Company intends to apply for the quotation of the New Options to be issued under the Rights Issue and the Priority Offer (together, the “Offers”).
Funds raised under the Offers will be allocated towards funding the exploration of the Company’s projects and for general working capital purposes.
The Company engaged Westar Capital Limited (AFSL 255789) (“Westar”) to act as lead manager for the Offers. In consultation with the Company, Westar has the exclusive right to the placement of any shortfall under the Rights Issue (ASX Announcement 14 March 2024 – Entitlement Issue Prospectus) (“Shortfall Offer”). Westar have been advised of the shortfall and the Company looks forward to providing an update to shareholders regarding the placement of the shortfall, in the short term.
Consolidation
Subject to receipt of shareholder approval at this morning’s General Meeting, the Company plans to consolidate its issued capital on a 1 for 5 basis (“Consolidation”).
The Consolidation will apply equally to all shareholders, individual shareholdings will be reduced in the same ratio as the total number of shares (subject to rounding of fractions). The Consolidation will have no material effect on the percentage interest in the Company of each shareholder from a pre- consolidation basis to a post-consolidation basis.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Overview
It’s no secret that the world is pivoting toward clean technology, but it’s not as simple as flipping a switch. Manufacturing green tech calls for higher quantities of critical metals, such as lithium, nickel, and rare earth elements (REEs). REEs are necessary to produce the powerful magnets found in nearly every emerging clean technology, such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. China produces between 80 and 90 percent of all REEs on the planet. This monopoly raises concerns among world governments, as countries with ambitious goals to become carbon-neutral are effectively dependent on China.
The Australian government recognizes this challenge while acknowledging its untapped REEs and critical mineral deposits. The success of Hasting Technology Metals’ (ASX:HAS) Yangibana Project in the Gascoyne Province has rekindled interest in REEs. Reducing its dependence on imported critical metals is why the government committed AU$240 million to critical mineral projects, ranging from mining operations to building new refineries.
Reach Resources Limited (ASX:RR1), is a Perth-based exploration and development company, aiming to develop a critical metals supply chain in Australia through a portfolio of high-potential mineral assets in the prolific Gascoyne Province and an investment in their downstream technology. This diversified critical minerals portfolio comprising lithium, rare earth elements (REE) and niobium (Nb) as well as an advanced gold asset, is strategically located in close proximity to other successful projects in Yinnetharra, Western Australia. Reach Resources' critical minerals projects include the Morrissey Hill Lithium project; Camel Hill Li/REE project; and the Wabli Creek Nb/HREE project.
In addition to its lithium potential, recent results from ongoing exploration at Morrissey Hill also revealed high-grade copper, gold and silver. Assays from a recently concluded rock-chip sampling program included up to 33.2 percent copper, 0.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 142 g/t silver.
The company’s Primrose Gold Project presents a strategic opportunity to generate cash flow to fund its promising critical minerals exploration projects. The Primrose Gold Project has a JORC-compliant inferred gold resource estimate of ~1 million tons (Mt) at 3.2 grams per ton (g/t) for 105,000 ounces of gold. In addition, nearby mills within the district could enable Reach Resources to refine its raw materials and quickly generate cash flow.
In addition to its promising mining projects, and to exemplify the Company’s ESG objectives, Reach Resources has also invested in an exciting new REE recycling technology. Recycling discarded neodymium (NdFeB) magnets is the foundation of the company’s long-term strategy. It has invested in REEcycle, a US-based magnet recycling company, leveraging technology pioneered at the University of Houston. The current market solution for recycling these magnets dissolves iron and boron in the process, whereas REEcycle’s technology separates them, which means more value is extracted from discarded magnets. Additionally, pilot testing shows that the new technology can achieve up to 99.8 percent recovery efficiency of the REEs. Reach Resources hopes to bring this technology to Australia.
Reach Resources is led by an experienced management team that builds confidence in its ability to reach its goals. Jeremy Bower, CEO, has over 15 years of experience in the global consulting and mining industry, working with the likes of GHD Pty Ltd and BHP Iron Ore. Robert Downey, non-executive chairman, is a commercial lawyer with over 20 years of experience helping companies in the public and private sectors. Additional experts in the mineral industry and corporate governance round out the management team.
Company Highlights
- Reach Resources is an Australia-based exploration and development company with short- and long-term objectives to create near-term cash flow and long-term value with gold and critical metal-focused projects and technologies.
- The company has recently announced high grade lithium oxide assay results up to 2.3 percent at its Morrissey Hill project and up to 14.3 percent niobium with associated heavy REE’s at its Wabli Creek project. Forward plans are focused on a maiden drill program at Morrissey Hill initially before moving to Wabli Creek.
- Reach Resources wholly owns all its projects that allow for near- and long-term value creation.
- Investing in an emerging magnet recycling technology, REEcycle, diversifies the company’s portfolio and could potentially enable them to bring the US-based technology to Australia.
- A strong management team with decades of diversified experience leads the company toward its ambitious goals.
Key Projects
Morrissey Hill Lithium
Morrissey Hill contains historical high-grade lithium, tantalum, rubidium, cesium, niobium results from rock-chip samples. It adjoins Red Dirt Metals’ (ASX:RDT) Yinnetharra Lithium Project, which recently announced initial assay results from drill intersections including 55.6 meters at 1.12 percent lithium oxide including 15 meters at 1.52 percent lithium oxide from 95 meters.
Geology within Morrissey Hill is consistent with Red Dirt Metals’ “Goldilocks Zone” theory for occurrence of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. Numerous outcropping pegmatites have already been mapped at Morrissey Hill. In addition, results show a 5-kilometer lithium soil anomaly (>100 ppm Lithium) untested by drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Historical high-grade samples: Results from historical rock-chip sampling at Morrissey Hill includes: 1.32 percent lithium oxide; 3.62 percent tantalum pentoxide; 1,936 ppm rubidium; 2,276 ppm cesium; and 1.55 percent niobium pentoxide.
- Sampling Confirms High-grade Lithium: Encouraging assay results confirmed high-grade lithium of up to 2.3 percent lithium oxide; 4,295 ppm caesium and 705.8 ppm tantalum oxide.
- High-grade copper, gold and silver: Recent rock-chip sampling also confirmed up to 33 percent copper, 0.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 142 g/t silver.
Wabli Creek REE Project
Pegmatites at Wabli Creek were previously evaluated by Great Mines, Kookynie Resources and Nickel Mines while targeting calcrete-hosted uranium deposits between 1974 and 1983. Two mineralised pegmatites have been the focus of exploration to date at Wabli. Reconnaissance assays indicate significant levels of critical elements like niobium and tantalum. A field program is currently underway at Wabli Creek, which includes detailed surface geochemical soil surveys, mapping the individual niobium-tantalum pits and following the niobium-tantalum-heavy-rare-earth mineralisation along strike.
Projects Highlights:
- High-grade assays: High‐grade results from surface eluvial samples at Wabli Creek include: 14.3 percent niobium pentoxide; 6.7 percent tantalum pentoxide; 3,689 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO) with 70.3 percent heavy rare earth oxides (HREO)
- Consistent high-grade niobium and HREO: Independent geological experts have advised that the consistent high‐grade niobium and HREO are associated with an approximately 2.5-kilometer-long rare element pegmatite swarm identified from historical records at Wabli Creek.
- Future work: Geophysical work using tight spaced radiometrics, gravity and/or aeromagnetics; petrography study using powder X‐ray diffraction and scanning electron microscopy; and drill testing of key targets.
Camel Hill REE Project
The Camel Hill tenement includes historical rock-chip samples with total rare earth oxide (TREO) results of up to 1,357 ppm - an approximately 3.5-kilometer REE soil anomaly of more than 500 ppm REE. Recorded REE anomalies at Camel Hill correspond with thorium radiometric highs.
Primrose Gold Project
Project Highlights:
- Total inferred mineral resources: 1.035 million tons (Mt) at 3.2 g/t gold for 105,000 oz gold; includes higher grade components with 0.582 Mt at 4.7g/t gold for 87,000 oz gold.
- Well-known Gold Field: This project is known for its gold deposits, with historical results of up to 25 g/t found with old equipment and techniques. Now, more recent exploration programs have indicated the existence of substantial gold at shallow depths with high-grade intercepts.
- Nearby Processing Facilities: Two mills within the district may be available for processing the raw materials. However, the mine may eventually support its standalone mill.
- Robust Infrastructure: The project is located a mere four-and-a-half hours north of Perth, adjacent to the Great Northern Highway. A local roadhouse provides accommodations and maintains a nearby airstrip.
- Blue Heaven Prospect: On August 29, 2022, Reach Resources’ wholly owned subsidiary Cervantes Gold was granted a mining lease over the entire Blue Heaven tenure package within the Primrose Gold Project.
Management Team
Jeremy Bower - CEO
Jeremy Bower is an experienced company executive with a strong technical background spanning the last two decades.
He has worked across a diverse range of industries with a major focus on mining and resources with global consulting firms and BHP Billiton Iron Ore.
Bower has developed a unique skill set over the last twenty years working in technical fields such as contaminated sites, environmental impact assessment and tenure management to project management, corporate affairs and as the chief executive officer for several companies.
With the experience and understanding gained from these fields. Bower brings a highly strategic and detailed focus to company management.
Robert Downey - Non-executive Chairman
Robert Downey is a barrister and solicitor in Western Australia and has practiced as a corporate and commercial lawyer for over 20 years. He advises a wide range of public and private companies, and high-net-worth individuals, concerning commercial and corporate transactions. Downey has been a director of many publicly listed and private companies, offering significant experience as a director. He has particular experience in day-to-day listing rule compliance, disclosure, and governance issues.
Sam Wright - Non-executive Director
Sam Wright has over fifteen years of experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, the Financial Services Institute of Australasia, and the Chartered Secretaries of Australia. Wright is currently the finance director and company secretary of PharmAust (ASX:PAA) and non-executive director and company secretary of Structural Monitoring Systems (ASX:SMN). Wright is the company secretary at Buxton Resources (ASX: BUX) and Wide Open Agriculture (ASX:WOA).
Matthew O'Kane - Non-executive Director
Matthew O’Kane is an experienced mineral industry executive and company director with 25 years of experience in the mining, commodities, and automotive sectors. He has held senior leadership roles in Australia, the US, and Asia, in both developed and emerging markets. O’Kane has served on the board and as an executive of mining companies in Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia. He is currently the managing director of Comet Resources, non-executive director of Pursuit Minerals and non-executive director of Azarga Uranium. During his career, O’Kane has worked with companies involved in production, exploration, and development.
Chris Achurch - Company Secretary
Chris Achurch provides company secretarial, corporate advisory, and general consulting services to a number of ASX-listed clients.
Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.
High-Grade Lithium Results at Yinnetharra (15 May 2023)
- Lithium mineralisation confirmed with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (lithium oxide); 4295ppm Cs (caesium) and 705.8ppm Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide).
- Multiple large, strike extensive, lithium-bearing pegmatites of the Spodumene-Petalite Subtype (Featherstone, J.M, 2004) confirmed at the Company’s Yinnetharra tenements, directly adjoining Delta Lithium (ASX: DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX: MI6).
- Results from the Bonzer include:
- 23RRRK0003 - 14,422ppm or 1.4% Li2O, 2873ppm Cs ,714.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4891ppm Rb.
- 23RRRK0002 - 12,832ppm or 1.3% Li2O, 2205ppm Cs, 243.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4108ppm Rb.
- Results from the Bonzer include:
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays (18 May 2023)
- High grade copper-oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag.
14.3% Niobium & 70.3% HREO-Rare Earth Element NYF Pegmatite (1 June 2023)
- Sensational high-grade results from surface eluvial samples at Wabli Creek, Yinnetharra
- 14.3 % Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO with 70.3% HREO
- Independent geological experts RSC have advised that the consistent high-grade niobium and HREO is associated with a ~2.5km long rare element pegmatite swarm identified from historical records at Wabli Creek
- Importantly the mineralisation likely extends under cover (Jacobson et al, 2007)
- Source of high-grade niobium and heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) results confirmed as a rare element pegmatite swarm with niobium, yttrium, fluorine (NYF) geochemical signature
- Rare element (NYF) pegmatites are characterised by their unusual enrichment of niobium and heavy rare earth elements (HREE), in contrast to clay hosted or carbonatite deposits which predominantly contain light rare earth elements (LREE)
- Confirmation of a rare element pegmatite system increases the likelihood of identifying additional high-grade niobium and HREE which are listed as critical minerals by governments worldwide
Latest Assay Results Return up to 10.3% Niobium (28 June 2023)
- Spectacular assay results received from the latest surface eluvial and rock samples taken at the Wabli Creek rare element (NYF) pegmatite field have returned high grade niobium of 10.3% Nb2O5 (23RRRK243) and 2.6% Nb2O5 (23RRRK244). Additional anomalous rare earth elements (REE) results returned of up to 7082 ppm TREO.
- Importantly, samples from the latest program were taken up to 400m east of the previously mapped north-west pegmatite trend spanning ~1.5km, which returned results up to 14.3% Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO
- Latest results indicate a potential stacked pegmatite sequence and/or a new niobium/REE mineralisation source.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).
HIGHLIGHTS
- High grade copper‐oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag. (Figure 1).
- Results follow Morrissey Hill assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (ASX Announcement 15 May 2023).
- Mineralisation at the Swallowtail Copper Prospect was mapped over a strike length of at least 150m and remains open in all directions.
- Significant results include:
- 33.2% Cu, 0.2g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag (23RRRK0039).
- 14.7% Cu, 0.02g/t Au and 55.6g/t Ag (23RRRK0042).
- 4.2% Cu, 0.3g/t Au and 5.7g/t Ag (23RRRK0041).
- 2.3% Cu, 0. 2g/t Au and 5.0g/t Ag (23RRRK0043).
- Historical sampling 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail could potentially extend the strike with historical results returned:
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation.
- Morrissey has never been drilled & geochemical surveys planned to commence next week.
Commenting on the results CEO Jeremy Bower said:
“The Morrissey Hill tenement at our Yinnetharra Project continues to deliver. These are outstanding copper results and in conjunction with the 2.3% Li20 announced earlier this week, it is clear how prospective the ground is. We’re focused on sourcing the critical and battery minerals of the future and copper is an important part of our strategy. Despite several world class copper‐gold and polymetallic base metal deposits in the East Capricorn Orogen, the West Capricorn and Gascoyne has been massively under‐ explored. We see this as a huge opportunity.
Importantly, we are fully funded to complete our field programs and drilling campaigns earmarked for this year. Our focus remains on thorough geochemical assessment of each target and getting drill rigs out to Morrissey Hill as soon as possible. This will mean consistent news flow for our shareholders over the coming months.”
FIGURE 3: Morrissey Hill showing location of the Swallowtail Prospect along Stringer Fault line
FIGURE 4: Regional location of Reach Yinnetharra projects
The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation. Systematic surface geochemical surveys including soils, stream sediment and rock chip sampling are planned to commence immediately. Results from this work will guide follow up programs which if warranted may include electromagnetic geophysical surveys and drill testing of priority targets.
The results were reported from an outcropping quartz‐veined gossan, the Swallowtail Prospect, showing visible malachite (copper‐oxide) over a strike length of approximately 150m. The gossan strikes east‐ west, appears to dip steeply towards the south and remains open in both directions. A single historical sample located some 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail, and within the same structural corridor, also reported high grade copper, gold and silver assays indicating a potential strike length of the target zone in excess of 3km’s (Refer to Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights
Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.
“While Delta and Minerals 260 have between them wrapped up what appears to be the region’s prime ground, both of their maps show a glaring and curious anomaly. Closer inspection reveals that a reasonable chunk of ground, right in the middle of the two bigger players, is held by the $10m market-capped Reach Resources,” the article said.
Reach acquired the Morrissey Hill lithium project in February, at the same time that it acquired the Camel Hill and White Castles tenements prospective for rare earths and manganese, respectively, covering four tenements. Morrissey hosts historical, high-grade lithium, tantalum, rubidium, caesium and niobium, according to Reach.
Click here to connect with Reach Resources’ Limited (ASX:RR1) for an Investor Presentation.
Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:
- Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
- Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
- Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Independent geological experts RSC consultants have identified four priority target areas for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (“LCT”) Pegmatites within the Company’s Critical Elements Projects, located in the centre of the rapidly developing Gascoyne “Battery Metals” Province, WA
- Each of the target areas are associated with confirmed fertile parental granites of the Thirty Three and Durlacher Supersuites and contain the same metasedimentary sequences which host Red Dirt Metals (ASX: RDT) Yinnetharra Lithium Project, less than 10 km’s to the NE of Reach Resources’ tenure
- All of the targets are defined by favourable geology, multi-element pathfinder geochemistry and the presence of mapped Geological Society of Western Australia (GSWA) Tin, Tantalum and Lithium pegmatites
- A helicopter supported field reconnaissance program has been initiated to assess the priority areas in more detail
- Drilling of priority targets is scheduled to commence in CY Q3/4 2023 once all regulatory approvals are received
CEO Jeremy Bower commented:
“RSC’s independent expert analysis confirms our belief that our landholding in the Gascoyne has the potential to host significant battery metal deposits.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential at our Critical Elements Projects and has not only cemented Morrissey Hill as our primary lithium target but importantly has identified three new lithium target areas. Each of the areas are defined by the presence of a highly fertile parent granite and supported by key multi-element geochemistry including lithium, caesium, tantalum, tin and rubidium which are all well documented associations of lithium bearing “rare metal” LCT pegmatite mineral systems.
This is an exciting time for the Company and our shareholders, and we look forward to delivering updates to the market over the coming months. The Future is within Reach”.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential of the Company’s Critical Elements Projects which includes the newly acquired Morrissey Hill and Camel Hill projects as well as the Wabli Creek project (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Critical Elements Projects
The assessment included a review of relevant deposit models and mineralisation styles of interest, regional and local geology, local mineral systems, academic papers, open file company and government reports and all available geochemical, geophysical and remote-sensed data sets.
Click here for the full ASX Release
McKinsey: Commodities Trading Generated US$104 Billion in 2023
A recent report from McKinsey highlights trends seen in commodities trading over the past year.
The document shows that despite global uncertainty, commodities trading generated over US$100 billion in earnings before interest and taxes in 2023, translating into more than US$150 billion in gross margin.
McKinsey mentions challenges related to COVID-19 and geopolitical conflicts, such as increased price volatility and supply chain disruptions, but notes that commodities trading value pools have show resilience.
Total trading values remained relatively stable in 2023 following rapid growth from 2021 to 2022.
Commodities trading trends in 2023
Looking at specific commodities, McKinsey notes that oil and oil-based products remain the largest value pool, although their profitability decreased in 2023. The firm also notes that the year brought physical volatility.
Total demand for oil is seen growing for the majority of this decade, followed by a decline after 2030. Demand for the commodity is forecast to decrease by nearly 50 percent by 2050.
Until then, competition is anticipated to escalate as more large players enter the fray. According to McKinsey, national oil companies and legacy oil marketers are already bolstering their trading capabilities.
For power and gas, trading pool value saw a bump in 2023, with markets seeing above-average volatility.
New opportunities are emerging in power and gas trading, particularly around entering new markets, data-driven trading and investments in new assets like battery energy storage systems.
The liquefied natural gas (LNG) market continued to grow in 2023, playing a crucial role in maintaining energy security in Europe. Similar to oil, market competition is poised to escalate as players that traditionally relied on long-term pipeline gas contracts, particularly in Europe, can now leverage their existing customer base to bolster their trading capabilities.
For metals and mining, trading profitability decreased in 2023, driven by elevated energy prices and lower commodities prices. Even so, nickel production saw a notable upsurge, largely driven by Indonesia, while lithium output experienced only modest growth. McKinsey sees the energy transition driving metals demand in the years to come.
Commodities sector increasingly interconnected
Aside from that, the McKinsey report highlights two major trends shaping commodities markets today.
The first is increasing interconnectedness. According to McKinsey, the average correlation between commodities vital to the energy transition has doubled, reaching 56 percent from 2015 to 2019.
Part of the reason for that is increased diversification of supply, which has led to a decrease in long-term relationships and a surge in short-term contracts. The LNG market exemplifies this shift, notes McKinsey, with approximately 100 new LNG tankers launched in the past three years, poised to surpass oil carriers by 2028.
Similarly, flexible contracts are gaining traction as buyers seek to mitigate risk. This shift often leads to higher exposure to global prices, as residual volumes are typically priced based on current market levels. The competition between Asia and Europe for additional LNG volumes highlights the growing preference for spot or indexed contracts.
However, not all markets follow this pattern. Critical industries like agriculture and certain metals, where supply chain security is paramount, often enjoy protection from local authorities.
Power to play a key role in the energy transition
The second major trend McKinsey mentions is the growing role of power in the energy transition.
The firm notes that power will be key to meeting the net-zero goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, and states that the power sector's value is anticipated to grow by up to 5 percent annually, reaching US$1.3 trillion to US$2.4 trillion by 2040.
However, the road to a sustainable energy future is not straightforward. Unlike other commodities, power demands immediate generation and consumption in close proximity. While solar and wind have spearheaded initial efforts in the energy transition, the journey to achieving the next 50 percent reduction in emissions presents complex hurdles.
Solutions such as nuclear, hydrogen and carbon capture necessitate substantial investments, alongside urgent grid expansions to accommodate evolving demands.
In Germany alone, the annual buildout of the transmission grid is projected to skyrocket by a factor of five, with approximately 1,900 kilometers added per annum by 2035, compared to a mere 400 kilometers previously.
Renewables, particularly wind and solar, are also set to dominate the power mix from 2030 to 2050. Yet this reliance on renewables introduces dependencies on other commodities. For instance, wind turbines, which are integral to renewable energy infrastructure, heavily rely on materials like steel, copper and aluminum.
Investor takeaway
As uncertainty drives large value pools in commodities trading, McKinsey is suggesting that players in this market embrace data-driven trading, which involves artificial intelligence.
The firm believes this approach can give commodities traders an advantage, particularly in power and gas.
"To expand capabilities and agility, players will need to think through the macrotrends to determine which cross-commodity opportunities are the best fit, what role traders can play in power, and how to differentiate across managing illiquid risks, data-driven trading, and having deep capabilities in niche commodities," states McKinsey.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
First Parcel of Ore for 2024 to be Processed Mid-April
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that mining operations at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, is proceeding smoothly on an around-the-clock basis.
Highlights
- Stage Two mining underway for one month.
- Nearly 20,000 tonnes of ore now delivered to Coolgardie Mill.
- Mill to commence processing the ore around 16 April 2024.
- First parcel expected to be in the order of 40,000 dry metric tonnes.
- First cash expected for Joint Venture in May 2024.
Managing Director, Mark English, said “The maiden milling campaign for 2024 is about to get underway. It is the first of many that are planned throughout the year.
“The ambition is to process in excess of 300,000 tonnes in 2024, nearly double that of 2023. Our joint venture partner is operating on an around-the-clock basis with larger equipment to expedite mining.
“The first parcel of approximately 40,000 tonnes is due to be toll treated imminently which is great news. With a gold price around $AUD3,500 an ounce the timing is perfect.
“All the pointers show that Jeffreys Find will be a substantial cash producer for us during the coming 12 months,” said Mr English.
Ore being dumped at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, Norseman.
Mining commenced on 10 March 2024. As of 6 April 2024, a total of 18,540 tonnes of ore has been transported to the Greenfields Mill (Greenfields) at Coolgardie by BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric’s joint venture partner.
Greenfields will commence toll milling of Jeffreys Find ore around 16 April 2024. It is expected that approximately 40,000 dry metric tonnes will be processed for the first gold campaign of the year. Toll milling will take approximately two weeks.
BML is planning on mining more than 300,000 tonnes of ore during Stage Two of The Project in 2024 with ore to be processed at Greenfields. A number of processing campaigns are planned.
Stage One last year saw 176,000 tonnes processed for 9,741 ounces of gold.
Auric is expecting first surplus cash distribution in the last quarter of 2024 and further cash distributions in first quarter of 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Firebird Metals’ Integrated Strategy Well-placed in Booming LMFP Batteries Market, Analyst Says
Description
The growing demand for high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) used in lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) batteries positions Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) to become significant player in the manganese market for LMFP batteries and EV manufacturers, according to an analyst report published by Terra Studio.
“Compared to its peers, Firebird Metals and its Hunan high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate project accumulate a number of enviable characteristics: lowest capital expenditure; lowest capital intensity; life of project not limited by a mineral resource; lowest operating cost; highest profitability index (NPV/capex) with the lowest HPMSM price assumption; best expertise in lithium-ion batteries and in particular LFP and
LMFP batteries; and largest market at its doorstep,” stated the report prepared by JF Bertincourt, director of Terra Studio.
Firebird Metals is focused on developing its Oakover high-purity manganese project in Western Australia and integrating a downstream processing facility in China to produce battery-grade HPMSM for the LMFP battery market.
Hunan Chemical Engineering Design Institute (PFS engineering group) and Hunan Firebird Battery Technology staff
“Firebird Metals is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the booming market for LMFP batteries,” Bertincourt wrote, citing the significant market outlook for LMFP batteries, which is expected to replace 50 percent of lithium-ion phosphate batteries (LFP) by 2030.
Highlights of the report:
- Firebird Metals is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the booming market for LMFP batteries, given its strategy to develop a processing facility in China, which will be fed by concentrate from its Oakover project
- If successful, Firebird is poised to become a significant player in the manganese market for LMFP batteries and EVs, and also become a supplier for the silica-manganese alloy market.
- LMFP is expected to dominate the cathode market for EV batteries, due to the manganese’s ability to make LFP batteries safer, cheaper and have more range.
Auric Well-funded for Stage 2 Mining at Jeffreys Find After $4.7M Cash from Phase 1
First parcel of ore is expected by mid-April 2024
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is cashed up for the second round of mining at Jeffreys Find in Western Australia after Phase 1 generated more than $4.7 million in free cash, according to an article published in The Sydney Morning Herald.
Phase 2 mining aims to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore, with the first parcel expected by mid-April 2024.
Auric and JV partner BML Ventures produced more than 9,740 gold ounces from two mining campaigns in 2023 generating a total revenue of $29.28 million for the first stage of the two-year project.
“Our level of confidence is high that Stage 2 will produce substantially more ounces, compared to 2023,” commented Auric Mining managing director Mark English.
Click here to connect with Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) for an Investor Presentation
.
Unearthing Efficiency: How the Mining Industry is Using AI to Make Data-driven Discoveries
Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT to the public in November 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) has exploded into the mainstream, turning into a gold mine for companies that have become early adopters.
What are the implications of AI for the mining sector? Can AI help revitalize investment in the chronically underfunded exploration stage? Can it provide the tools companies need to improve operational efficiency?
This year at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, AI and machine learning were broadly featured in several presentations, with participants aiming to answer those and other questions, as well as provide insight into how AI is being deployed and what it means for the future of the mining industry.
Mining sector no stranger to technology
Terms like AI and machine learning might seem like they've exploded onto the scene recently, but the reality is they’ve been around since the 1940s. So it should come as no surprise that an industry rooted in science has been using these technologies for decades, not only to improve extraction and processing, but also to aid in discovery.
This idea was discussed during a PDAC panel hosted by Steve de Jong, CEO of AI company VRIFY.
Chris Taylor, former president and CEO of Great Bear Resources, which was acquired by Kinross Gold (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) in 2022, said the company's use of machine learning tools was instrumental in making the district-scale discovery of the Dixie gold deposit in Ontario, which sent waves through the industry in the late 2010s.
Taylor said he believed he was included on the panel to provide a contrarian point of view.
“Every geologist that I know, every person that was instrumental in the Great Bear discovery, was already doing both computer modeling and interpretation and traditional field geology. So it’s not like there’s a dichotomy. These are tools that we’ve been using for a long time," he explained to listeners.
Specifically, geographic information system (GIS) programs such as Esri's ArcGIS have been used by the mining industry to help model and visualize exploration data since the mid-1980s. Taylor detailed how the tools used by Great Bear worked by having a geologist input a mathematical equation into GIS software.
“It all came down to the brain of the geologist and what factors you thought were most important. So you’d build an equation, and you’d wait for the equation and that would give you a number answer of zero or one,” he said. The results would help build a model that would provide the most prospective targets on the property.
How is the mining industry using AI today?
The data modeling tools used by Great Bear are still widely employed in the mining industry, but are beginning a new phase of evolution as AI and machine learning are more widely adopted and more closely integrated into GIS tools.
While some resource companies have approached AI cautiously, preferring to stick with the standard methods of exploration they are accustomed to, others have embraced the technology.
With backing from the likes of billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, privately owned KoBold Metals has taken the second approach. In fact, the exploration company has been mistaken for a tech company due to the software side of its operations and its close connection with Silicon Valley capital. Even so, KoBold is emphatic that it is an exploration company first — just one that has fully integrated machine learning into its processes.
The company, which currently holds interests in more than 60 projects, made headlines in December 2022, when it agreed to pay US$115 million to EMR Capital, a private equity firm with an 80 percent stake in the Lubambe copper mine in Zambia. In return, Kobold received a 52 percent stake in the Lubambe extension project, which is now known as the Mingomba deposit. As part of the agreement, the company also committed to investing an additional US$35 million for exploration work at the site, which it has been carrying out since then.
In February of this year, KoBold confirmed that Mingomba hosts a large resource, calling it the largest copper discovery in a century, and said it intends to fast track mine development at the site.
Some media reports have credited the discovery to the team’s software. However, KoBold’s co-founder and CEO, Kurt House, who was also part of the VRIFY panel, described it as part of a larger process. KoBold’s software is a type of machine learning called a neural net — a set of processing nodes modeled after the human brain — that can put together a model based on billions of parameters. This requires integrated teams that provide the AI with enhanced data from drill results plus broader geological data, which it then uses to better target resource deposits.
“Every exploration program we have worldwide is co-led by a geoscientist and a data scientist, every single one,” House said at PDAC. “They’re glued together.” This is in contrast to the standard exploration process, whereby a more limited set of parameters would be fed to a GIS program by a geoscientist without the aid of a data scientist.
VRIFY's de Jong was similarly positive about how AI tools have evolved in the mining space.
In 2017, his company began the development of its namesake tool, which allowed improved communication between companies and their investors. The program uses AI to aid in the production of presentations that marry easy-to-read data on exploration activities, financials and company activities with intuitive 3D models of deposits and drill sites. Since then, VRIFY has gone on to be used by 180 companies in the mining industry.
Much like AI tools, VRIFY as a company has also evolved. In an interview with the Investing News Network, de Jong said his company is working with four mining companies to beta test its new AI-powered VRIFY.ai mineral exploration tool.
De Jong said VRIFY’s approach differs from KoBold’s; it's more granular and works by applying a company’s own data sets to VRIFY’s trained AI model to see patterns and identify mineralization that might otherwise be missed.
“If I give you a database, even if it’s just drill holes or rock samples from the surface, but there are positive assay hits of the type of mineral you’re looking for within that, then we can take that, then grab every other data set available and train it to look for more occurrences of those positive hits,” he explained.
So far, de Jong said the tools have revealed targets that are encouraging, and he’s excited about the next steps when companies go out to drill the areas identified by VRIFY’s tool and begin to validate the data.
What does AI mean for mining investors?
Mining industry investment has lagged for many years now. While the rewards of exploration have the potential to be high, the risks are even higher. In the “Where Will the Money Come From?” panel at PDAC, Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) Founder and Chair Emeritus Pierre Lassonde explained how rare successful projects are.
“I took a 10 year span from 1983 to 1993 and looked at 3,000 exploration companies and what happened to them,” he told the audience at the convention. “Of those 3,000, only five companies actually delivered mines that opened and made money. The ratio is appalling, and it got worse in the last 20 years.”
Lassonde went on to discuss how AI has the potential to revolutionize the exploration process, but added the caveat that to be effective it needs vast amounts of data gleaned from drill programs and assay results, making it less accessible for the earliest-stage explorers or those operating in underexplored regions.
“AI is going to help incredibly, but you have to understand that AI is fed by data,” he said. “So if you have a project that already has 300,000 meters of drilling, AI is going to be incredibly useful to you because you’re feeding it massive amounts of information, and it will be helpful. But if you have a totally new discovery with two drill holes, it's not going to be very helpful because it has no information.”
In the VRIFY panel, Taylor spoke about how AI tools are helping make operations more efficient, which in turn leads to lower costs and ultimately provides investors with better returns. “What it will do is put the power back in the exploration geologist to make those decisions efficiently, and keep that return coming for investors,” he said.
For de Jong, efficiency is more of a by-product of AI’s true potential, which is helping companies maximize their chance at making a greater discovery, whether it's aiding in resource expansion or finding a completely unknown deposit.
Of course, it's not just exploration that is benefiting from what AI and machine learning have to offer.
During another PDAC presentation, Denise Johnson, a group president at Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), talked about how the company has been investing in new technologies like battery electric mining vehicles and AI.
On the production side, Johnson painted a picture of how companies are already deploying AI to operate mines more efficiently, decrease mining waste and ultimately drive productivity.
She said leveraging AI at remote mining sites can be particularly advantageous, noting that optimization is essential when getting labor and equipment to challenging locations. “We’re focused right now also on combining data and sensors and intelligence to really improve the understanding of the orebody so that customers can make more precise real-time decisions, which really enables that end-to-end value chain optimization,” she said.
Whether AI improves operational efficiency, unlocks greater value from resources or both, the end result is a benefit to investors as it helps reduce risk in a naturally high-risk part of the industry.
That's one reason why de Jong sees early adopters in the industry faring well compared to their counterparts who continue on a more standard path to exploration.
“I do think you’re going to see the companies that are out there and loudly embracing this start to get a premium in the market, because investors are going to say, ‘This is a tool that’s going to help you increase the potential (return on investment) on every dollar that I invest in your company. Why wouldn’t I reward you for that in the market?’” he said.
However, like Lassonde, de Jong noted that AI isn’t a panacea that can come in and magically find targets — it still takes work and data and time to develop tools. When asked how investors can determine if companies are just trying to ride the attention AI has been getting without properly employing the technology, he was straightforward.
“The best way to tell if someone’s just looking for buzzwords and to kind of pump a share price versus actually doing something or standing behind it is whether or not they’re drilling those targets,” he said.
Right now, AI seems to be making inroads in mining. If it holds even half the potential its proponents suggest, it should aid in driving discovery and attracting new investment to an industry that has lacked both for some time.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
ESG Now the "Price of Admission" for Miners as Investors Seek Responsible Companies
In today's rapidly evolving investment landscape, the spotlight isn't just on financial returns; it's also on environmental sustainability, social responsibility and governance — better known as ESG.
According to a 2021 report from Accenture Global (NYSE:ACN), 59 percent of investors want miners to aggressively pursue decarbonization and be market leaders in that effort. The report, titled "Global Institutional Investor Study of ESG in Mining," was based on responses from 200 public and private institutional investment firms from around the world.
On a similar note, 63 percent of respondents said they would be willing to divest from or avoid investing in mining companies that fail to meet their decarbonization targets or don't pursue decarbonization aggressively enough.
These numbers are reinforced in a 2023 report from EY on business risks and opportunities in the mining sector.
The annual report, which surveyed 150 mining executives, ranks ESG as the top risk on the radar for businesses.
The importance of ESG was also reiterated at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, which was held at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in early March.
During a panel called “Mineral Financing and the Banking Ecosystem,” mining experts from Canada’s top banks weighed in on the value of ESG for investors and the challenge of attracting capital to the sector in the current market.
“I think now (ESG) is kind of the price of admission,” said Andrew Thompson, director of global mining equity sales at RBC Capital Markets. He said investors are approaching the sector with the expectation that a company’s ESG work is strong.
Due to this expectation, he believes ESG is less top of mind than it was a few years ago.
“Now it's part of the overall investment thesis as opposed to determining the investment thesis,” he said.
The idea of good ESG metrics being the price of admission was reinforced by Jackie Przybylowski, managing director at BMO Capital Markets, who noted at PDAC that “(ESG) doesn’t feel as performative as it has.”
She explained to listeners that in the past it felt like companies were only adding ESG slides into their presentations to lure investors, and now it feels more genuine and holistic.
Raising capital a key challenge for juniors
While ESG was the top concern identified by companies in EY's report, the second spot went to raising capital, a challenge that junior miners in North America have been especially impacted by.
The need for capital has also been compounded by the speed at which the energy transition must occur.
“Capital has moved up in the ranking as the sector competes for investment and incentives to accelerate exploration and development of minerals and metals vital to the energy transition,” EY's report reads.
“We’re seeing a shift from a short-term focus on returns to a long-term view of value, encouraged by recognition that longer-term investment horizons are required to meet 2050 net-zero goals.”
Although some investors are taking a more long-term stance, the PDAC panelists noted that risk aversion has spiked.
The market has become less tolerant of disruptions compared to a decade ago, when there was a more favorable environment for investment and growth, explained Przybylowski.
“Investors these days are much more scared or skittish of operational risks, geopolitical risk — any kind of disruption,” she said. “And so we see a much bigger response in the share price today than we would have when I started my career.”
Aside from the growth in risk aversion, there has been a loss of speculative capital since the late 2010s.
“In the last five years, we haven't seen the big wins in the exploration space — the big wins being the big premium takeouts that we saw in the past,” RBC’s Thompson said. “That's probably keeping some of the capital on the sidelines. You've also lost capital, that more speculative capital, to Bitcoin, to cannabis a few years ago.”
Thompson added that there isn’t the same amount of capital going into the exploration side as there once was.
For her part, Przybylowski noted that some of the capital raising may be hindered by portfolio managers avoiding stocks with market caps below US$2 billion. “When I'm talking with generalist investors that are looking for new ideas, that's basically the cut off for a lot of them, and that's even considered sort of small-cap funds in the US as well,” she said.
“Everybody knows raising capital for junior mining stocks is getting increasingly difficult."
With audio files from Lauren Kelly.
To see the rest of INN's PDAC content, click here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
