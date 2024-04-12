Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP)

Ramp Metals: Battery Metals Exploration Company Focused on Mining Assets in Saskatchewan


Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP) specializes in battery and base metals, particularly nickel and lithium with three properties, two situated in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, and one in Nevada, United States. The company's Rottenstone SW Claims is situated along a geological structure that historically yielded the highest-grade nickel and platinum group elements (PGE) in Canada. Rottenstone exhibits similarities to the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper mine in Western Australia, which was discovered by Sirius Resources and ultimately sold to IGO Limited for AU$1.8 billion. The Nova-Bollinger mine had an estimated resource of 13.1 million tons (Mt) grading 2 percent nickel, 0.8 percent copper, and 0.07 percent cobalt.

Ramp Metals' fully permitted drill program in 2024 consists of four drilling locations with eight holes. The current drill program is focused on testing two of these targets. The first target is positioned at the anomaly within the center of the claims and falls within the "Rottenstone Eye" structure. The second target is an anomaly located outside the eye structure, approximately 3 kilometers east-southeast from the first location. To date, Ramp has successfully drilled four holes for a total of 1,180 meters.

Rottenstone SW Claims

The striking similarity between Rottenstone and Nova-Bollinger mine is encouraging and the appointment of Dr. Mark Bennett, the discoverer of the Nova-Bollinger deposit, as a strategic advisor, reinforces Ramp’s belief in the potential of the Rottenstone property. Bennett has over three decades of experience in establishing mines, and played a key role in multiple discoveries, such as the Wahgnion gold mine, the Thunderbox gold mine, and the Waterloo nickel mine, in addition to the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper mine. Along with Bennett, Ramp Metals has also appointed leading geologist Scott McLean, a 35-year veteran in the mining industry, as its strategic advisor.

Company Highlights

  • Ramp Metals is a battery and base metals exploration company with a focus on exploring high-grade nickel-copper-PGE in Northern Saskatchewan. Ramp intends to uncover the next major discovery essential for driving the green technology movement.
  • The company has three properties covering a total area of 20,000 hectares. Of these, two are located in Northern Saskatchewan – Rottenstone SW Claims and Peter Lake Domain (PLD). The third property is located in Nye County, Nevada.
  • The company’s flagship project Rottenstone SW property is situated adjacent to a northeast-southwest geological formation connected to the renowned Rottenstone Mine. This mine yielded 40,000 tons of high-grade nickel-copper-platinum group elements (PGE) and gold ore, with grades averaging 3.28 percent nickel, 1.83 copper, and 9.63 grams per ton platinum-palladium-gold.
  • The geophysical program at Rottenstone highlights striking similarities with the Nova-Bollinger mine in Australia owned by Sirius Resources, which was eventually sold for AU$1.8 billion.
  • Dr. Mark Bennett, founder of Sirius Resources who oversaw the development of the Nova-Bollinger mine, is a strategic advisor to Ramp Metals.

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities, including a drilling program at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

Key Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"

Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: AAC.P) (formerly Anacott Acquisition Corporation) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced reverse-takeover transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to a merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") dated effective July 28, 2023, between the Company (formerly Anacott Acquisition Corporation), Ramp Metals Inc. ("Ramp") and 1429494 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (together, the "Parties").

The Transaction

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel bars overlayed with text saying "2024."

Nickel Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

At the start of the year, experts predicted nickel supply to maintain a surplus and the price would stay rangebound through 2024. It opened the first quarter priced at US$16,600 per metric ton (MT) on January 2.

The price was stable during January and February, but March brought with it some volatility with strong gains pushing it to a quarterly high of US$18,165 per MT on March 13.

However, the rising price failed to hold and nickel once again dropped below the US$17,000 mark by the end of the month. Ultimately, the metal fell to US$16,565 on March 28, resulting in a slight loss for the quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals CEO Jordan Black.

Ramp Metals CEO Shares 2024 Drill Plans for Rottenstone Project in Saskatchewan

Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP) CEO Jordan Black shared the company’s plans for drilling at the Rottenstone SW project to better understand the property’s subsurface geology. The firm has generated a high-definition magnetic map of the Rottenstone Eye, a structure similar to the Nova Eye, which was discovered by geologist Dr. Mark Bennett in Western Australia.

Black said Ramp Metals contacted Bennett and asked his thoughts about the Rottenstone Eye.

“He was surprised at the similarities between our project and his. So we've built this world-class advisory team, including (Bennett) himself to help mentor us through this discovery process," he said. In addition to Bennett, Ramp also brought in veteran geologists Scott McLean and Richard Murphy. McLean has undertaken significant work at the Sudbury Nickel Camp in Ontario

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals

MT Survey Outlines Large Undrilled Conductive Anomalies and an Extensive Host Horizon at BAGB

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide results and interpretation from the magnetotelluric (“MT”) survey conducted across the Alotta and Midrim areas of its 100% owned Belleterre Angliers Greenstone Belt “BAGB” projects in Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag draped over "Ni" symbol and stock chart.

Top 3 Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024

Nickel has been trending down since early 2023, and bearish sentiment still pervades the market in 2024 even though prices for the base metal tacked upward in mid-March and early April.

Supply is expected to outflank demand over the short term, but the longer-term outlook for the metal is strong. Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN), analysts shared their thoughts on the biggest nickel trends to watch for in 2024, and what they think will affect the market moving forward. They discussed factors such as oversupply, weaker-than-expected demand from China and doubts about the London Metal Exchange after it suspended trading last year.

Demand from the electric vehicle industry is one reason nickel's future looks bright further into the future.

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals

Horden Lake Drilling Completed

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at its 100% owned Horden Lake project in Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Northwest Solutions Inc. to Complete the Kenbridge Nickel Project All-Season Access Road; Names Gregory Edwards as First Nations Liaison

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA)("Tartisan'' or the "Company") announces that the Company has retained Northwest Solutions Inc. ("NWS Inc.") an organization based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, to provide technical and human resource support to the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District, northwestern Ontario. Northwest Solutions Inc. incorporates forestry, mining, and environmental services, as well as training, project management support, and communications consulting services. NWS Inc. has been operating in the Forestry and Natural Resource Sector since 2014 and is a family-owned and operated business. NWS Inc. will provide road design, permitting and project management support to the Kenbridge Nickel Project using leading technologies such as LiDAR, RoadEng and ArcGIS Pro.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Nexus Gold Updates Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Nextech3D.ai Announces Date For Financial Results and Webcast For Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023

Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

Gold Investing

5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2024

Cobalt Investing

5 Largest Cobalt Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

Lithium Investing

AM Resources Identifies 26 New Pegmatites for a Total of 187 Pegmatites on its 1,500 km² Land Package in Austria

Copper Investing

Copper Prices Hit 22 Month High as Supply Concerns Mount

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Acquisition of Cristinas Copper Project, Chihuahua, Mexico

×