CIMIC-owned Thiess has been awarded a AU$225 million contract at BHP’s Rocky’s Reward nickel mine in Western Australia.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Thiess Awarded AU$225 Million Contract at Rocky’s Reward Nickel Mine



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Thiess Awarded AU$225 Million Contract at Rocky’s Reward Nickel MineURL: https://investingnews.com/australia-investing/thiess-awarded-au225-million-contract-at-rockys-reward-nickel-mine/ Send Cancel

CIMIC (ASX:CIM) -owned Thiess has been awarded a AU$225 million contract at BHP’s (ASX:BHP) Rocky’s Reward nickel mine in Western Australia.

Thiess provides mining services in development, extraction, processing and remediation.

According to the company, the 34-month contract incorporates a further cutback at the Rocky’s Reward pit and works at a satellite pit. The mining services include mine planning and engineering, drilling and blasting, mining of overburden and ore, and rehandling services to the Leinster processing facility.

CIMIC CEO Michael Wright said:

“This award continues our strong working relationship with BHP Nickel West. We’re pleased to continue our support at Rocky’s Reward, delivering value through our mining expertise and our experience in planning and scheduling mining around existing underground workings.”

Click here to view the full CIMIC (ASX:CIM) press release.