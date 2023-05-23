



Overview Nickel plays a vital role in electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing, a sector that sees rapid expansion year after year. Market research projects a growing nickel demand to reach 1.3 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030, as nickel content in electric vehicles increases to over 40 kilograms per car battery. Despite its significant role in powering a global shift to greener energies, analysts also project an undersupply of nickel for the next several years due to decreasing production and a lack of new active mines. Mining companies operating high-grade nickel projects offer investors exposure to a market with great economic growth and success potential. One such company is FPX Nickel (TSXV: One such company is FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX , OTXQB:FPOCF), focused on exploring and developing its wholly-owned advanced development-stage Tier 1 Baptiste project in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company’s project developments demonstrate the Decar Nickel District’s potential to supply high-concentration nickel and cobalt sulfates suitable for the growing electric vehicle battery industry, as well as more traditional markets for nickel, such as stainless steel.

The Baptiste project leverages an existing 2020 PEA and mineral resource estimate. Together, these NI 43-101 compliant reports show the Baptiste project has the potential to become one of the world's largest-scale, lowest-cost nickel producers. The positive geological interpretation of the Van target at the Decar Nickel District offers further blue-sky potential for the Baptiste project, potentially mimicking the successes of its geographic neighbors, such as New Gold's (TSX:NGD, NYSEMKT:NGD) C$1.8 billion Blackwater Gold open-pit project. FPX Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate for the Baptiste Nickel project incorporating results from 2021's in-fill drilling program and is based on a new geological modeling approach and newly improved dike model, all of which contribute to significantly improved Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel grades. The 2022 mineral resource estimate includes total nickel and potential by-product elements, cobalt and iron. It reports a 6-percent DTR nickel grade increase in the indicated category and a 15-percent increase in the inferred category.

The Baptiste project presents FPX Nickel with the potential to produce refined nickel with a significantly lower carbon footprint than other sources of production in the global nickel industry. Recent leach testing of awaruite nickel concentrates produced from Baptiste achieved nickel recoveries of 98.8 percent to 99.5 percent in producing a high-purity chemical solution containing 69.4 to 70.1 g/L nickel. FPX Nickel aims to build a carbon-neutral mining operation at the Baptiste project. In keeping with that goal, FPX Nickel, along with mining companies, such as Anglo American majority-owned (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) DeBeers, and the Government of Canada have co-founded a multi-university research program to study carbon capture and storage at mining sites. The company completed a large-scale pilot test work, with results validating both the flowsheet and the 85 percent DTR nickel recovery assumed in the 2020 PEA. The company's current large-scale, three-phase metallurgical test work program, which has been ongoing since mid-2021, will conclude in the second quarter of 2023. The resulting dataset will support the completion of the Baptiste preliminary feasibility study. Sufficient high-grade (> 65 percent nickel) awaruite concentrate was produced for downstream hydrometallurgical testing for the production of battery-grade nickel sulphate. The large-scale pilot test work validates the processing strategy for Baptiste, leveraging awaruite's ferromagnetism, high density, active surface properties, and very high nickel content.

Baptiste’s awaruite mineralization promotes a simple three-stage process and has the potential to be more efficient than the typical five-stage process required to convert sulphide and laterite ores into nickel sulphate. Rapid nickel extraction of more than 98 percent in 60 minutes is achieved under mild pressure leaching conditions with significantly lower equipment size/risk, power consumption, pressure and temperature requirements than typical high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) operations. FPX Nickel’s management team consists of highly experienced capital markets and mining professionals, including Canadian Mining Hall of Fame member Dr. Peter Bradshaw, and veteran geologist Rob Pease.

Company Highlights FPX Nickel is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring and developing its wholly-owned advanced development-stage Baptiste nickel project in the Decar Nickel District, central British Columbia.

The company favorably leverages low-cost operation and mining best practices. It operates one of the few major nickel deposits in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of British Columbia.

The Baptiste property hosts high-grade nickel mineralization with low impurities and little to no sulfides. This production-quality asset has potential applications for direct feed to the stainless steel or the electric vehicle battery market, with recoveries coming in at 98.8 percent to 99.5 percent.

FPX Nickel operates a tight share structure consisting largely of management and other strategic high net-worth and institutional shareholders at approximately 18.5 percent and 35 percent holding, respectively.

Baptiste’s amended PEA highlights the project’s potential to be among the world’s lowest-cost nickel mines in operating costs and capital intensity.

Baptiste offers a tremendous opportunity for lowering the carbon footprint of nickel

Next Mine Consulting Ltd. prepared an updated mineral resource estimate for the Baptiste Project, which showed significant improvement in DTR nickel grade from the 2020 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) resource estimate. The current resource includes a 6-percent DTR nickel grade increase in the indicated category and a 15-percent increase in the inferred category

Key Project Decar Nickel District - Baptiste Project The Decar Nickel District covers 245 square kilometers and is 80 kilometers west of the Mt. Milligan mine, central British Columbia. The property hosts the highly prospective Baptiste nickel project, which has the potential to become the world’s best development-stage nickel project. The asset is accessible via logging and paved road, with railway and hydropower nearby. In February 2021, the company In February 2021, the company released results from initial field tests, demonstrating the potential for significant direct air carbon capture in the tailings on the property. “These exciting results mark an important step in our objective to develop Baptiste as the world’s first large-scale, carbon-neutral nickel operation,” commented FPX Nickel president and CEO Martin Turenne.

Baptiste hosts nickel-iron alloy mineralization, bulk-tonnage potential and open-pit nickel mining possibilities across its four primary targets. Exploration has also indicated resources at an average grade of 0.123 percent DTR nickel for 2.3 million tonnes and 391 million tonnes of inferred resources with an average grade of 0.115 percent DTR nickel. Next Mine Consulting has been tasked to prepare an updated mineral resource estimate for the Baptiste project indicating a 6-percent DTR nickel grade increase in the indicated category and a 15-percent increase in the inferred category, a significant improvement in DTR nickel grade from the 2020 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) resource estimate. In September 2022, the company In September 2022, the company completed a 2,504-meter step-out drilling program at its Van target in the Decar Nickel District. The completed holes stepped out aggressively from the initial discovery area, testing the potential for nickel mineralization up to 1 kilometer west of the holes drilled in 2021. Results from this drilling program were incorporated in the updated mineral resource estimate for the Baptiste Nickel project with total nickel and potential by-product elements, cobalt and iron.