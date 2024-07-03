



Investor Insight Nordic Nickel presents investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the European Union’s critical minerals play, with its highly prospective nickel deposit at its flagship Pulju project in Northern Finland - a tier 1 jurisdiction with a long mining history.

Overview Nordic Nickel (ASX: NNL ) is a nickel sulphide and battery minerals exploration and development company focused on becoming a major supplier of sustainably sourced, traceable, high-purity class 1 nickel and battery minerals through its portfolio of highly prospective assets in Finland. A highly credentialed team with a solid track record and experience throughout the mining industry leads the company in executing its exploration and development strategy. Finland is a Tier-1, mining-friendly jurisdiction with a long mining history in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt . Additionally, the country is incentivising battery mineral projects and is positioned to become a major player in the full battery value chain, making it an ideal jurisdiction for exploration and development. The European Union Critical Raw Materials Act includes nickel as a critical mineral and will play a vital role in the transition to clean energy and decarbonization.

Nordic Nickel’s 100-percent-owned flagship Pulju project already has a JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate of 418 million tons at 862,800 tons of nickel, 40,000 tons of cobalt and 22,100 tons of copper . The Pulju project’s unique mineralisation is amenable to a dual exploration strategy of both near-surface disseminated nickel as well as high-grade massive sulphide lenses. The project is in an area of known mineralisation and several major discoveries, including the 304-Mt, open-pit nickel, copper, gold, Kevitsa Mine, owned by Swedish mining company Boliden, and the world-class 44-Mt Cu-Ni-PGE Sakatti Deposit discovered by Anglo American. Historical drilling has been shallow with no modern geophysics, which Nordic Nickel has now undertaken. Multiple electromagnetic anomalies have been identified.

In 2023, Nordic Nickel secured an additional exploration licence (EL) for the Pulju project. The newly granted EL, known as Hotinvaara, is highly prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation and is three times the size of the Hotinvaara prospect, which has been the focus of Nordic’s maiden exploration program and the company's resource development activities to date. Nordic Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara prospect which increased to 418 million tons (Mt) @ 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 parts per million (ppm) copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper. Indicated resource is now 42 metric tons @ 0.22 percent nickel, for 92,700 tons of contained nickel, and inferred resource of 376 metric tons @ 0.21 percent nickel, for 770,100 tons of contained nickel. The updated MRE effectively establishes Pulju as a globally significant nickel sulphide project, given its proximity to the fast-growing European battery materials and EV sector. Nordic Nickel’s second project, the Maaninkajoki 3 (MJ3) asset, comprises 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses and is also in a region of known mineralisation or similar mafic/ultramafic lithologies to the nearby Sakatti deposit. The company has an earn-in agreement to acquire 75 percent of the asset as exploration continues. A management team with a range of expertise throughout the mining industry builds confidence in the company’s goal to explore its assets fully. Expertise includes corporate administration, geology and international finance.

Company Highlights Nordic Nickel is an Australian listed exploration and development company focusing on its district-scale class 1 nickel and battery minerals assets in Northern Finland.

The recently enacted European Union Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) includes nickel as a critical mineral importantly now requires 10 percent of all critical minerals to be sourced from Europe (when presently there is less than 3 percent produced). Additionally, there are only two nickel-producing mines in Europe, both of which are located in Northern Finland (near Nordic’s Pulju project), and exploration and development activities will benefit from future EU incentives.

Nordic Nickel’s flagship Pulju project already has a near-surface JORC-compliant resource which was recently updated in March 2024 following an extensive diamond drilling campaign in 2023. This JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is contained within the Hotinvaara Prospect at the Pulju Project which covers just 2 percent of the company’s 240 km2 landholding at the Pulju project.

The updated JORC MRE completed for the Hotinvaara prospect increased over three times from the 2023 drilling to 418 Mt @ 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 ppm copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper. Indicated resource is now 42 metric tons @ 0.22 percent nickel, for 92,700 tons of contained nickel and inferred resource is 376 metric tons @ 0.21 percent nickel, for 770,100 tons of contained nickel.

The company’s second Maaninkajoki 3 project covers 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses, and the company has the option to earn up to 75 percent.

An experienced management team with a track record and deep expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company.

Key Projects Pulju Nickel Project

The company’s 100-percent-owned flagship Pulju project covers 240 square kilometers of land in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Nordic Nickel has completed a maiden diamond drilling campaign with 15,423 meters completed since the beginning of 2023. Project Highlights: Prolific Resource Estimate with Expansion Potential : Since the maiden resource was released Nordic Nickel has completed an additional 15,432-meter drill campaign which has substantially expanded the areas of known mineralization and will see a much larger mineral resource estimate. Additionally, the company remains focused on targetting Sakatti-style analogues of high-grade massive sulphides.

: Since the maiden resource was released Nordic Nickel has completed an additional 15,432-meter drill campaign which has substantially expanded the areas of known mineralization and will see a much larger mineral resource estimate. Additionally, the company remains focused on targetting Sakatti-style analogues of high-grade massive sulphides. Promising Geology : The regional geology of the project is amenable to rich nickel deposits. The presence of ultramafic rocks mirrors the Sakatti and Kevitsa deposits. The project contains a 35-kilometer continuous prospective strike with considerable blue-sky potential as exploration continues.

: The regional geology of the project is amenable to rich nickel deposits. The presence of ultramafic rocks mirrors the Sakatti and Kevitsa deposits. The project contains a 35-kilometer continuous prospective strike with considerable blue-sky potential as exploration continues. Significant Assay Results : Nordic Nickel completed 28 diamond drill holes for 15,432 meters as part of its maiden drilling program. Assays have returned extensive zones of nickel sulphide mineralisation, including zones of higher-grade massive stringer sulphides.

: Nordic Nickel completed 28 diamond drill holes for 15,432 meters as part of its maiden drilling program. have returned extensive zones of nickel sulphide mineralisation, including zones of higher-grade massive stringer sulphides. Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Hotinvaara: Updated MRE for the newly granted Hotinvaara exploration licence comprises 418 Mt grading 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 ppm copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper.

Maaninkajoki 3 (MJ3) Nickel Project

Nordic Nickel’s MJ3 Project covers 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses. The asset is subject to an earn-in agreement, which gives the company the right to acquire up to 75 percent of the project over two stages. The project is highly prospective for both intrusive-hosted and komatiite-hosted nickel sulphide mineralization.